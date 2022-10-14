Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Dachshunds, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels among unhealthiest (thus most expensive) dog breeds, vet warns
CHIGWELL, England — Owning a dog often winds up being far more expensive than one might expect. To that point, a British vet is sharing the dog breeds he wouldn’t have as a pet — because they have a history of health problems and land owners with massive bills.
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Milo
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Baby
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption. KRLD's Kristin Diaz along with Maura Davies from the SPCA highlight the critical need for adopting families at local animal shelters by showcasing an "Adoptable Pet Pal" that has stayed at the shelter too long.
Joy as Labradoodle Dances to 'Happy' with Family on Hind Legs
A labradoodle standing on her hind legs to dance with his family is delighting the internet. In a video posted to TikTok on October 10 by user @phoebelabradoogle, the clever canine can be seen shaking her butt and jumping around happily with her owner and her dad. Named Phoebe, the...
moneytalksnews.com
The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills
We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
topdogtips.com
Hybrid Dog Breeds: Adorable Crossbred Canines
Don't know the difference between a purebred and a mixed breed?. And what about those hybrid dogs everyone keeps talking about?. Making a decision can be overwhelming. That's why I'm here to help you guys out. There is no need to fret, as this is your ultimate guide to everything...
topdogtips.com
Yorkie Pom Dog Breed Profile
The Yorkie Pom dog breed is a feisty pup who is desperate for attention and affection. Learn more about living with this designer breed!. The lovable Yorkie Pom is a crossbreed from mixing the Yorkshire Terrier with a Pomeranian. It goes by the names Yoranian, Yorkie Pom Terrier, and Porkie.
akc.org
AKC Breeder Spotlight: Traci Mitchell of Carlin Black & Tan Coonhounds
Traci Mitchell is an AKC Breeder of Merit Bronze, who breeds Black and Tan Coonhounds and an occasional Smooth Fox Terrier. The name Carlin is Irish Gaelic, meaning Little Champion in honor of her first Smooth Fox Terrier. She splits her time between southern California and southwest Iowa. She has...
German Shepherd Using Dishwasher To Rest on Melts Hearts: 'Clean Puppy'
A German Shepherd has melted hearts online after a video of it laying on a dishwasher door—disobeying its owners, who were trying to get it off of it—went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok by the pup's owner, under the username Hushangnaim, shows the dog...
pethelpful.com
Rescued 'Envigo' Beagle Gets Showered With Love by New Family in Heartwarming Video
Over 4,000 Beagles have been rescued from the deplorable conditions at the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia. These beautiful dogs were bound for animal testing after being housed in the mass breeding facility that had received multiple Animal Welfare Act violations for issues such as inadequate veterinary care and insufficient food.
The Best Dog for Me is the Golden Retriever!
Most people in the world love dogs. I love dogs as well. I do not have a dog in my house. My parents think that taking care of pets is too much for us. It is also because I have allergies and eczema. If I touch a dog's fur, then I will feel itchy. If I can have a dog, then I will choose a golden retriever as my pet. The reason why I prefer golden retrievers is because they look happy like me.
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Chloe
This little love bug is looking for someone to give her the happy ending she deserves! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Chloe, a five years old Yorkshire Terrier mix from Waxhaw, North Carolina. She is spayed, housetrained, up to date on her vaccines, and microchipped. Chloe is a big-hearted girl that does well with other dogs and cats and loves being around kids.
akc.org
The AKC DNA Program: Past, Present, and Future
And Mark Dunn, Executive Vice President Registration Management. The AKC DNA Program, established in 1996, has the world’s largest canine DNA database with nearly one million samples. Harnessing the power of genotyping technology, the AKC DNA Program was established to ensure the integrity of its registry and to assist breeders with the accuracy of their breeding records. In the future the AKC DNA Program has exciting plans to offer new products to help breeders in their mission to produce better dogs.
BARK Expands Food Offering To Serve Ten Breeds Plus Puppies
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK), a leading global omnichannel brand with a mission to make all dogs happy, today announced the expansion of its breed-specific food offering to include seven additional breeds plus puppy formulas. Following an initial rollout of premium kibble, supplements, broths, toppers and treats tailored to Chihuahuas, Labs and Pit bulls in August, BARK is expanding its food lineup to include a full suite of products for Dachshunds, French Bulldogs, Boxers, Australian Shepherds, German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers and Doodles, as well as mixes of those breeds. In addition, the Company is launching food tailored to puppies, ensuring the happy and healthy development of dogs from a young age. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005265/en/ https://food.bark.co (Photo: Business Wire)
pawesome.net
9 Year Old Border Collie Loves To Jump Off Diving Board With Owner
Larry is a nine-year-old border collie that has become an internet sensation after showing off some crazy diving skills. The energetic pup is showing age is just a number. The beautiful dog has a penchant for water and can’t resist jumping in—no matter if it’s a two-foot drop or twenty!
