RaSmith is pleased to announce that Alyssa Walker, structural engineer, received the 2022 American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Wisconsin Section Young Civil Engineer of the Year Award. This prestigious award recognizes early professional accomplishments and unique contributions to the civil engineering profession or community. Alyssa was honored for her outstanding contributions to the field of structural engineering as well as her innovative problem-solving skills, attention to detail, integrity, and strong technical knowledge.

BROOKFIELD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO