ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
csengineermag.com

raSmith’s Structural Engineer Honored with 2022 American Society of Civil Engineers Wisconsin Section Young Civil Engineer of the Year Award

RaSmith is pleased to announce that Alyssa Walker, structural engineer, received the 2022 American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Wisconsin Section Young Civil Engineer of the Year Award. This prestigious award recognizes early professional accomplishments and unique contributions to the civil engineering profession or community. Alyssa was honored for her outstanding contributions to the field of structural engineering as well as her innovative problem-solving skills, attention to detail, integrity, and strong technical knowledge.
BROOKFIELD, WI
csengineermag.com

TranSystems Acquires California-Based Overland, Pacific & Cutler, LLC

TranSystems Corp., a national transportation consulting firm that provides engineering, architectural, planning and construction solutions, acquires Overland, Pacific & Cutler, LLC (OPC), a real estate consulting firm pertaining to right-of-way and infrastructure. Headquartered in Long Beach, Calif., OPC has been delivering right-of-way and related services for more than 40 years...
CALIFORNIA STATE
csengineermag.com

WARE MALCOMB HIRES MICHAEL HERSETH AS CIVIL ENGINEERING MANAGER IN SEATTLE

Ware Malcomb, an award-winning international design firm, today announced Michael Herseth has joined the firm as Civil Engineering Manager in the firm’s Seattle office. In this role, Herseth will help lead the growth and management of the Seattle Civil Engineering team and manage select projects. A registered professional engineer...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy