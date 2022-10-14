Read full article on original website
Childbearing women at risk as maternity care 'deserts' increase nationwide
In his 40 years as an obstetrician-gynecologist, Carl Smith has delivered thousands of babies in the Midwest. Smith works at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and says many childbearing women in the state have to travel dozens of miles just to see their provider. “We have a large number...
Millions of Americans are losing access to maternal care. Here’s what can be done
Access to maternity care is decreasing in the parts of the U.S. that need it the most, affecting nearly 7 million women of childbearing age and some 500,000 babies. That’s according to a report released Tuesday by March of Dimes, a nonprofit focused on maternal and infant health. It finds that 36% of counties nationwide — largely in the Midwest and South — constitute “maternity care deserts,” meaning they have no obstetric hospitals or birth centers and no obstetric providers.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 contributed to a quarter of maternal deaths from 2020 to 2021, report finds
COVID-19 contributed to a quarter of all U.S. maternal deaths last year and in 2020, according to an oversight report. The report, released Wednesday morning by the U.S. Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan government auditing agency, details maternal mortality disparities during the pandemic and how the coronavirus contributed to overall maternal deaths.
Babies born during coronavirus lockdowns developed communication skills at slower rate: Study
A peer-reviewed study in Ireland showed that children born during coronavirus lockdowns developed at a slower pace than children born in previous years.
Over-65s who had Covid are 80 per cent more likely to develop Alzheimer’s, study reveals
Over-65s who have had Covid are 80 per cent more likely to develop Alzheimer’s within a year of being infected, a new study reveals. Those that fall within this age bracket were found to be 50 to 80 per cent more at risk of developing the form of dementia than those who have not had the virus.
MedicalXpress
Study finds COVID vaccinations were significantly protective for children
Children with a pre-existing illness were at highest risk of severe illness or death due to a COVID-19 infection, but those who were vaccinated had a significantly higher level of protection, according to research to be presented on October 9 during the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition.
ABC News
4 out of 5 people with long COVID have trouble performing day-to-day activities: CDC
Most people suffering from long COVID are experiencing some trouble performing day-to-day activities, new federal data shows. As of Sept. 26, 81% of adults with ongoing symptoms of COVID lasting three months or longer -- or four out of five adults -- are experiencing limitations in their daily activities compared to before they had the virus.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Maldives warns of six diseases, illnesses spreading rapidly
The Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA) tweeted last month a list of six infectious diseases/illnesses that are “spreading rapidly right now” and telling the public that precautions are important. The six include cold and fever, chickenpox, hand, foot and mouth disease, conjunctivitis, diarrhea and dengue fever. Let’s look...
US News and World Report
Study: Where a Child Lives Is Linked to Life Expectancy
A new study provides further evidence of the significant role socioeconomic and other community factors play in people’s overall health. The study, published this month in JAMA Network Open, found that life expectancy at birth in neighborhoods with “very low opportunity” for children – based on a range of educational, health, environmental, social and economic conditions – was on average more than seven years lower than life expectancy in “very high opportunity” neighborhoods.
U.S. hospitals brace for an unprecedented winter of viruses
Hospitals nationwide are preparing for another winter with Covid — the first one that's also expected to include high levels of influenza and other respiratory illnesses that have simmered quietly in the background for the past two years. Flu cases are already rising in parts of the U.S., according...
Cases of respiratory virus RSV in children rising in 33 states
A family vacation turned into a trip to the emergency room for April Joines and her 6-year-old daughter, Lillian, who suffers from asthma and was hospitalized with a lung infection called respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. "She was more lethargic," Joines said. "Her breathing was labored." When they...
News-Medical.net
The extent of long COVID and its characteristics among the older population
In a recent study published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, researchers explored the characteristics of long coronavirus disease (COVID) among older adults. Background. A significant majority of COVID-19 survivors, including those who experienced mild acute infection, have reportedly experienced long-COVID. The affected people frequently suffer from incapacitating symptoms...
KU researchers suspect two federal surveys undercount people with disabilities
KU researchers say shortcomings in two federal surveys relied on to assess frequency of disability and allocate health care services led to big undercounts. The post KU researchers suspect two federal surveys undercount people with disabilities appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
hippocraticpost.com
Scientists to help pregnant women make childbirth choices
Researchers from the University of Aberdeen have been awarded almost £1 million to fund research looking into how pregnant women can be supported to plan their birth. The National Institute of Health and Care Research (NIHR) awarded more than £973,000 to the collaborative team made up of scientists, clinicians, members of the public and those with lived experience of childbirth from across the UK and Ireland.
Popculture
Baby Formula Recall Issued
Abbott Labs recalled select lots of 2 fluid ounce/59-milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid formula for infants and children on Oct. 14 due to a small percentage of bottles (less than 1%) having caps that may not have adequately sealed, possibly resulting in spoilage. According to the company, a child could develop stomach problems such as vomiting or diarrhea after ingesting the spoiled formula. In a statement to CNN, a company spokesperson said that the recall involves "less than a day's worth" of infant formula in the U.S., so overall supplies should remain unaffected. The formula was manufactured in Columbus, Ohio, not in the Sturgis, Michigan, plant subject to a recall in February that contributed to the shortage of baby formula.
How COVID-19 Changed Life Expectancy Rates in the U.S. and Around the World
Here are the countries that bounced back—and those that didn't.
wfit.org
Scientists dispute the Florida's surgeon general's latest COVID-19 vaccine guidance for young men
Health experts and federal officials are criticizing Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo's decision to advise men between 18 and 39 years-old not to get COVID-19 vaccines, which goes against guidance from the Centers for Disease Control in Prevention. His recommendation is based on an analysis the state health department published...
MedicalXpress
Increased risk for stillbirth passed down through fathers, male relatives
Newly published research is the first to show that stillbirth can be inherited and tends to be passed down through male members of the family. That risk preferentially comes from the mother's or father's male relatives—their brothers, fathers, grandfathers, uncles, or male cousins. But the odds of a couple losing a baby to stillbirth are even greater when the condition comes from the father's side of the family.
iheart.com
Hearing Aids Available Without Prescription
(Undated) -- Starting today, the government is allowing pharmacies and big box stores to sell hearing aids without prescriptions. Backers of this change say the move to over-the-counter aids will start a revolution of lower prices and new technologies, while expanding access to millions of people with untreated hearing loss. The FDA has limited retail, non-prescription sales to devices designed for people 18-years and older with mild to moderate hearing loss. The devices will be available in eleven-thousand retail stores including Walgreens, Walmart and Best Buy.
AOL Corp
Hair-straightening products linked with uterine cancer risk -study
(Reuters) - Hair-straightening products may significantly increase the risk of developing uterine cancer among those who use them frequently, a large study published on Monday suggests. "We estimated that 1.64% of women who never used hair straighteners would go on to develop uterine cancer by the age of 70, but...
