WHYY

Millions of Americans are losing access to maternal care. Here’s what can be done

Access to maternity care is decreasing in the parts of the U.S. that need it the most, affecting nearly 7 million women of childbearing age and some 500,000 babies. That’s according to a report released Tuesday by March of Dimes, a nonprofit focused on maternal and infant health. It finds that 36% of counties nationwide — largely in the Midwest and South — constitute “maternity care deserts,” meaning they have no obstetric hospitals or birth centers and no obstetric providers.
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 contributed to a quarter of maternal deaths from 2020 to 2021, report finds

COVID-19 contributed to a quarter of all U.S. maternal deaths last year and in 2020, according to an oversight report. The report, released Wednesday morning by the U.S. Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan government auditing agency, details maternal mortality disparities during the pandemic and how the coronavirus contributed to overall maternal deaths.
MedicalXpress

Study finds COVID vaccinations were significantly protective for children

Children with a pre-existing illness were at highest risk of severe illness or death due to a COVID-19 infection, but those who were vaccinated had a significantly higher level of protection, according to research to be presented on October 9 during the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Maldives warns of six diseases, illnesses spreading rapidly

The Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA) tweeted last month a list of six infectious diseases/illnesses that are “spreading rapidly right now” and telling the public that precautions are important. The six include cold and fever, chickenpox, hand, foot and mouth disease, conjunctivitis, diarrhea and dengue fever. Let’s look...
US News and World Report

Study: Where a Child Lives Is Linked to Life Expectancy

A new study provides further evidence of the significant role socioeconomic and other community factors play in people’s overall health. The study, published this month in JAMA Network Open, found that life expectancy at birth in neighborhoods with “very low opportunity” for children – based on a range of educational, health, environmental, social and economic conditions – was on average more than seven years lower than life expectancy in “very high opportunity” neighborhoods.
NBC News

U.S. hospitals brace for an unprecedented winter of viruses

Hospitals nationwide are preparing for another winter with Covid — the first one that's also expected to include high levels of influenza and other respiratory illnesses that have simmered quietly in the background for the past two years. Flu cases are already rising in parts of the U.S., according...
CBS News

Cases of respiratory virus RSV in children rising in 33 states

A family vacation turned into a trip to the emergency room for April Joines and her 6-year-old daughter, Lillian, who suffers from asthma and was hospitalized with a lung infection called respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. "She was more lethargic," Joines said. "Her breathing was labored." When they...
News-Medical.net

The extent of long COVID and its characteristics among the older population

In a recent study published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, researchers explored the characteristics of long coronavirus disease (COVID) among older adults. Background. A significant majority of COVID-19 survivors, including those who experienced mild acute infection, have reportedly experienced long-COVID. The affected people frequently suffer from incapacitating symptoms...
hippocraticpost.com

Scientists to help pregnant women make childbirth choices

Researchers from the University of Aberdeen have been awarded almost £1 million to fund research looking into how pregnant women can be supported to plan their birth. The National Institute of Health and Care Research (NIHR) awarded more than £973,000 to the collaborative team made up of scientists, clinicians, members of the public and those with lived experience of childbirth from across the UK and Ireland.
Popculture

Baby Formula Recall Issued

Abbott Labs recalled select lots of 2 fluid ounce/59-milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid formula for infants and children on Oct. 14 due to a small percentage of bottles (less than 1%) having caps that may not have adequately sealed, possibly resulting in spoilage. According to the company, a child could develop stomach problems such as vomiting or diarrhea after ingesting the spoiled formula. In a statement to CNN, a company spokesperson said that the recall involves "less than a day's worth" of infant formula in the U.S., so overall supplies should remain unaffected. The formula was manufactured in Columbus, Ohio, not in the Sturgis, Michigan, plant subject to a recall in February that contributed to the shortage of baby formula.
MedicalXpress

Increased risk for stillbirth passed down through fathers, male relatives

Newly published research is the first to show that stillbirth can be inherited and tends to be passed down through male members of the family. That risk preferentially comes from the mother's or father's male relatives—their brothers, fathers, grandfathers, uncles, or male cousins. But the odds of a couple losing a baby to stillbirth are even greater when the condition comes from the father's side of the family.
iheart.com

Hearing Aids Available Without Prescription

(Undated) -- Starting today, the government is allowing pharmacies and big box stores to sell hearing aids without prescriptions. Backers of this change say the move to over-the-counter aids will start a revolution of lower prices and new technologies, while expanding access to millions of people with untreated hearing loss. The FDA has limited retail, non-prescription sales to devices designed for people 18-years and older with mild to moderate hearing loss. The devices will be available in eleven-thousand retail stores including Walgreens, Walmart and Best Buy.
AOL Corp

Hair-straightening products linked with uterine cancer risk -study

(Reuters) - Hair-straightening products may significantly increase the risk of developing uterine cancer among those who use them frequently, a large study published on Monday suggests. "We estimated that 1.64% of women who never used hair straighteners would go on to develop uterine cancer by the age of 70, but...

