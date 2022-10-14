Read full article on original website
Related
The US economy is still running on a post-COVID sugar high that's about to run out and make 2023 feel miserable
$5 trillion in stimulus and record-low rates fueled a huge recovery. Now the the comedown is going to hurt.
KESQ
White House economic adviser says US is ‘better positioned than most other countries’ to mitigate inflation
White House economic adviser Cecilia Rouse on Sunday defended the limited progress the Biden administration has had on tamping down inflation, responding to comments from President Joe Biden last week that tried to put a positive spin on the high rate. “We’re starting to see signs that the actions they...
KESQ
FDA pushes to remove pregnancy drug, company pushes back
WASHINGTON (AP) — The maker of a drug intended to reduce premature births is making a last-ditch effort to keep its medication on the market, even as health regulators insist that it doesn’t work. The Food and Drug Administration is hosting a three-day meeting that started Monday to review the scientific data on Makena. Currently it is the only U.S. drug approved to reduce dangerously early births. The FDA granted accelerated approval to the injected drug in 2011 based on promising early results. But for the last two years the FDA has been pushing for its withdrawal, citing follow-up data showing the drug didn’t benefit mothers or their babies.
Thai growth could reach 3.5% this year, needs gradual rate hikes - Finance Minister
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand should see economic growth of 3.0%-3.5% this year, driven by its key export and tourism sectors, a recovery that is best supported by gradual interest rate hikes, its finance minister said on Wednesday.
Column-Markets map out the end of the line :Mike Dolan
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Yet another eye-catching rebound in global stocks may just be another bear market bounce - but investors do sense the end of a dark road, even if there's still some distance to go.
UK finance minister says will prioritise "help for most vulnerable" as inflation rises
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday that the government will prioritise help for the most vulnerable as latest data showed that the annual rate of consumer price inflation inched up to 10.1% in September.
Asia stocks mixed after Wall St rises on corporate profits
Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street rose on strong corporate profit reports
KESQ
This Week: Netflix earns, Tesla earns, US home sales
Netflix reports its third-quarter results Tuesday. Tesla releases its latest quarterly snapshot Wednesday. The National Association of Realtors delivers its monthly tally of U.S. home sales Thursday.
Oil prices rise as investors seek riskier assets and on China demand outlook
SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, paring losses from the previous session, as investors jumped into riskier assets such as commodities amid gains in broader equity markets and on signs of renewed demand from top oil importer China.
Comments / 0