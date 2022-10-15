Read full article on original website
Two men charged in $100M New Jersey deli scheme plead not guilty
Peter Coker Sr. and James Patten have been charged in a 12-count indictment with conspiracy to commit securities fraud, securities fraud, and conspiracy to manipulate securities prices.
NASDAQ
U.S. jury convicts Nikola founder of fraud in New York trial
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Nikola Corp NKLA.O founder Trevor Milton on Friday was convicted by a U.S. jury of fraud in a case alleging he lied to investors about the electric vehicle company's technology. The jury found Milton guilty on one count of securities fraud and two counts...
Daily Beast
Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme
It was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.
AOL Corp
US Postal Service workers arrested in $1.3 million fraud, identity theft scheme in NJ, NY
Three U.S. Postal Service employees are among four people arrested in connection with a more than 5-year-old $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme carried out in the New York metropolitan area, according to the Department of Justice. According to a release from the DOJ, starting in December 2018, the...
Feds accuse 47 people of stealing millions in COVID-19 scheme
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors charged 47 people Tuesday with stealing $250 million from a federal program designed to feed needy children in Minnesota. According to the indictment, a web of charities, restaurants and individuals pulled off the COVID-19 fraud scheme, by claiming they were providing meals for tens of thousands of underserved children. Instead, the money went into real estate, luxury cars, fancy homes and even buying coastal property in Kenya.
Fugitive claiming to be Harvard-educated billionaire arrested in $35M fraud scheme
Alleged fugitive Justin Costello, who claimed to be a Harvard-educated military veteran, was arrested in a scheme to defraud thousands of investors out of $35 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
buzzfeednews.com
A Strategically Placed AirTag Led Police To A Dumpster Full Of Stolen Democratic Campaign Signs
On Wednesday morning, Sandy Gilson noticed four political signs, including one supporting Senate candidate John Fetterman, missing from her front lawn — the second time in two weeks this had happened. When Gilson, a longtime resident of Tredyffrin Township, an affluent Philadelphia suburb where she serves as a committee member for her precinct, drove around her neighborhood, she noticed more signs — all supporting Democrats ahead of next month’s midterm elections — gone too.
Dozens arrested in massive mail theft scheme involving nearly $5M in losses
More than 80 people are facing grand theft, money laundering and conspiracy charges after a massive mail theft investigation revealed they stole nearly $5 million from hundreds of victims, authorities said.
CNBC
Three men charged with fraud in $100 million New Jersey deli scheme
Three men were charged with various crimes, including securities fraud, in a scheme involving a small-town New Jersey deli. Your Hometown Deli was operated under an umbrella company called Hometown International. It became known as the $100 million deli, reflecting its owner's bizarrely huge market value. James Patten, Peter Coker...
COVID tax fraud: California man sentenced to 10 years for multimillion-dollar schemes
A California man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for multimillion-dollar schemes to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program and the Internal Revenue Service.
Daily Beast
Investment Hyped by Bill O’Reilly Was Ponzi Scheme, Feds Say
For years, National Realty Investment Advisors promised their clients an easy way to get rich. And they had bold-faced names like Bill O’Reilly and Lawrence Taylor making their case. After investing a few thousand dollars, the New Jersey-based group focused on high-end real estate in gentrifying neighborhoods claimed clients...
bitcoinist.com
California Resident Charged For Laundering $5.3m Of Drug Sales Using Crypto, Uniglo.io Use Case Makes It Safe From Fraud
A California resident by the name of John Khuu has had two charges placed against him by U.S. officials; unlawful importation of controlled substances and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The allegations state he was selling counterfeit drugs for Bitcoin. Khuu was arrested in August of this year. According to...
Road & Track
Nissan Dealership Employee Allegedly Steals $1.3 Million in Fraud
A former employee at New Jersey's Pine Belt Nissan has been charged with money laundering and theft after allegedly stealing $1.3 million in cash the dealership had intended for digital advertising through a scheme involving shell companies. According to a report from NJ.com, prosecutors say that the employee's scheme was...
electrek.co
Nikola founder Trevor Milton found guilty over previous fraudulent statements to pump company stock
Former CEO and founder of Nikola Motors Trevor Milton has been found guilty on three of four counts of fraud in federal court today. Milton was charged with two counts of securities fraud and two counts of wire fraud, pertaining to statements he made while he was acting chairman and CEO of Nikola.
CNET
Capital One $190 Million Data Breach Settlement: There's Just 2 Days to Claim Money
After more than 100 million Capital One customers had their information exposed in a March 2019 cyberattack, plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit argued that convicted hacker Paige Thompson couldn't have accessed Capital One's cloud computing systems if adequate cybersecurity protections were in place. On Sept. 13, a Virginia court gave...
dailyhodl.com
Man Faces 25 Years Behind Bars for Illegally Converting Bitcoin (BTC) to US Dollars in Money Laundering Scheme
A man from New York is facing 25 years in prison after being convicted of running an unlicensed money transmitting business as part of a scheme to launder Bitcoin (BTC). According to a new press release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), a federal jury convicted Mustafa Goklu of laundering BTC obtained through the illegal selling of narcotics.
Prosecution witness stands by testimony in Holmes trial
SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — Prosecution witness and former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff stood by his earlier testimony during a court appearance in Elizabeth Holmes' fraud trial on Monday. Rosendorff's statements could pave the way for Holmes' sentencing in the case, which was postponed after Rosendorff sought to speak with Holmes following the trial.
LAW・
MacKenzie Scott, Billionaire Philanthropist, Files for Divorce
Less than two years after announcing their intention to give away a vast fortune together, billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott and her husband, Dan Jewett, a former science teacher, are parting ways.
Serial Scam Artist Father, Daughter Sentenced For Tax Fraud Scheme
A serial scam artist father and his daughter have been sentenced for a tax fraud scheme that ran for four years. Credit: Peter Dazeley (Getty Images) Both based in Georgia, Ezra Hatcher, Sr., of Hephzibah, and Sherry Hatcher, of Augusta, operated a tax preparation business. Between 2014 and 2018, the duo filed 21 fraudulent returns for clients.
