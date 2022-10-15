ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NASDAQ

U.S. jury convicts Nikola founder of fraud in New York trial

NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Nikola Corp NKLA.O founder Trevor Milton on Friday was convicted by a U.S. jury of fraud in a case alleging he lied to investors about the electric vehicle company's technology. The jury found Milton guilty on one count of securities fraud and two counts...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme

It was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Feds accuse 47 people of stealing millions in COVID-19 scheme

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors charged 47 people Tuesday with stealing $250 million from a federal program designed to feed needy children in Minnesota. According to the indictment, a web of charities, restaurants and individuals pulled off the COVID-19 fraud scheme, by claiming they were providing meals for tens of thousands of underserved children. Instead, the money went into real estate, luxury cars, fancy homes and even buying coastal property in Kenya.
MINNESOTA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

A Strategically Placed AirTag Led Police To A Dumpster Full Of Stolen Democratic Campaign Signs

On Wednesday morning, Sandy Gilson noticed four political signs, including one supporting Senate candidate John Fetterman, missing from her front lawn — the second time in two weeks this had happened. When Gilson, a longtime resident of Tredyffrin Township, an affluent Philadelphia suburb where she serves as a committee member for her precinct, drove around her neighborhood, she noticed more signs — all supporting Democrats ahead of next month’s midterm elections — gone too.
TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, PA
CNBC

Three men charged with fraud in $100 million New Jersey deli scheme

Three men were charged with various crimes, including securities fraud, in a scheme involving a small-town New Jersey deli. Your Hometown Deli was operated under an umbrella company called Hometown International. It became known as the $100 million deli, reflecting its owner's bizarrely huge market value. James Patten, Peter Coker...
PAULSBORO, NJ
Daily Beast

Investment Hyped by Bill O’Reilly Was Ponzi Scheme, Feds Say

For years, National Realty Investment Advisors promised their clients an easy way to get rich. And they had bold-faced names like Bill O’Reilly and Lawrence Taylor making their case. After investing a few thousand dollars, the New Jersey-based group focused on high-end real estate in gentrifying neighborhoods claimed clients...
ECONOMY
Road & Track

Nissan Dealership Employee Allegedly Steals $1.3 Million in Fraud

A former employee at New Jersey's Pine Belt Nissan has been charged with money laundering and theft after allegedly stealing $1.3 million in cash the dealership had intended for digital advertising through a scheme involving shell companies. According to a report from NJ.com, prosecutors say that the employee's scheme was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNET

Capital One $190 Million Data Breach Settlement: There's Just 2 Days to Claim Money

After more than 100 million Capital One customers had their information exposed in a March 2019 cyberattack, plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit argued that convicted hacker Paige Thompson couldn't have accessed Capital One's cloud computing systems if adequate cybersecurity protections were in place. On Sept. 13, a Virginia court gave...
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

Man Faces 25 Years Behind Bars for Illegally Converting Bitcoin (BTC) to US Dollars in Money Laundering Scheme

A man from New York is facing 25 years in prison after being convicted of running an unlicensed money transmitting business as part of a scheme to launder Bitcoin (BTC). According to a new press release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), a federal jury convicted Mustafa Goklu of laundering BTC obtained through the illegal selling of narcotics.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Action News Jax

Prosecution witness stands by testimony in Holmes trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — Prosecution witness and former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff stood by his earlier testimony during a court appearance in Elizabeth Holmes' fraud trial on Monday. Rosendorff's statements could pave the way for Holmes' sentencing in the case, which was postponed after Rosendorff sought to speak with Holmes following the trial.
LAW
TaxBuzz

Serial Scam Artist Father, Daughter Sentenced For Tax Fraud Scheme

A serial scam artist father and his daughter have been sentenced for a tax fraud scheme that ran for four years. Credit: Peter Dazeley (Getty Images) Both based in Georgia, Ezra Hatcher, Sr., of Hephzibah, and Sherry Hatcher, of Augusta, operated a tax preparation business. Between 2014 and 2018, the duo filed 21 fraudulent returns for clients.
AUGUSTA, GA

