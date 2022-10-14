ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Wingard, Acuna win district titles to lead Braswell XC's standout 5-6A showing

By John Fields Staff Writer jfields@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1frWO0_0iZmQwgA00
Buy Now Braswell's Macy Wingard, left, and Aleksandr Acuna each took home individual titles at the District 5-6A cross country meet Friday at Myers Park in McKinney. The pair were among several Bengals who advanced to compete at the Region I-6A meet on Oct. 24 in Lubbock. John Fields/DRC

McKINNEY — Macy Wingard had one thought on her mind heading into Friday’s District 5-6A cross country meet — victory.

The Braswell freshman achieved just that on a brisk morning at Myers Park, running the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 21.10 seconds to take the girls individual title. The time was just under six seconds off Wingard’s personal best and more than 36 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vW8MS_0iZmQwgA00
Buy Now Braswell cross country runners, from left, Spencer Lawson, Christian Davenport, Isaiah Forgey, Luke Lopez, Aleksandr Acuna, Joseph Arrona and Anthony Ignacio pose with their medals for taking third place at the District 5-6A meet Friday at Myers Park in McKinney. The Bengals’ finish secured the boys team’s first-ever regionals appearance. Photos by John Fields/DRC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy