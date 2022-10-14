Wingard, Acuna win district titles to lead Braswell XC's standout 5-6A showing
McKINNEY — Macy Wingard had one thought on her mind heading into Friday’s District 5-6A cross country meet — victory.
The Braswell freshman achieved just that on a brisk morning at Myers Park, running the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 21.10 seconds to take the girls individual title. The time was just under six seconds off Wingard’s personal best and more than 36 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
