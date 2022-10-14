Greg Bluestein, a political reporter at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has known Herschel Walker’s name for decades. “I grew up hearing stories about Herschel Walker, and had friends with posters of him on their walls,” he told me. “To this day, I know hardcore Democrats whose dogs are named Herschel or Walker, or whose garage codes are set for his team number. That gives you a glimpse of just what a big deal he is in Georgia.” Indeed, Herschel Walker’s athletic record made him a state icon—he’s not only a former college football and NFL star, but he once also competed on the Olympic bobsledding team. Yet Walker’s history of violent or erratic behavior is almost as well-known as his speed on the football field; his ex-wife once accused him of holding a gun to her head and choking her. Now, in his campaign to unseat Democrat Raphael Warnock as the senior senator from Georgia, Republican candidate Herschel Walker is also fighting off allegations he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, even though he publicly claims abortion should not be available to anyone under any circumstances. To take stock of Walker’s reputation on and off the field, the stakes of his Senate run, and the controversies swirling just weeks before the midterms’ Election Day, I spoke with Bluestein for Wednesday’s episode of What Next. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO