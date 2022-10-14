Overdose deaths in New York state rose 14% in 2021 compared to the previous year, a report released Monday by the state Department of Health found. The data released as part of a quarterly update from public health officials on opioid usage and deaths in the state comes as New York has continued to grapple with a sharp rise in overdose fatalities in recent years. The increase has coincided with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

