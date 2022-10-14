Read full article on original website
Local governments in New York to receive emergency management aid
County governments in New York are receiving aid to strengthen their planning and operations for responding to emergencies within their borders, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. All told, a combined $7.6 million in federal funding is heading to municipalities in the state to aid with disaster response. The money is being...
New York labor officials: Web security strengthened for unemployment benefits
New York Department of Labor officials on Tuesday pointed to efforts meant to bolster security when people apply for unemployment benefits after billions of dollars in fraud was reported during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state is deploying a multi-factor authenthication requirement, which uses multiple methods for when...
Once again, Georgia looks to be center of political universe in 2022 midterms
Georgia is the final stop in Spectrum News’ three-state tour of important battleground states after Pennsylvania and Arizona, where elections will likely impact the balance of power in Congress – and in turn, the lives of Americans across the country. With Election Day three weeks away, early voting...
New poll shows Zeldin within striking distance of Hochul
Two polls in the race were released Tuesday, with one showing Kathy Hochul with an eleven percentage point lead over her Republican rival Lee Zeldin but another giving her just a four point advantage. The candidates for governor were back on their familiar perches Tuesday. Hochul held an official government...
A closer look at Gov. Kathy Hochul's career and record
Gov. Kathy Hochul made history almost by accident, becoming New York’s first female governor when Andrew Cuomo resigned last year in the cloud of a sexual harassment scandal. Hochul now is trying to be elected governor in a tumultuous time for New York. Long before she took the oath...
Crime takes center stage in New York governor’s race
To an unusual degree, this year’s race for governor has revolved around a small handful of issues — with Republican Lee Zeldin zeroing in almost exclusively on crime. The Long Island congressman wants to roll back just about every criminal justice reform enacted by the state in recent years.
One-on-one with Republican candidate for NY attorney general Michael Henry
Republican candidate for state attorney general Michael Henry said he is looking to create a balance in state government as he hopes to beat out Democratic incumbent Letitia James this November. During an appearance on “Mornings On 1” Monday, Henry told Pat Kiernan that he feels the attorney general’s office...
Why New York voters are anxious about democracy
New York voters are increasingly anxious about the state of the nation's democracy and its preservation. It's an anxiety that comes in the wake of a months-long hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol highlighting former President Donald Trump's efforts to undermine the results of the 2020 election.
Overdose deaths continue to rise in New York
Overdose deaths in New York state rose 14% in 2021 compared to the previous year, a report released Monday by the state Department of Health found. The data released as part of a quarterly update from public health officials on opioid usage and deaths in the state comes as New York has continued to grapple with a sharp rise in overdose fatalities in recent years. The increase has coincided with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
New York wants to crack down on catalytic converter theft
A new law signed Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul is meant to crack down on thefts of catalytic converters out of cars amid a rise in property crimes in New York. The measure will require companies that dismantle vehicles to maintain records of catalytic converters as an essential part and have businesses every 60 days report the number of catalytic converters received during that period.
