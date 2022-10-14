Read full article on original website
Union Berlin stuns Dortmund 2-0 to extend Bundesliga lead
BERLIN (AP) — Janik Haberer scored twice for Union Berlin to upset Borussia Dortmund 2-0 and consolidate its early-season Bundesliga lead on Sunday. Haberer’s two goals dealt Dortmund its fourth defeat from 10 games so far and lifted Union five points clear of second-place Freiburg before its visit to 10-time defending champion Bayern Munich later.
Yardbarker
(Video) Watch Lionel Messi’s Best Moments in PSG’s Win Against Marseille
After missing three straight games due to a calf injury, Lionel Messi returned the Paris Saint-Germain starting 11 in the 1-0 win against Olympique de Marseille in Le Classique. It appears that manager Christophe Galtier and the coaching staff took a precautious approach to Messi as the 35-year-old played 79...
Yardbarker
Inter Milan to compete with Juventus for Bundesliga star
Ramy Bensebaini is a player Juventus has been targeting for their left-back spot this season. The Bianconeri will allow Alex Sandro to leave at the end of this term, and they need a better player to replace him. Several names are on their radar, and Bensebaini is one of them....
CBS Sports
Sampdoria vs. Roma odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: October 17, 2022 Italian Serie A predictions
There has been a goal scored within the first 33 minutes of Roma's last 11 Italian Serie A road matches, a trend that will be put to the test when the club faces Sampdoria on Monday on Paramount+. Roma has won consecutive Serie A matches after losing two league matches in September. Sampdoria manager Dejan Stankovic will face a tough task in his second match as the newly appointed manager, as Roma have only lost once in their last eight matches against Sampdoria, winning five of those contests. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.
NFL・
NBC Sports
Manchester United vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, start time, team news
Manchester United hopes to overcome the midweek blues when it hosts in-form Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Sunday (watch live, 9am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). The Red Devils will take the pitch having to weather injuries, a suspension, and a Thursday match against Omonia in...
ESPN
Dusan Vlahovic strikes late to give Juventus narrow win over Torino in derby
Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic scored a late goal to secure a 1-0 win at local rivals Torino in Serie A on Saturday after both teams had struggled to create clear-cut opportunities. The pressure was on for Juve and manager Massimiliano Allegri after their 2-0 Champions League loss at Maccabi Haifa...
MLS・
FOX Sports
Lorient held to 0-0 by 10-man Reims in French league
PARIS (AP) — Lorient missed the occasion to move to the top of the French league after drawing 10-man Reims 0-0 at home on Saturday. The Brittany side would have leapfrogged leader Paris Saint-Germain by extending its excellent run to a seventh consecutive win but could not find a breach in Reims' solid defense.
Yardbarker
Brazil will use Juventus training ground to prepare for World Cup
The Brazil national team has reached an agreement with Juventus to use their training ground to prepare for the World Cup. The competition kicks off in November in Qatar and the South Americans are one of the favourites to win it. Every nation would look for a base where their...
LIVE: Ballon d’Or Results: France Football Reveals Top 30
Follow along as the results trickle in for soccer’s most prestigious individual award.
FIFA・
fourfourtwo.com
Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Bundesliga clash
Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund live stream and match preview. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
ESPN
Lorient miss out on top spot after goalless draw with nine-man Reims
Lorient missed out on the chance to go provisionally top of the Ligue 1 standings as they were held to a goalless stalemate at home by nine-man Stade de Reims on Saturday. Surprise packages Lorient lacked their usual creativity and failed to take advantage after Dion Lopy was handed Reims' eighth red card this season early in the second half and Emmanuel Agbadou was also sent off in stoppage time.
MLS・
FOX Sports
Frankfurt routs Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen 5-1 in Bundesliga
BERLIN (AP) — Xabi Alonso endured another frustrating game as Bayer Leverkusen coach in the Bundesliga on Saturday as his team slumped to a 5-1 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt. Coming after Porto’s 3-0 win in the Champions League on Wednesday, Leverkusen’s second loss from Alonso’s three games in charge end the former Spain star’s honeymoon period as coach and leaves his team mired in a relegation battle.
Yardbarker
Italy Women’s Team Coach Milena Bertolini: “There Was Too Much Of A Rush To Judge Simone Inzaghi, Inter Are Still Strong”
Italian women’s national team coach Milena Bertolini feels that many people were too hasty in judging Inter coach Simone Inzaghi. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Rai Radio, Bertolini suggested that there was excessive criticism of the 46-year-old based on just a few matches, and that he and the team have now proved themselves once again.
Football rumours: Gareth Southgate eyeing £4m bonus if England win World Cup
What the papers sayThe Sun reports that England manager Gareth Southgate is in line for a £4million bonus if he can lead the Three Lions to World Cup glory. It is almost three times as much as the £1.5million the 52-year-old was offered to win the 2018 World Cup.The same paper says Chelsea have suffered a blow in their attempts to add former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards to their staff. The 43-year-old reportedly wants time to consider his options.Elsewhere, the Daily Mail writes Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has denied reports suggesting he has asked to leave the...
ESPN
Real Madrid continue Barcelona's awful week, Dortmund gift win to Union Berlin: Weekend Review
Another weekend of headlines, golazos and unpredictable finishes across Europe's biggest leagues. From Real Madrid bossing Barcelona 3-1 in the Clasico, to Union Berlin continuing to be the surprise Bundesliga leaders, there was no shortage of drama. ESPN correspondents Rob Dawson, Julien Laurens, Sam Marsden, James Tyler, Mark Ogden and...
Yardbarker
Juventus tracking the son of their former defender
Between 2001 and 2006, Lilian Thuram was a part of a formidable Juventus backline. The 1998 World Cup hero made the Bianconeri alongside Gianluigi Buffon from Parma, before ultimately leaving towards Barcelona amidst the Calciopoli scandal. The defender retired from the sport a long time ago, but his son Marcus...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group D: France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia schedule, fixtures, rankings
World Cup 2022 Group D looks pretty straightforward on paper, as France, Denmark, Australia and Tunisia collide. That said, both Australia and Tunisia have the ability to be very tough opponents for the European powers. France and Denmark are expected to glide through to the last 16 as the reigning...
