Dan’s Daily: Penguins ReDraw Assignments, Canadiens Steal Capitals UFA?
MONTREAL — The Pittsburgh Penguins play their first road game of the season Monday at the Bell Centre. It is nice not going to Buffalo or Detroit, and the late-night chicken shawarma was pretty good. The Penguins are redrawing assignments involving Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Teddy Blueger is close to healthy. Should the Montreal Canadiens swipe Sonny Milano from the Washington Capitals? The Flyers are playing inspired hockey, Patrik Laine is hurt, and the San Jose Sharks are soff.
Avalanche’s Sedlak Gets Another Chance With Bednar
It was a long road back to the NHL for Lukas Sedlak. The 29-year-old forward has three seasons of NHL experience but wasn’t sure if he would return after spending the last three seasons in the KHL. It took a coach that he won a championship with to give him another chance.
Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning Aren’t Done Yet
The fact he was even in a position to do it was remarkable. Steven Stamkos, playing for his third consecutive Stanley Cup, would have been the first captain since New York Islanders’ Hall of Famer Denis Potvin to win at least three straight titles. Wayne Gretzky never did it, neither did Mario Lemieux, Steve Yzerman nor Sidney Crosby.
‘It changes the lineup completely’: Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau reacts to losing Patrik Laine
The Columbus Blue Jackets trotted out their star forward pairing of Patrik Laine and Johnny Gaudreau last Wednesday. However, it ended in disaster, and now one of the stars will miss some time. Laine exited the game against the Carolina Hurricanes with an arm injury following an entanglement with Brett...
Soderblom, Husso, Lalonde have big Red Wings debuts in win
DETROIT (AP) — Elmer Soderblom scored a third-period goal in his NHL debut, Ville Husso made 29 saves and the Detroit Red Wings won in Derek Lalonde’s first game as a head coach, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Friday night. Soderblom, a 2019 draft pick, played in the Swedish Hockey League the past two seasons. He’s the tallest player in franchise history at 6-foot-8. “I wanted to get a good first shift, get things going, so I felt I did that,” Soderblom said. “And I just built off of that.” Husso, acquired from St. Louis in a trade during the offseason, had his fourth shutout.
Lightning Lines In Search of Right Chemistry to Start the Season
The Tampa Bay Lightning knew they would have a tough road trip to start the season. With the offseason losses of Ondřej Palát and Ryan McDonagh, head coach Jon Cooper has been busy shifting his lines trying to find the perfect combinations. Some of the newly-acquired players are already contributing to the team.
Sabres fall short against Panthers 4-3
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres fell just short in a 4-3 contest to the reigning NHL Presidents' Trophy winner Florida Panthers Saturday afternoon at the KeyBank Center. The first period much like the opener for the Buffalo Sabres started off slow. The Panthers outpaced the shots on...
Tkachuk has goal, assist in Panthers' 4-3 win over Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and set up defenseman Brandon Montour’s eventual winner in the Florida Panthers' 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Aaron Ekblad and Colin White also scored for the defending President’s Trophy-winning Panthers, who are off to a 2-0...
