HEPPNER — The Morrow County School District has expanded its use of the Ignite! Reading program. Ignite! seeks to put students on track so they are able to read at grade level. It pairs students with tutors for remote sessions. In these sessions, a tutor guides a student through 15-minute lessons that ultimately improve reading fundamentals. Program leaders boast that typical Ignite! students make 2.4 weeks of reading progress for every week they are in the program.

MORROW COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO