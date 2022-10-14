Read full article on original website
Morrow County schools expand reading program
HEPPNER — The Morrow County School District has expanded its use of the Ignite! Reading program. Ignite! seeks to put students on track so they are able to read at grade level. It pairs students with tutors for remote sessions. In these sessions, a tutor guides a student through 15-minute lessons that ultimately improve reading fundamentals. Program leaders boast that typical Ignite! students make 2.4 weeks of reading progress for every week they are in the program.
Standfield schools noticing better student behavior
STANFIELD — Administrators in the Stanfield School District are reporting a good start to the school year. “Our student data has been way more positive this year with far fewer behavior referrals at the secondary school and improved student attendance in both schools,” Beth Burton, Stanfield School District superintendent, said. “It has probably been the smoothest start to a school year in a really long time.”
Digital navigator hired for Umatilla Indian Reservation
MISSION — Cayuse Native Solutions, of Pendleton, has been awarded a grant to hire, train and support a “digital navigator” to help residents of the Umatilla Indian Reservation gain access to the internet, connected devices and assist with digital skills training. Debra Croswell, executive managing director at...
Pendleton City Council considers awarding contracts for bus barn work, more
PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council at its meeting Tuesday, Oct,. 18, considers awarding contracts for three projects, including for construction management services of the bus barn. Staff has recommended the council approve a contract for management services with McCormack Construction for the bus barn facility project near the...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
City of Pasco: Fast growing community is thinking big
Pasco grew by more than a third as 20,000 residents joined the city between 2010 and 2022. With a current population estimated at 80,180, Pasco is nipping at Kennewick (population 85,320) and is among the fastest-growing communities in the state, according to the Washington Office of Financial Management. Big growth...
Hermiston School Board gets earful on way to filling vacancy
HERMISTON — The Hermiston School Board finally is back to seven members, voting Monday night, Oct. 10, to have Liliana Gomez fill the the last vacancy. That came after almost an hour of the public and Hermiston School District staff chastising the board for its actions at the Sept. 26 meeting, when a 3-3 split prevented Gomez from taking the seat then.
Pendleton closes road for utility services installation
PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton this week is shutting down a portion of Southwest Hailey Avenue as a private contractor installs underground utility service at a new apartment building. Tuesday, Oct. 18, starting at 7 a.m through Friday, Oct. 21, to 5 p.m., Southwest Hailey Avenue from Southwest...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Pasco aquatics center has target opening date
January 2023 and October 2024. Those are the dates to keep in mind as Pasco moves to build a $40 million, voter-approved aquatics center and possible community center. January 2023 is when a two-tenths of a percent sales tax kicks in to pay for the center. Pasco’s sales tax rate rises to 8.9 cents per dollar from 8.7 cents. The increase adds 20 cents to a $100 purchase.
nbcrightnow.com
Siren tests on Oct 20 will be heard in Benton and Franklin counties
RICHLAND, Wash. — Annual siren tests along the Columbia and Yakima rivers are scheduled for October 20 between 10 a.m. and noon, according to the press release from Energy Northwest. The tests are done by Energy Northwest in partnership with Benton and Franklin County Emergency Management and the Department of Energy.
Horizon Project STEP Center for Independent Living grows in downtown Hermiston
HERMISTON — The Horizon Project STEP Center for Independent Living has expanded its services in Hermiston to assist more people. The center hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Oct. 6 at its Hermiston building, 408 E. Main St. Hermiston resident Lisa Gentry agreed she liked the center.
Amazon tops lists of Umatilla County’s largest taxpayers
Amazon Data Services and Amazon Data Services Inc. are Umatilla County’s top taxpayers for 2022, county Commissioner George Murdock reported, combining for more than $10 million in revenue. Murdock in a recent newsletter reported where Shearer’s Foods in Hermiston ranked on the list of county’s taxpayers. He said he...
Umatilla County candidates stress communication, service at forum in Hermiston
HERMISTON — Communication and public relations became major topics for Umatilla County commissioner candidates Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Hermiston.
Moses Lake Company Hit With $192K in L-I Fines, Plans Appeal
According to L-I: "(L&I) inspectors found 13 violations relating to confined space entry rules due to workers entering rail car hoppers. The employees were going in the hoppers to breakup and dislodge ammonium nitrate without appropriate safety precautions." They also claimed:. "Inspectors also found employees working on top of rail...
Board of Realtors forum reiterates candidate stances on Measure 110
PENDLETON — Umatilla County commissioner candidates in their latest public forum again focused on how Ballot Measure 110 is causing a slew of problems in the county. The Umatilla County Board of Realtors hosted the forum Tuesday night, Oct. 11, at the Pendleton Center for the Arts. Dozens of people filled the center’s space to hear what the four candidates running for the county board had to say.
Loftus Custom Design Jewelers in Pendleton is closing shop
PENDLETON — A fixture of Pendleton’s downtown for almost 40s years is coming to an end. Jeweler and active community volunteers Sam Loftus and his wife Sharon Loftus, both 68, are retiring and closing Loftus Custom Design Jewelers. They plan to move to the Portland area to be closer to family, including daughter Cicely Loftus-Waters and grandchildren, friends and the medical care they need.
Hermiston City Council tables sports field deal
HERMISTON — The Hermiston City Council is considering a sports field to be built on the front 20 acres of the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center property. Approval of a lease to the organization Made to Thrive appeared on the Monday, Oct. 10, Hermiston City Council agenda. It was brought before the council, which decided unanimously to table the issue until the council’s next meeting, two weeks later.
‘Pride of her family.’ Funeral expense fundraiser started for slain Hanford High grad
“She was the big sister in the house. Always taking care of everyone’s needs.”
68-year-old caught on video in Pasco vandalizing ‘COVID Clint’ campaign sign
“We will never know how many caught COVID, because they did not wear a mask. We will never know how many are in the ground today because they trusted Clint Didier.”
Pendleton Fire Department benefits from grant set to end Oct. 31
PENDLETON — A $35,000 grant that enabled the Pendleton Fire Department to staff extra wildland firefighters and train future firefighters expires Oct. 31. But Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley said benefits of the grant are clear. “It’s been awesome,” Critchley said. “Let me give you two examples of how...
Nerve toxin detected in Columbia River in Tri-Cities. Warning issued for people and pets
Last year the poison in the river killed several Tri-Cities dogs.
