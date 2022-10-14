ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanfield, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
EDNPub

Morrow County schools expand reading program

HEPPNER — The Morrow County School District has expanded its use of the Ignite! Reading program. Ignite! seeks to put students on track so they are able to read at grade level. It pairs students with tutors for remote sessions. In these sessions, a tutor guides a student through 15-minute lessons that ultimately improve reading fundamentals. Program leaders boast that typical Ignite! students make 2.4 weeks of reading progress for every week they are in the program.
MORROW COUNTY, OR
EDNPub

Standfield schools noticing better student behavior

STANFIELD — Administrators in the Stanfield School District are reporting a good start to the school year. “Our student data has been way more positive this year with far fewer behavior referrals at the secondary school and improved student attendance in both schools,” Beth Burton, Stanfield School District superintendent, said. “It has probably been the smoothest start to a school year in a really long time.”
STANFIELD, OR
EDNPub

Digital navigator hired for Umatilla Indian Reservation

MISSION — Cayuse Native Solutions, of Pendleton, has been awarded a grant to hire, train and support a “digital navigator” to help residents of the Umatilla Indian Reservation gain access to the internet, connected devices and assist with digital skills training. Debra Croswell, executive managing director at...
PENDLETON, OR
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

City of Pasco: Fast growing community is thinking big

Pasco grew by more than a third as 20,000 residents joined the city between 2010 and 2022. With a current population estimated at 80,180, Pasco is nipping at Kennewick (population 85,320) and is among the fastest-growing communities in the state, according to the Washington Office of Financial Management. Big growth...
PASCO, WA
EDNPub

Hermiston School Board gets earful on way to filling vacancy

HERMISTON — The Hermiston School Board finally is back to seven members, voting Monday night, Oct. 10, to have Liliana Gomez fill the the last vacancy. That came after almost an hour of the public and Hermiston School District staff chastising the board for its actions at the Sept. 26 meeting, when a 3-3 split prevented Gomez from taking the seat then.
EDNPub

Pendleton closes road for utility services installation

PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton this week is shutting down a portion of Southwest Hailey Avenue as a private contractor installs underground utility service at a new apartment building. Tuesday, Oct. 18, starting at 7 a.m through Friday, Oct. 21, to 5 p.m., Southwest Hailey Avenue from Southwest...
PENDLETON, OR
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Pasco aquatics center has target opening date

January 2023 and October 2024. Those are the dates to keep in mind as Pasco moves to build a $40 million, voter-approved aquatics center and possible community center. January 2023 is when a two-tenths of a percent sales tax kicks in to pay for the center. Pasco’s sales tax rate rises to 8.9 cents per dollar from 8.7 cents. The increase adds 20 cents to a $100 purchase.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Siren tests on Oct 20 will be heard in Benton and Franklin counties

RICHLAND, Wash. — Annual siren tests along the Columbia and Yakima rivers are scheduled for October 20 between 10 a.m. and noon, according to the press release from Energy Northwest. The tests are done by Energy Northwest in partnership with Benton and Franklin County Emergency Management and the Department of Energy.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
EDNPub

Amazon tops lists of Umatilla County’s largest taxpayers

Amazon Data Services and Amazon Data Services Inc. are Umatilla County’s top taxpayers for 2022, county Commissioner George Murdock reported, combining for more than $10 million in revenue. Murdock in a recent newsletter reported where Shearer’s Foods in Hermiston ranked on the list of county’s taxpayers. He said he...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
NEWStalk 870

Moses Lake Company Hit With $192K in L-I Fines, Plans Appeal

According to L-I: "(L&I) inspectors found 13 violations relating to confined space entry rules due to workers entering rail car hoppers. The employees were going in the hoppers to breakup and dislodge ammonium nitrate without appropriate safety precautions." They also claimed:. "Inspectors also found employees working on top of rail...
MOSES LAKE, WA
EDNPub

Board of Realtors forum reiterates candidate stances on Measure 110

PENDLETON — Umatilla County commissioner candidates in their latest public forum again focused on how Ballot Measure 110 is causing a slew of problems in the county. The Umatilla County Board of Realtors hosted the forum Tuesday night, Oct. 11, at the Pendleton Center for the Arts. Dozens of people filled the center’s space to hear what the four candidates running for the county board had to say.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
EDNPub

Loftus Custom Design Jewelers in Pendleton is closing shop

PENDLETON — A fixture of Pendleton’s downtown for almost 40s years is coming to an end. Jeweler and active community volunteers Sam Loftus and his wife Sharon Loftus, both 68, are retiring and closing Loftus Custom Design Jewelers. They plan to move to the Portland area to be closer to family, including daughter Cicely Loftus-Waters and grandchildren, friends and the medical care they need.
PENDLETON, OR
EDNPub

Hermiston City Council tables sports field deal

HERMISTON — The Hermiston City Council is considering a sports field to be built on the front 20 acres of the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center property. Approval of a lease to the organization Made to Thrive appeared on the Monday, Oct. 10, Hermiston City Council agenda. It was brought before the council, which decided unanimously to table the issue until the council’s next meeting, two weeks later.
HERMISTON, OR
EDNPub

Pendleton Fire Department benefits from grant set to end Oct. 31

PENDLETON — A $35,000 grant that enabled the Pendleton Fire Department to staff extra wildland firefighters and train future firefighters expires Oct. 31. But Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley said benefits of the grant are clear. “It’s been awesome,” Critchley said. “Let me give you two examples of how...
PENDLETON, OR
EDNPub

EDNPub

Eugene, OR
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.

 http://eugenedailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy