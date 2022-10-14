Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona refers voter intimidation report to Justice Department
The Arizona secretary of state's office has referred to the US Department of Justice and Arizona attorney general's office a report of voter intimidation, Murphy Hebert, spokeswoman for the secretary of state's office, confirmed to CNN on Wednesday.
Michael Thomas: Tired of government 'destroying its citizens'
The central theme of my campaign for State Representative, 1st Legislative District, is twofold:. government policies shouldn't destroy innocent constituents;. and when they do, elected officials should give a damn, raise hell, and fix it. In 2020, we all sacrificed deeply under capricious government orders purportedly intended to reduce the...
Lessenberry: A race for control of Congress
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. — Four years ago, Michigan Republicans found an unexpected charismatic star candidate: John James, an African-American businessman who graduated from West Point, and served with distinction in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Following two tours of duty in Iraq, he earned his MBA at the University of Michigan and then went to work for the global supply chain management company his father founded. Four years ago, at 37, he decided to run for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, to challenge incumbent Debbie Stabenow. He won the nomination, thanks both to lackluster competition and a timely endorsement from...
Russia asks Philippines to honor helicopter purchase deal
Russia wants the Philippine government to honor a signed contract to purchase 16 military heavy-lift helicopters, which the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte had cancelled due to fears of possible U.S. sanctions
John Hood: Violent crime went up, I think
Did violent crime go up in North Carolina last year? I think the answer is yes, though changes in the way the Federal Bureau of Investigation collects and aggregates crime data make it hard to say for sure. In 2020, 39,880 violent crimes were reported to the FBI. In 2021, that figure was 41,996 violent crimes, an increase of 5.3%. Our state’s population certainly didn’t grow by that much in 2021, thus our crime rate must have gone up. Right? ...
Alexander H. Jones: Mississippi shows why states rights don't work
The governor of Mississippi transferred millions if dollars from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families to the University of Southern Mississippi for the purpose of funding a volleyball stadium. The funds were moved at the behest of former football star Brett Favre, whose daughter plays volleyball at that college. This is all that happened. There is no need to embellish or accentuate the outrage. But, a deeper meaning exists beneath the tawdry surface of Mississippi’s scandal. For centuries, Mississippians and other Southerners have demanded leeway to...
Comments / 1