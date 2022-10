The Friends of Fort Boggy State Park will meet on Thursday, October 20th at the Centerville Municipal Building across from the Post Office. We will start gathering at 11:30 a.m. for a lite lunch and the meeting will begin at 12 noon. This will be the last meeting in 2022. There will be a park report given on various activities and projects that are underway at the park. We will also have an update on preparations for the upcoming “Annual Kids Fish”.

CENTERVILLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO