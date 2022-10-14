Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
progresstimes.net
Testimony wraps up in Weslaco water treatment plant corruption trial, closing arguments scheduled for Thursday
Testimony wrapped up Wednesday in the Weslaco water treatment plant corruption trial. Attorney Carlos A. Garcia, who represents former Hidalgo County Commissioner Arturo “A.C.” Cuellar Jr., 68, of Progreso Lakes, called the final witness — FBI Special Agent David Roncska — on Wednesday morning. U.S. District...
Fire extinguishers filled with liquid meth land South Texas cartel traffickers in prison
Two South Texas men who Justice Department officials say have ties to the Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel have been sentenced to 14 and 15 years in prison on drug trafficking convictions.
progresstimes.net
Prosecutor turns the tables on witness in Weslaco water treatment plant corruption trial
An attempt to undercut the bribery case against former Hidalgo County Commissioner A.C. Cuellar Jr. backfired spectacularly on Tuesday, when the judge had to interrupt the trial to warn a witness. Arturo “A.C.” Cuellar Jr., 68, of Progreso Lakes arranged for a company to pay his cousin, former Weslaco City...
Search uncovers drugs, money, ammo and weapons, Cameron County sheriff says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office uncovered 15 pounds of marijuana at a residence on Fresnillo Drive. Ivan Salinas, 24, was taken into custody Monday after “freely admitting” to hold possession of hydroponic marijuana, according to Sheriff Eric Garza, who distributed a news release on the arrest Tuesday. Deputies and U.S. Postal […]
KRGV
Willacy County Sheriff’s Office: Father and son hospitalized in Lasara shooting
EDITOR'S NOTE: THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED THROUGHOUT. The Willacy County Sheriff's Office in investigating a shooting outside a home in Lasara that hospitalized a man and his son, according to Willacy County Sheriff Joe Salazar. Sheriff's deputies responded to a home Wednesday at around 1:46 p.m. and discovered that...
KRGV
Harlingen police working to get person of interest in Nahomi Rodriguez case indicted
Harlingen police have significant updates in the Nahomi Rodriguez case. "There's been some information that was developed in combination of interviews we've conducted, as well as information called in by a member of the community,” said Harlingen police Detective Joel Yanes. Police confirmed that a person of interest has...
Edinburg woman charged with brother’s murder, gets $1 million bond
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman accused of fatally shooting her brother while “allegedly playing” with a handgun is facing a charge of murder. Carmen Del Crystal Arigullin, 21, was arraigned Monday on a charge of murder. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, Arigullin was playing with a black handgun, which […]
Mexican national attempts to exit US with 2K rounds of ammo, CBP says
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted 2,399 rounds of ammunition at the Anzalduas International Bridge Thursday. On Oct. 13, a 24-year-old Mexican man drove southbound in a white Nissan sedan. CBP officers conducted outbound enforcement operations on the vehicle at the Anzalduas International Bridge, where they discovered 2,399 rounds of ammunition in […]
kurv.com
2nd Man Charged With Murder In Deadly Human Smuggling Crash
A second man has been charged with murder in connection with a wreck in rural Hidalgo County that killed three undocumented immigrants. In a short Facebook post, La Joya police say they arrested 31-year-old Ivan Rios with the help of Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and federal investigators. Rios has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of human smuggling resulting in death.
kurv.com
Guilty Plea Entered By One Of Three Hidalgo County Suspects In 2019 Drug-Related Killing
A Mission-area man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the kidnap-killing of an apparent drug-trafficking acquaintance. The sentence against 23-year-old Alfredo Huerta was handed down Friday after he pleaded guilty to a charge of capital murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Fernando Garza more than three years ago. Garza’s body was found July 27th 2019 in an orchard off of Iowa Road west of Moore Air Field.
Harlingen tackles illegal dumping with new method – surveillance cameras
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 50 cameras have been installed in areas where illegal dumping is an ongoing problem. Harlingen police and code compliance officers are now monitoring these areas via new technology. City officials say the cameras are meant to keep residents from discarding trash in restricted areas. “Some of the people that […]
Brownsville man accused of assaulting pregnant sister-in-law, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man is in custody after allegedly hitting a pregnant woman with a door, police told ValleyCentral. Christopher Garcia was arrested Monday on assault charges after allegedly slamming a door on his brother’s elbow and the back of his pregnant sister-in-law, police told Valley Central. Garcia’s brother had reportedly kicked […]
KRGV
La Joya Police: Second arrest made in connection to deadly migrant crash in La Joya
A second arrest has been made in connection to a deadly migrant crash that left three people dead in La Joya back in June, according to a post from the La Joya Police Department. Ivan Rios, is charged with three counts of murder and three count of human smuggling, according...
Cameron County reports death of fully vaccinated woman, 33 new COVID-19 cases
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported 33 new COVID-19 cases, as well the death of one fully vaccinated woman. According to a press release from Cameron County Public Health, 14 out the 33 positive cases were confirmed by PCR testing. The remaining 19 cases were confirmed positive by antigen testing. Cameron Count Public […]
BPD: Woman suspected of swiping stolen debit card
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who they allege attempted to use a stolen debit card. According to the Brownsville Police Department, Andraluz Christine Howard, 39, is suspected of attempting to use a stolen debit card at the 1300 block of Palm Boulevard on Oct. 10. […]
parentherald.com
Texas Family Asks for Public's Help to Pay for Funeral of Teen Drowning Victim
Authorities have identified the body of a Texas teen who drowned at South Padre Island this week, and his family is asking for help from the public to pay for his funeral. The body of 17-year-old Los Fresnos native Alberto Christian Buitureira was recovered after a 24-hour search about eight miles north of Beach Access 5 on Thursday, October 13, according to KXAN.
KRGV
Brownsville Public Utilities Board places CEO on paid administrative leave following forensic audit report
The Brownsville Public Utilities Board has placed the utility company's CEO, John Brucaik on administrative leave for 60 days with pay following a forensic audit showing a failed energy project that started in 2011. The decision was made during a meeting Monday night. The report found that Bruciak, former mayor...
texasstandard.org
Committee meant to help South Texas colonias has gone unformed, without report
A committee meant to address the needs for South Texas colonias has gone without forming, and without a report meant to be presented to the state’s House of Representatives. For more than a year, state legislators have failed to follow a mandate to form a committee meant to address the needs of South Texas colonias. Colonias are historically poor neighborhoods along the border with inadequate infrastructure, such as water or sewage systems.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: 2nd industrial park coming to Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas – The Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco has held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Mid Valley International Industrial Park. The park is being developed on the corner FM 1015 (International Blvd.) and Mile 9 Rd. (Sugarcane Dr.). The development is a master planned 146 +/- acre industrial and retail subdivision.
McAllen man threatened to burn house with children inside, police allege
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man they alleged set a sofa on fire and threatened to burn down a house with children inside. Miguel Cardenas Jr. was arrested on charges of arson causing bodily injury/death, abandon endanger child, terroristic threat and criminal trespass, according to Hidalgo County records. A police offense report obtained by ValleyCentral details […]
Comments / 6