Silver Spring, MD

montgomerycountymd.gov

Detectives Investigate Attempted Armed Carjacking

Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating an attempted armed carjacking that occurred in the 8000 block of 13th St. in Silver Spring on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male suspect.
SILVER SPRING, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Twenty-Nine-Year-Old Man Charged with Series of Armed Robberies in Bethesda

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section have arrested and charged 29-year-old, Donnell Harris, of Silver Spring, with a series of armed robberies that occurred in the Bethesda area. Since Wednesday, August 10, 2022, a series of armed robberies...
BETHESDA, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Weekly Media Briefing with Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and Other County Officials on Wednesday, October 19 TO BEGIN AT 11 A.M.

Reporters interested in asking County Executive Marc Elrich questions will have the opportunity during this week’s virtual media briefing happening Wednesday, October 19 starting on or just after 11 a.m. The time change is to account for Montgomery College's inauguration event for its new president, Dr. Jermaine F. Williams, which starts at 12:30 p.m.
montgomerycountymd.gov

Montgomery County Awards Food Recovery and Food Security Mini-Grants to Nine Nonprofit Organizations

Manna Food Center , Montgomery County’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), and the Montgomery County Food Council, in collaboration with the Greater Washington Community Foundation, have awarded $67,465 in capacity-and infrastructure-building Community Food Rescue (CFR) mini-grants to nine community-based nonprofit organizations involved in food recovery and food security efforts. Community Food Rescue is a Manna Food Center program.
montgomerycountymd.gov

Montgomery County Public Libraries Joins Washington Wizards Book of the Month Program for Students Grades K-8

Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) is teaming up with the Washington Wizards to encourage reading for fun. MCPL will share great reads with children and families by recommending three books that the library and Wizards community can read together. The Washington Wizards Book of the Month program will feature one...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Press Releases - County Council

Updated Council Draft of Thrive Montgomery 2050 and Draft Resolution Now Available on the Council Website. Draft documents include Council amendments to the PHED Committee Draft of Thrive Montgomery 2050. For Immediate Release: Oct. 18, 2022. Two new documents were made available on the Montgomery County Council’s Thrive Montgomery 2050...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

