Maine State

spectrumlocalnews.com

With winter approaching, NYSDOT hiring for road maintenance

Snow season is just a few weeks away in Upstate New York. The New York State Department of Transportation says trucks are already out in Wyoming County this week after residents saw a dusting of snow. The DOT is already preparing for when winter hits the rest of Western New...
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican running for governor in Wisconsin suggested Tuesday that he did not support enforcing the swing state's near-total ban on abortions, saying “I will never arrest a doctor” before his campaign walked back his comment. Tim Michels is locked in a tight...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

A closer look at Gov. Kathy Hochul's career and record

Gov. Kathy Hochul made history almost by accident, becoming New York’s first female governor when Andrew Cuomo resigned last year in the cloud of a sexual harassment scandal. Hochul now is trying to be elected governor in a tumultuous time for New York. Long before she took the oath...
NEW YORK STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man wanted for questioning in 4 Oklahoma deaths is arrested

OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, police said Tuesday. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a statement by Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice.
OKMULGEE, OK

