4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Maine this weekKristen WaltersAugusta, ME
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
WPFO
'Right to Repair' question gets approval to start collecting signatures for 2023 ballot
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows has approved a petition to allow auto repair and parts store operators to collect signatures for a question about the "right to repair" on the 2023 ballot. The proposed question aims to let Mainers get their vehicles diagnosed and repaired at...
newsfromthestates.com
Maine GOP pushes racist crime wave panic as part of national strategy
On social media and at press events in recent weeks, the Maine Republican Party has been trying to stoke fears of a wave of out-of-control crime and drug use ahead of the midterm elections. Their focus has been on the liberal cities of Portland and Bangor where they are trying...
mainepublic.org
Auto 'right to repair' coalition launching state ballot referendum for next year
A coalition of independent auto repair shop owners, employees and others have begun collecting signatures for a statewide referendum, with the goal of putting it on next year's ballot. The proposal would require automakers to make wireless repair and diagnostic information available to independent shops in Maine. Only car manufacturers...
WMTW
Is Maine the 'ghostliest' state in the country?
A new study is claiming to have found the "ghostliest" state in the country: Maine. The study from Porch.com used census data, as well as numbers from GhostofAmerica.com, to make their determination. Maine has apparently logged 58 encounters with ghosts per every 100,000 residents, according to the study. The study...
'We are polarized': Sndyer says homelessness, crime have divided Portland in State of the City Address
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Mayor Kate Snyder delivered a State of the City Address that highlighted a divided community, immense struggles and some signs of progress for Maine's largest municipality. Snyder delivered the remarks Monday night for the first time in-person at City Hall since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
newsfromthestates.com
Collins, Maine industry groups donate to PAC funding extremist candidates
A right-wing group with a mission of creating a conservative majority in Augusta has spent over $190,000 in the 2022 election cycle, demonstrating the power of the recently formed PAC, which has ties to politicians who have pushed conspiracy theories about the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers along with myths about election fraud and other extremist beliefs.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican running for governor in Wisconsin suggested Tuesday that he did not support enforcing the swing state's near-total ban on abortions, saying “I will never arrest a doctor” before his campaign walked back his comment. Tim Michels is locked in a tight...
Stimulus 2022: Residents in Maine have until Oct. 31 to claim $850 relief checks
Eligible Maine residents have until Halloween to claim up to $850 in COVID-19 relief, thanks to a surplus in the state's budget.
boothbayregister.com
Thank you for trusting me to serve you in Augusta
As the end of my term as your state senator approaches, I’ve spent some time reflecting on the past couple of years and all that we have been through together. When I was sworn into office in December 2020 as the state senator representing Senate District 13, our country was experiencing some of the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was hope that brighter days were ahead, but we all knew it would take hard work and cooperation to get us there. Nearly two years later, we still have work to do, but we can also look back on all of the good work we accomplished by listening to each other and working toward a common goal.
wabi.tv
New report address Maine’s workforce shortage
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Center for Economic Policy hosted a webinar Tuesday afternoon to discuss the findings of a new report on workers in the state. “State of Working Maine 2022″ was released last week. MECEP says the report shows while the robust recovery from the COVID-19...
Maine’s purple towns are the places to watch in this gubernatorial election
One individual described Brewer as an example of many small Maine communities that embody a more centrist attitude, rejecting more extreme candidates of either party. Photo by Caitlin Andrews. With just over three weeks until the election, Steve Wong thinks his city of Brewer will favor incumbent Gov. Janet Mills...
These Are the Most Common Last Names in Maine; Is One Yours?
As the famous Destiny's Child sang to all of us, "Say My Name, Say My Name." If you don't know what a surname is, I will tell you. a hereditary name common to all members of a family, as distinct from a given name. When I moved to Maine from...
Maine’s 20 Most Populated Towns in 1950 Are Probably Not What You Would Expect
Who doesn't love some good old-fashioned Maine history? Well, thanks to this new invention called the "Internet," I managed to luck into a fun document to peruse. I stumbled upon some old Census data, which ended up being rather significant. The form is the official 1950 Census preliminary population chart for every county and town in Maine. It's a fascinating look at where Mainers called home and how different those pockets look today.
It’s Official! Augusta, Maine Will Soon Have Its Very Own Jersey Mike’s!
Augusta is home to some of the most diverse eateries in the entire state of Maine- and it's about to get even more diverse. For the first time ever, a Jersey Mike's is going to be opening up in the city. Jersey Mike's says in part on the 'about' portion...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Once again, Georgia looks to be center of political universe in 2022 midterms
Georgia is the final stop in Spectrum News’ three-state tour of important battleground states after Pennsylvania and Arizona, where elections will likely impact the balance of power in Congress – and in turn, the lives of Americans across the country. With Election Day three weeks away, early voting...
mainebiz.biz
Portland broker named Maine State Realtor of the Year
A longtime industry professional with more than 25 years of experience has been named the State Realtor of the Year by the Maine Association of Realtors in a nod to his contributions to the profession on state, local and national levels. Peter "Pete" Harrington, who is a partner and associate...
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
10 Maine Restaurants With The Most Remarkable Views for Fall
Don't you just love to prop up at a restaurant, order something warm and people-watch?. What's even more comforting is to find a place that has a view. Maine provides excellent scenery this time of year and there is nothing better then food and views. Let's get started. It's natural...
themainewire.com
State Rep Calls for Investigation Into Gray-New Gloucester Teacher Over Political Rant to 8th Grader
The State Representative from New Gloucester on Monday called on MSAD 15 officials to launch an investigation into allegations that a middle school teacher at Gray-New Gloucester Middle School discussed her sexuality with an 8th grade student. Audio secretly recorded by the student revealed that resource room instructor Ann Cook...
