Augusta, ME

newsfromthestates.com

Maine GOP pushes racist crime wave panic as part of national strategy

On social media and at press events in recent weeks, the Maine Republican Party has been trying to stoke fears of a wave of out-of-control crime and drug use ahead of the midterm elections. Their focus has been on the liberal cities of Portland and Bangor where they are trying...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Auto 'right to repair' coalition launching state ballot referendum for next year

A coalition of independent auto repair shop owners, employees and others have begun collecting signatures for a statewide referendum, with the goal of putting it on next year's ballot. The proposal would require automakers to make wireless repair and diagnostic information available to independent shops in Maine. Only car manufacturers...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Is Maine the 'ghostliest' state in the country?

A new study is claiming to have found the "ghostliest" state in the country: Maine. The study from Porch.com used census data, as well as numbers from GhostofAmerica.com, to make their determination. Maine has apparently logged 58 encounters with ghosts per every 100,000 residents, according to the study. The study...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular

We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
MAINE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Collins, Maine industry groups donate to PAC funding extremist candidates

A right-wing group with a mission of creating a conservative majority in Augusta has spent over $190,000 in the 2022 election cycle, demonstrating the power of the recently formed PAC, which has ties to politicians who have pushed conspiracy theories about the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers along with myths about election fraud and other extremist beliefs.
MAINE STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican running for governor in Wisconsin suggested Tuesday that he did not support enforcing the swing state's near-total ban on abortions, saying “I will never arrest a doctor” before his campaign walked back his comment. Tim Michels is locked in a tight...
WISCONSIN STATE
boothbayregister.com

Thank you for trusting me to serve you in Augusta

As the end of my term as your state senator approaches, I’ve spent some time reflecting on the past couple of years and all that we have been through together. When I was sworn into office in December 2020 as the state senator representing Senate District 13, our country was experiencing some of the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was hope that brighter days were ahead, but we all knew it would take hard work and cooperation to get us there. Nearly two years later, we still have work to do, but we can also look back on all of the good work we accomplished by listening to each other and working toward a common goal.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

New report address Maine’s workforce shortage

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Center for Economic Policy hosted a webinar Tuesday afternoon to discuss the findings of a new report on workers in the state. “State of Working Maine 2022″ was released last week. MECEP says the report shows while the robust recovery from the COVID-19...
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Maine’s 20 Most Populated Towns in 1950 Are Probably Not What You Would Expect

Who doesn't love some good old-fashioned Maine history? Well, thanks to this new invention called the "Internet," I managed to luck into a fun document to peruse. I stumbled upon some old Census data, which ended up being rather significant. The form is the official 1950 Census preliminary population chart for every county and town in Maine. It's a fascinating look at where Mainers called home and how different those pockets look today.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Portland broker named Maine State Realtor of the Year

A longtime industry professional with more than 25 years of experience has been named the State Realtor of the Year by the Maine Association of Realtors in a nod to his contributions to the profession on state, local and national levels. Peter "Pete" Harrington, who is a partner and associate...
PORTLAND, ME

