FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Blowing dust rolls through the Maricopa area
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parts of Pinal County were hit with blowing dust on Wednesday morning, causing a bit of a travel headache for commuters and travelers between Phoenix and Maricopa. According to the National Weather Service, the warning was issued just after 11 a.m. for areas west of...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Surprise (Surprise, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials stated that the crash happened on the U.S. 60 near Loop 303.
DPS conducting targeted enforcement in lieu of failed Safety Corridor program
ABC15 and the Operation Safe Roads team continue to investigate the pilot 'Safety Corridor' program.
KTAR.com
Crash in Phoenix closes eastbound lanes on Interstate 10
PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 closed in Phoenix Saturday evening following a crash, officials said. The crash happened near 43rd Avenue and I-10, with the lanes closing off around 5 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a press release. Traffic was being directed off...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Queen Creek (AZ) Fire and Medical Department Opens Two New Fire Stations
Queen Creek (AZ) Fire and Medical Department has opened two new fire stations — Station 2 and Station 5 — both designed by Perlman Architects of Arizona Inc. Vance Gray, Queen Creek’s chief, says that several years ago the department had identified a prototype station to serve the community’s needs. “We determined by working with Perlman Architects of Arizona that a just-over 13,000 square-foot building, with three apparatus bays, and 10 dorm rooms is the model and prototype fire station that will satisfy Queen Creek well into the future,” Gray points out.
fox10phoenix.com
2 people badly hurt following 2-car crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials say two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in north Phoenix. The crash reportedly happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Greenway. Crews were sent to the scene just after 7:00 p.m. for reports of a two-car crash. One of the two drivers involved in the crash needed to be extricated from the vehicle because the car hit an electrical pole.
ABC 15 News
Two injured in single-vehicle wrong-way crash along US 60 near Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ — Arizona Department of Transportation is investigating a wrong-way crash in the West Valley overnight. The crash occurred late Saturday night along US 60 near Loop 303 in Surprise. DPS says a single vehicle was headed in the wrong direction when it struck a guardrail near 163rd...
ABC 15 News
Plane down near McKellips and Greenfield roads in Mesa
MESA, AZ — A small plane went down in Mesa Tuesday morning, landing in a canal near a busy intersection. The incident occurred near McKellips and Greenfield roads, near Falcon Field Airport, just before 8 a.m. Video from the scene showed a small aircraft that landed in a canal...
fox10phoenix.com
Pursuit ends on I-10 in Chandler after car spiked, grappled
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Two suspects who tried to get away from Arizona troopers are now in custody after a pursuit that ended in Chandler. The Interstate 10 westbound off-ramp was closed at Wild Horse Pass on Oct. 18 after a car was spiked and grappled there. According to the Arizona...
clayconews.com
MULTIPLE FATALITY COLLISION ON INTERSTATE 17 AT TABLE MESA ROAD IN MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZONA
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is reporting that on Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 3:51 A.M, a four-vehicle fatal collision occurred on northbound Interstate 17 (I-17) at milepost 236 (Table Mesa Road). The driver of a Toyota SUV traveling southbound in the northbound...
AZFamily
Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes
Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines. Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail. The storms also caused damage from high winds including power outages and flooding from rain. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST. |
East Valley Tribune
QC Police get state help for traffic safety crackdown
The Queen Creek Police Department is getting help in cracking down on impaired and other dangerous drivers. The department received two grants from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to address speeding and drug- and alcohol-related infractions in town, where dangerous traffic conditions are increasing along with double-digit population growth.
ABC 15 News
Businesses evacuated, neighborhood asked to shelter in place amid gas leak
GLENDALE, AZ — Businesses were evacuated, several blocks were closed, and a neighborhood was asked to shelter in place after a crash caused a gas leak Sunday night. Crews responded to the area of 43rd and Olive avenues after a car crashed into a natural gas pipe station. There...
East Valley Tribune
Cyclist files $800K claim against town, county over mishap
A bicyclist wants $800,000 in damages from Gilbert and the county, claiming their closure of a bike lane for a road project led to his accident. Curt Shumway filed a notice of claim Sept. 8 for $400,000 with Gilbert and another $400,000 with Maricopa County, a partnering jurisdiction on the road construction on East Riggs Road near Key Biscayne Drive, where the accident occurred.
AZFamily
Power poles destroyed after intense storms hit San Tan Valley
The National Weather Service confirmed the landspout that was spotted around 3:15 p.m. is likely a cold air funnel that briefly reached the ground. Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing...
Two construction workers hospitalized after 60-foot fall in Phoenix
Two male construction workers are in the hospital after a 60-foot fall from a tilt slab while working Tuesday morning.
KTAR.com
Fire destroys car but Phoenix crews stop flames from taking down house
PHOENIX – A car fire did damage to the exterior of a large home in Phoenix on Sunday night but no one was injured, first responders said. The Phoenix Fire Department said crews were sent to a house near 15th Avenue and Thunderbird Road on Moon Mountain around 9:25 p.m. and arrived to see a car burning.
SignalsAZ
Groundbreaking for Industrial Development in Mesa Technology Corridor
A groundbreaking ceremony has been held by Thompson Thrift for the first phase of Elliot Tech Center, a 1-million square-foot, mixed-use industrial development in the Elliot Road Technology Corridor. The first 25-acre phase should be completed by fall 2023. Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, hosted a...
KTAR.com
YC’s Mongolian Grill expands in the Valley with Scottsdale location
PHOENIX — Craft-your-own stir-fry restaurant YC’s Mongolian Grill is expanding its presence in the Valley with a new shop set to open next week. Slated to open Tuesday near Raintree Drive and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Scottsdale, it’ll become the state’s third location, according to a press release.
ABC 15 News
Landspout spotted in southeast Valley
The National Weather Service confirmed a landspout touched down near Sun Lakes Sunday afternoon. No damage was reported. The NWS says the landspout was likely a cold air funnel. "These can form beneath relatively small storms when there is instability due to surface warmth under very cold air aloft," NWS says.
