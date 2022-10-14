ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Tan Valley, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Blowing dust rolls through the Maricopa area

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parts of Pinal County were hit with blowing dust on Wednesday morning, causing a bit of a travel headache for commuters and travelers between Phoenix and Maricopa. According to the National Weather Service, the warning was issued just after 11 a.m. for areas west of...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Crash in Phoenix closes eastbound lanes on Interstate 10

PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 closed in Phoenix Saturday evening following a crash, officials said. The crash happened near 43rd Avenue and I-10, with the lanes closing off around 5 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a press release. Traffic was being directed off...
PHOENIX, AZ
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Queen Creek (AZ) Fire and Medical Department Opens Two New Fire Stations

Queen Creek (AZ) Fire and Medical Department has opened two new fire stations — Station 2 and Station 5 — both designed by Perlman Architects of Arizona Inc. Vance Gray, Queen Creek’s chief, says that several years ago the department had identified a prototype station to serve the community’s needs. “We determined by working with Perlman Architects of Arizona that a just-over 13,000 square-foot building, with three apparatus bays, and 10 dorm rooms is the model and prototype fire station that will satisfy Queen Creek well into the future,” Gray points out.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 people badly hurt following 2-car crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials say two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in north Phoenix. The crash reportedly happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Greenway. Crews were sent to the scene just after 7:00 p.m. for reports of a two-car crash. One of the two drivers involved in the crash needed to be extricated from the vehicle because the car hit an electrical pole.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Plane down near McKellips and Greenfield roads in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A small plane went down in Mesa Tuesday morning, landing in a canal near a busy intersection. The incident occurred near McKellips and Greenfield roads, near Falcon Field Airport, just before 8 a.m. Video from the scene showed a small aircraft that landed in a canal...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Pursuit ends on I-10 in Chandler after car spiked, grappled

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Two suspects who tried to get away from Arizona troopers are now in custody after a pursuit that ended in Chandler. The Interstate 10 westbound off-ramp was closed at Wild Horse Pass on Oct. 18 after a car was spiked and grappled there. According to the Arizona...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes

Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines. Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail. The storms also caused damage from high winds including power outages and flooding from rain. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST. |
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

QC Police get state help for traffic safety crackdown

The Queen Creek Police Department is getting help in cracking down on impaired and other dangerous drivers. The department received two grants from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to address speeding and drug- and alcohol-related infractions in town, where dangerous traffic conditions are increasing along with double-digit population growth.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Cyclist files $800K claim against town, county over mishap

A bicyclist wants $800,000 in damages from Gilbert and the county, claiming their closure of a bike lane for a road project led to his accident. Curt Shumway filed a notice of claim Sept. 8 for $400,000 with Gilbert and another $400,000 with Maricopa County, a partnering jurisdiction on the road construction on East Riggs Road near Key Biscayne Drive, where the accident occurred.
AZFamily

Power poles destroyed after intense storms hit San Tan Valley

The National Weather Service confirmed the landspout that was spotted around 3:15 p.m. is likely a cold air funnel that briefly reached the ground. Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing...
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
KTAR.com

Fire destroys car but Phoenix crews stop flames from taking down house

PHOENIX – A car fire did damage to the exterior of a large home in Phoenix on Sunday night but no one was injured, first responders said. The Phoenix Fire Department said crews were sent to a house near 15th Avenue and Thunderbird Road on Moon Mountain around 9:25 p.m. and arrived to see a car burning.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Groundbreaking for Industrial Development in Mesa Technology Corridor

A groundbreaking ceremony has been held by Thompson Thrift for the first phase of Elliot Tech Center, a 1-million square-foot, mixed-use industrial development in the Elliot Road Technology Corridor. The first 25-acre phase should be completed by fall 2023. Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, hosted a...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

YC’s Mongolian Grill expands in the Valley with Scottsdale location

PHOENIX — Craft-your-own stir-fry restaurant YC’s Mongolian Grill is expanding its presence in the Valley with a new shop set to open next week. Slated to open Tuesday near Raintree Drive and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Scottsdale, it’ll become the state’s third location, according to a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Landspout spotted in southeast Valley

The National Weather Service confirmed a landspout touched down near Sun Lakes Sunday afternoon. No damage was reported. The NWS says the landspout was likely a cold air funnel. "These can form beneath relatively small storms when there is instability due to surface warmth under very cold air aloft," NWS says.
CHANDLER, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy