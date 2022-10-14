Read full article on original website
Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle went home to be with his HeavenlyFather on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Waynesburg Pa. on November 3rd, 1952, to the late Rev. 0.G. Pyle and Viola “Vickie” (Lahew) Pyle.Cam worked at many jobs over the years and was last employed as store manager for Rider Pharmacy in Fairmont. He was assistant Pastor at Sunrise Chapel in Monongah and was a member of Fairmont #9 Masonic Lodge in Fairmont. He served 4 years in the U.S. Navy.Cam loved and enjoyed his family and working around hishome. Over the years he had sang with The Gospel Ambassadors, The Rising Sons, Perfect Harmony and was currently singing with Gideons Call.In addition to his parents, Cam was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 1/2 years, Dorothy (Dottie) Holepit Pyle; his in laws, Edward and Dorothy Holepit and his brother, Butch Pyle.Cam is survived by his son, Spencer (Cam) Pyle II and his wife, Teresa Brumage Pyle of Monongah, his daughter, Wendy M. Pyle Comer of Fairmont. Four beautiful granddaughters which he loved and enjoyed, Cameron Pyle and Delayne Pyle of Monongah, Kaylee Comer and Kenzee Comer of Fairmont. Six brothers and sisters, Helen Triplett and late her husband, Sennett of Morgantown, Sioux Ryan and her late husband, Buddy of Fairmont, Mary Pyle-Prince and her husband, Bill of Fairmont, Ray Pyle and his wife, Debbie of Fairmont, Martha Johnson and her husband, Roger of Fairmont and Mattie Vincent and her husband, Bud of Fairmont; his sister in law, Debbie Rogers and her husband, Bill of VirginiaBeach Va. A brother in law, Eddie Holepit and his wife, Sandy of Morgantown. Several nieces and nephews and his family at Rider Pharmacy.Family and friends may call at Carpenter and Ford FuneralHome on Merchant St. in Fairmont on Tuesday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Snyder, officiating. Intermit will follow at Peaceful Valley Cemetery at Mt. Harmony Community Church. Masonic Rites will be given at the grave site by Fairmont Lodge #9.Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
Morgantown Capital highlights NCWV Saturday soccer
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Mohigans won in decisive fashion against Capital on Saturday afternoon. The Mohigans scored three goals in each half, winning the match and shutting out Capital. Boy’s Soccer. Morgantown 6 - Capital 0. Grafton 3 - Wheeling Central 0. Lewis County 0 - Winfield...
Special Olympics return to Mylan Park
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mylan Park hosted the Special Olympics Sunday. For the first time in two years, the Special Olympics returned to Mylan Park. This time it was for a swim meet in the state-of-the-art aquatic center at Mylan Park. The athletes come from all over the state. Director...
Mrs. Stella Frances (Seamon) Nardelli
Mrs. Stella Frances (Seamon) Nardelli, born on October 25, 1927, died October 11, 2022 at 9 o’clock a.m. at Advent Health Hospital in Orlando, Florida. Born and raised in Shinnston, WV, Stella was the daughter of Luigi and Amelia (Filosa) Simone. She was the loving wife of Joseph James Nardelli of Clarksburg. She was the caring mother of the deceased Teresa (Nardelli) Romano and her husband Leonard of Ocoee, FL, Louis G. Nardelli and his wife Karen of Clarksburg, Joseph Nardelli Jr. of Clarksburg, and the deceased Regina (Nardelli) Southern of Clarksburg. Stella was the proud grandmother (Nunny) of nine grandchildren (David, Louie, Natalie, John, Tara, Jordan, Hunter, Brandon and Lee) and twelve great-grandchildren.
Patricia Ann Johnson
Patricia Ann Johnson, 72, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Thursday October 13, 2022, while under the compassionate care of Clarksburg Nursing Home and Rehabilitation. Patricia was born in Weston on March 19, 1950, a daughter of the late Russell Denver Forinash and Velva Marie...
Man killed in Preston County crash
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man was killed in a crash in Preston County on Friday. The crash happened on WV Route 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road, according to West Virginia State Police. 40-year-old Joel L. Rugg, of Markleysburg, Pennsylvania, died as a result of...
Groundbreaking ceremony set for Menards in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After several years of delays due to COVID and supply chain issues, the long-promised Menards is about to become reality. Although a permit has yet to be filed, plenty of activity has taken place in recent days to let you know it is going to happen.
Four Horseman raises money to help three men hit by drunk driver
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four Horseman in Morgantown is raising money for three men hit by a drunk driver last weekend. After coming back from a Pokémon convention in Illinois, Three local men, Tiger Hickman, Mark Lafferty, and Drake Lemensky from Buckhannon and Lost Creek were hit by a drunk driver.
5th Quarter: Week 8 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 8 is done and away! Check out highlights from this week’s contests:. Philip Barbour - River (OH)
Preston County man involved in fatal Maryland crash
FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (WDTV) - A Terra Alta man was behind the wheel of a vehicle involved in a fatal Maryland crash Saturday afternoon. Troopers from Maryland State Police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Blooming Rose Road in Friendsville, Maryland for a vehicle crash just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to MSP.
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Baylor
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Mountaineers shined in a win against Baylor. 5 Sports Casey Kay and Tyler Kennett broke down the matchup ahead of the game in the Mountaineer World Kickoff Show presented by Benny’s Boot Hill.
First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Control
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Chrissy from Lewis-Upshur Animal Control joined First at 4. She brought RJ, an 8-month-old cat, with her and talked about adopting RJ and how many other animals are at the facility, including 80 dogs that were seized from an Upshur County trailer earlier this month. You...
5 Investigates: Documents detail investigation into trooper misconduct
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Documents obtained by 5 News through a public records request provide new details of a West Virginia State Police investigation into alleged misconduct by one of its officers. 5 News made the request after asking what disciplinary action was taken against Bridgeport-based trooper Anthony Trupo. Trupo...
Beverly Heritage Center kicks off their historic lantern tours
BEVERLY, W.Va (WDTV) - In honor of Halloween, the Beverly Heritage Center held a nighttime lantern tour of Historic Beverly. Executive Director of the center, Chris Mielke, said the event has grown over the years. “You know, year after year, it just sort of became a thing that became more...
One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Harrison Co.
MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash on Suds Run Rd. in Mount Clare Sunday night. Crews were dispatched to the crash around 10:30 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they saw...
One person flown to the hospital following crash involving motorcycle
UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was flown to Ruby Memorial in Morgantown following a crash involving a motorcycle in Upshur County. According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash around 12:30 p.m. on Rt. 20 south of the West Virginia Wildlife Center.
DOH: Maintenance crews ready for first snow of the season
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Maintenance crews from the West Virginia Division of Highways in counties across north-central West Virginia are ready for the first snowfall of the season. Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison, and Doddridge counties typically get snow earlier than other counties in West Virginia, with an average of 86...
The Queen of Clean: How to make your clothing smell better
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of making your clothing smell better. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
Coldest temps of the season on their way
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was beautiful, sunny day, just a bit windy thanks to a dry cold front crossing over us. Tomorrow, expect temperatures around average (mid to upper 60s), a mix of clouds and sun, and less wind, but still a little breezy. In the PM, there may come a bit of showers; they’re mostly expected to stay in the south of the state, but a few showers could jut up into our southern and/or eastern counties. Overnight into Monday, another strong front crosses over us, ushering in strong northwesterly flow, dropping temperatures significantly. Monday is likely to just be cloudy and windy, but as strong flow persists, we may start to see flurries showing up early Tuesday morning, especially in the mountains. This precip may not last all day; the most precipitation will come later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, where it would be more likely for the lowlands to see precipitation, if at all. In the lowlands, it may be more of a rain/snow mix, but the mountains can expect temperatures to be cold enough to sustain snow. Highest elevations could see half an inch to an inch of accumulation by the end of the snow late Wednesday morning, and the farther down the mountains you go, you’re looking at a dusting at most. Still, this could be a nuisance for travel, so drive carefully in your morning commute. Temperatures will reconcile under mostly sunny skies for the rest of the week, getting back to the 60s for next weekend.
Unseasonable cold air fuels first snow of the season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was another nice day, but the comfortable temperatures come to an abrupt halt tonight. A dry cold front crossing overnight will usher in a strong flow of cold air from the northwest, keeping tomorrow’s high temperatures from getting above the mid-50s. Winds are also expected to be picking up, sustained at about 10-15mph but gusting to 25-30mph. Clouds will dominate the sky Monday, but continued NWerly flow will bring in moisture from the Great Lakes to begin snowfall Tuesday morning, just in time to make for a slick morning commute. Precipitation continues through the day but scattered, and as temperatures rise to the mid-40s in the lowlands, snow in those areas changes to a rain/snow mix, or rain entirely. However, the higher terrain stays cold enough to maintain snowfall. This scattered activity continues through Tuesday night, and overnight as temperatures fall again, precip everywhere transitions back to snow. This will then affect the Wednesday morning commute, then the snow tapers off through the remainder of the morning, likely gone by the afternoon. For accumulation, highest elevations are looking at about half an inch to an inch, and the further down the mountains you go, the lower that total will be, all the way down to just a dusting.
