'Halloween Ends' review: It's a bloody shame Jamie Lee Curtis didn't get a better sendoff
Just four years ago, Michael Myers stabbed his way to the top of the horror world again with the runaway hit “Halloween.” The fact that he's now falling down and impaling himself on his own blade (figuratively speaking) is both disappointing and head-scratching. The success of the 2018...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lord of Horror Stephen King gives the only ‘Halloween Ends’ review you need
Halloween Ends hasn’t had much luck with critics, so all eyes turned to the king of horror as Stephen King shared his thoughts on the franchise-ending film. King has seen countless adaptations of his works hit celluloid form, with an awful lot of them not being anywhere near as good as the books they’re based on. One of King’s many redeeming qualities has been his willingness to give young creatives a chance at his properties, and is to thank for Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead getting a massive boost in popularity.
‘Halloween Ends’ Review: Jamie Lee Curtis & The Horror Franchise Go Out On A High Note
Four years ago, Michael Myers took back his throne as the horror world’s top villain with the massive success of 2018’s Halloween. That movie did so well at the box office that it spawned two sequels — 2021’s Halloween Kills and this year’s Halloween Ends, which is supposed to be the final film in the 44-year franchise. And if it is, in the fact, the last Halloween movie we’ll ever get (it probably won’t be — let’s be real), then we won’t complain. Halloween Ends concluded the franchise on a high note and gave Jamie Lee Curtis‘ iconic final girl Laurie Strode the ending she deserves.
‘Halloween Ends’: John Carpenter Reveals How He Feels About the End of the Trilogy
John Carpenter was the mastermind behind 1978's 'Halloween,' but here's what he thought about how 'Halloween Ends' concludes the latest timeline.
15 Must-See 2022 Horror Movies for Halloween and Where to Watch Them
Here's a look at the top 15 horror movies for audiences to add to their watch list for Halloween 2022.
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
ETOnline.com
David Gordon Green Says 'Exorcist' Sequel Will Honor the Legacy of the Original (Exclusive)
After resurrecting the Halloween franchise with Jamie Lee Curtis, filmmaker David Gordon Green is turning his attention to The Exorcist, writing and directing a new sequel that picks up 50 years after the 1973 film starring Ellen Burstyn. And yes, Burstyn is returning to the franchise as Chris MacNeil, the mother of a demon-possessed daughter.
Collider
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made
Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
How to watch the Halloween movies in order
With 13 movies, there are numerous ways you can watch the 13 Halloween movies. We break them down for you right here.
13 things you probably didn't know about 'Halloween'
The classic horror film came out in the 1970s and spawned a series of sequels, but even superfans may not know all of these fun facts about it.
Halloween Ends director responds to fans’ big complaint about the new sequel
Halloween Ends director David Gordon Green has defended the controversial decision to limit Michael Myers’s screen time in the latest horror sequel.Halloween Ends is the third film in a recent trilogy of sequels to John Carpenter’s 1978 classic Halloween.As with the previous two entries, 2018’s Halloween and 2021’s Halloween Kills, Halloween Ends brings back the franchise’s iconic villain, Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney), pitting him against the resiliant Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis).However, some fans of the franchise have complained that Myers and Laurie are sidelined for much of Halloween Ends, with the focus instead shifting to Laurie’s ...
It's a scary time in Hollywood. But the horror studio behind hits like 'Halloween Ends' is making a killing
It's a scary time in Hollywood.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Halloween Ends’ slashes past middling reviews to slay the box office
Negative reviews mean nothing when it comes to Michael Myers. Halloween Ends, the third and final installment to David Gordon Green’s trilogy beginning with the original 1978 film, came knives unsheathed to the box office, slashing through any and all suggestions it would fall to its knees before curtain call.
Halloween Ends: What It Was Like On The Last Day On Set With Laurie Strode And Michael Myers
Jamie Lee Curtis, David Gordon Green and more reveal what it was like on the last day filming Halloween Ends.
Collider
‘Halloween Ends’: David Gordon Green Says "You Could Hear a Pin Drop" While Filming Michael Myers Last Moments
Editors Note: This article does contain spoilers for Halloween Ends. How do you conclude a legacy that extends through more than four decades? In David Gordon Green's reboot trilogy of John Carpenter's Halloween franchise, the writer and director offered his own answer to that question in his third feature Halloween Ends. Attempting to deliver on a promise he first rallied behind in his 2021 sequel Halloween Kills, whose war cry was a triumphant yet misguided, "Evil dies tonight," Green did something no Michael Myers film has ever done before. Though he may not have effectually ended evil, per se, Halloween Ends does feature a conclusion that brought Myers' killing spree to a grinding halt. In an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Green discusses how the trilogy's possibly-divisive final moments were chosen.
Upcoming sci-fi movies for 2022
2022 has been full of epic sci-fi movie moments, but we’re not done yet. We look ahead to the upcoming sci-fi movies for the rest of 2022 and beyond to 2023.
