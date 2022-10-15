ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

wegotthiscovered.com

Lord of Horror Stephen King gives the only ‘Halloween Ends’ review you need

Halloween Ends hasn’t had much luck with critics, so all eyes turned to the king of horror as Stephen King shared his thoughts on the franchise-ending film. King has seen countless adaptations of his works hit celluloid form, with an awful lot of them not being anywhere near as good as the books they’re based on. One of King’s many redeeming qualities has been his willingness to give young creatives a chance at his properties, and is to thank for Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead getting a massive boost in popularity.
HollywoodLife

‘Halloween Ends’ Review: Jamie Lee Curtis & The Horror Franchise Go Out On A High Note

Four years ago, Michael Myers took back his throne as the horror world’s top villain with the massive success of 2018’s Halloween. That movie did so well at the box office that it spawned two sequels — 2021’s Halloween Kills and this year’s Halloween Ends, which is supposed to be the final film in the 44-year franchise. And if it is, in the fact, the last Halloween movie we’ll ever get (it probably won’t be — let’s be real), then we won’t complain. Halloween Ends concluded the franchise on a high note and gave Jamie Lee Curtis‘ iconic final girl Laurie Strode the ending she deserves.
Popculture

Best Horror Movies on Netflix

Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
Collider

From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made

Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
The Independent

Halloween Ends director responds to fans’ big complaint about the new sequel

Halloween Ends director David Gordon Green has defended the controversial decision to limit Michael Myers’s screen time in the latest horror sequel.Halloween Ends is the third film in a recent trilogy of sequels to John Carpenter’s 1978 classic Halloween.As with the previous two entries, 2018’s Halloween and 2021’s Halloween Kills, Halloween Ends brings back the franchise’s iconic villain, Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney), pitting him against the resiliant Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis).However, some fans of the franchise have complained that Myers and Laurie are sidelined for much of Halloween Ends, with the focus instead shifting to Laurie’s ...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Halloween Ends’ slashes past middling reviews to slay the box office

Negative reviews mean nothing when it comes to Michael Myers. Halloween Ends, the third and final installment to David Gordon Green’s trilogy beginning with the original 1978 film, came knives unsheathed to the box office, slashing through any and all suggestions it would fall to its knees before curtain call.
Collider

‘Halloween Ends’: David Gordon Green Says "You Could Hear a Pin Drop" While Filming Michael Myers Last Moments

Editors Note: This article does contain spoilers for Halloween Ends. How do you conclude a legacy that extends through more than four decades? In David Gordon Green's reboot trilogy of John Carpenter's Halloween franchise, the writer and director offered his own answer to that question in his third feature Halloween Ends. Attempting to deliver on a promise he first rallied behind in his 2021 sequel Halloween Kills, whose war cry was a triumphant yet misguided, "Evil dies tonight," Green did something no Michael Myers film has ever done before. Though he may not have effectually ended evil, per se, Halloween Ends does feature a conclusion that brought Myers' killing spree to a grinding halt. In an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Green discusses how the trilogy's possibly-divisive final moments were chosen.
