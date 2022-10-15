Editors Note: This article does contain spoilers for Halloween Ends. How do you conclude a legacy that extends through more than four decades? In David Gordon Green's reboot trilogy of John Carpenter's Halloween franchise, the writer and director offered his own answer to that question in his third feature Halloween Ends. Attempting to deliver on a promise he first rallied behind in his 2021 sequel Halloween Kills, whose war cry was a triumphant yet misguided, "Evil dies tonight," Green did something no Michael Myers film has ever done before. Though he may not have effectually ended evil, per se, Halloween Ends does feature a conclusion that brought Myers' killing spree to a grinding halt. In an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Green discusses how the trilogy's possibly-divisive final moments were chosen.

