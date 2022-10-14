ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Where JoJo Siwa And Candace Cameron Bure Stand After Their 'Rudest Celebrity' Feud

By Heidi Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XZAjh_0iZlt9zU00

JoJo Siwa caused quite the kerfuffle this summer, when she revealed via TikTok challenge that Great American Family actress Candace Cameron Bure was the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met. The two went back and forth for days, with friends and family coming to their defenses while simultaneously throwing shade at the other party. It even started a bit of a trend, with other celebrities starting to recall unfortunate interactions with fellow famous faces. Although the fireworks have since fizzled out, the former Dance Moms star gave an update on where she stands today with the Fuller House actress.

The So You Think You Can Dance judge said that she and Candace Cameron Bure have not been in touch since they had beef back in July, after JoJo Siwa called the actress out for snubbing her when she asked for a photo at the Fuller House premiere. Siwa told E! News :

I’ll be honest, I haven’t spoken to her at all since the whole thing. I think she’s alive and thriving. I think I’m alive and thriving. We’re … civil? I don’t know. I’ve got like three problems since that one, so, we’re moved on.

It kind of makes sense that the two wouldn’t keep in touch. The two celebs apparently didn’t cross paths in the years between the Netflix premiere and JoJo Siwa’s participation in the TikTok trend, leading that grudge to fester for so long in Siwa’s mind.

While Candace Cameron Bure spilled the tea on the conversation she and JoJo Siwa had in the aftermath of the TikTok slam, the back-and-forth between the duo and their families might indicate that neither got the closure they thought they deserved in the situation. A number of the Full House alum’s friends and co-workers rushed to defend the actress against the claims that she was rude, and the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star’s daughter, Natasha Bure, clapped back at Siwa , telling her to “grow up” in an Instagram Story that she deleted soon after.

JoJo Siwa’s mother Jessalynn also weighed in , appearing to throw shade at Candace Cameron Bure. The dance mom said it’s “super easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you but morals are what you have when no one is looking,” which was presumably a reference to Bure’s social media activity in the immediate aftermath of the viral video. Jessalynn Siwa also posted an old clip from her podcast, in which she’d relayed the story of the Fuller House premiere.

After the Boomerang singer went viral for her callout, other celebrities came forward to air their grievances. Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma also called out the Fuller House star for not understanding the meaning of Bruce Springsteen’s hit “Born in the U.S.A.” The Hills villain Spencer Pratt got in on the fun as well, with a dramatic retelling of a run-in with Friends actress Lisa Kudrow .

It seems JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure are letting bygones be bygones in the name of being “civil,” so we’ll just have to wait to see what unexpected celebrity feud pops up next.

Comments / 1

Related
The List

What Hallmark's Boss Has To Say About Candace Cameron Bure's Departure

Hallmark Channel fans were shocked when Candace Cameron Bure announced that she was leaving the network to sign an exclusive deal with GAC Family. Over a decade, the former "Full House" star appeared in more than two dozen Hallmark movies, including "A Shoe Addict's Christmas," "If I Only Had Christmas," "Switched for Christmas," and "Journey Back to Christmas," per IMDb. She also appeared on the channel as librarian Aurora Teagarden in the "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" series.
CELEBRITIES
People

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Celebrates Son Gabe's 21st Birthday: 'Where Did The Time Go?'

Janelle Brown's second youngest child turned 21 on Oct. 11 Janelle Brown's kids are all grown up! On Tuesday, the Sister Wives star celebrated son Gabriel's 21st birthday with a sweet Instagram post. Decorated with a "happy birthday" sticker and with Kool & the Gang's "Celebrate Good Times" as the soundtrack, she shared a video of the two out to eat, captioning the clip, "Gabe is 21!!! Gabe is 21!!!" "My Gabe is 21! Where does the time go !" she captioned the post. "Had so much fun celebrating...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College

“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Willow Smith Enjoys Casual Afternoon With Boyfriend De’Wayne Jackson After Performing At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Willow Smith had a much-needed relaxing afternoon with her boyfriend, De'Wayne Jackson, as the two blissfully ran errands together in Malibu on Sunday, September 25. In photos, the dynamic duo appeared to be grabbing a few groceries at Whole Foods Market just one day after the talented singer dominated the stage at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
MALIBU, CA
OK! Magazine

Mila Kunis Felt Standing Ovation For Will Smith Following Oscars Slap Was 'Insane'

Mila Kunis was is disbelief when Will Smith received a standing ovation after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The That 70's Show actress revealed that while watching the telecast, she and husband Ashton Kutcher did not leap to their feet when the King Richard star won his gold statue for Best Actor in a Leading Role, something that occurred moments after the ordeal.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?

Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
TV SERIES
The List

BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY

When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
TV SERIES
People

Robert Irwin Reveals His Sister Bindi Has Been Encouraging Him to Date: 'It's Your Turn Now'

Robert Irwin said he is single and enjoying being a "crazy uncle" to his sister’s 18-month-old daughter Grace Warrior Robert Irwin is happily single — but his older sister Bindi Irwin is hoping he will find someone special. The 18-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin revealed how Bindi, 24, wants him to take some of the attention off of her after she welcomed her daughter Grace Warrior with husband Chandler Powell in March 2021. "It's pretty funny because of course, my sister has gotten married and had a...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel

After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Not Backing Down: Kathy Hilton Shares Messages Shading Sister Kyle Richards & Lisa Rinna As Feud Continues

Kathy Hilton knows she has the support of the majority of Bravo fans. Following the bombshell Wednesday, September 21, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where Lisa Rinna alleged that the Paris In Love star had a complete break down and threatened to take down Bravo, NBC and her own sister Kyle Richards, Hilton is clapping back through messages from her supporters. On Thursday, September 22, Hilton shared a post to her Instagram stories from a fan account which read, "Kyle posted this pic, with this caption the day after Kathy's alleged meltdown." The photo featured the Halloween...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
158K+
Followers
38K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy