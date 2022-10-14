ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drury, Padres rally to beat Nola, Phillies 8-5, tie NLCS 1-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The scrappy San Diego Padres, largely rebuilt at the trade deadline, are finding their identity at just the right time. In danger of heading to Philadelphia down 0-2 in the NL Championship Series, the Padres produced another huge rally in front of their rowdy fans to put some punch into the all-wild card matchup.
After hot playoff start, Nola finally falters for Phillies

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies were rolling along this postseason. The right-hander had a big lead Wednesday against the Padres — and then he let them right back in the NL Championship Series. His older brother was right in the middle of it,...
