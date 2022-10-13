Read full article on original website
Eagles improve to 6-0, Hurts key in 26-17 win over Cowboys. Jalen Hurts threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns, C.J. Gardner-Johnson had two of Philadelphia’s three interceptions of Cooper Rush, and the Eagles stayed undefeated with a 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles held on after their 20-0 lead shrank to 20-17 early in the fourth quarter, improving to 6-0 for the first time since 2004 — when they won their first seven games and went to the Super Bowl. Philly put the game away with an efficient drive that took up more than half the fourth quarter. The Eagles converted three third downs and Hurts hit DeVonta Smith for a 7-yard touchdown.
Tomlin Won’t Confirm Reported Johnson, Trubisky Argument
The Steelers coach spoke about the confrontation hypothetically after being asked about the report.
Arizona landed a total of nine players on official NBA 2022-23 season-opening rosters, including all three former Wildcats who went in the June NBA Draft. Rookies Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana), Dalen Terry (Chicago) and Christian Koloko (Toronto) all made their teams' initial 15-player roster. But former UA guard Stanley Johnson at least temporarily is out of the NBA after Utah waived him on Friday while Solomon Hill has been out since he tore a hamstring last season, with Atlanta trading him to New York, which subsequently cut him last January.
