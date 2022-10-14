Read full article on original website
ASHP leader: What the Adderall shortage means for drug supply visibility
After the FDA confirmed the nationwide Adderall shortage Oct. 12, Becker's spoke with Michael Ganio, PharmD, to discuss the shortage and what separates it from the other 260 drugs currently in short supply. Dr. Ganio is the senior director of pharmacy practice and quality of the American Society of Health-System...
Cancer vaccine could be ready by 2030, BioNTech founders say
Personalized cancer vaccines are a few years away from regulators' approval and being available for the public, BioNTech co-founders Uğur Şahin, MD, PhD, and Özlem Türeci, MD, told the BBC Oct. 16. Dr. Şahin and Dr. Türeci, who teamed up with Pfizer early in the COVID-19...
New drug trials underrepresented older adults, FDA study finds
Trials for Type 2 diabetes, stroke prevention and heart failure drug candidates have consistently underrepresented study participants older than 80 years old, according to FDA researchers. In a study published Oct. 14 in JAMA, researchers examined 166 clinical trials tied to applications for new drugs and biologics submitted between 2010...
CDC boosts response to Uganda's Ebola outbreak: 4 updates
The CDC has activated its emergency response structure in response to Uganda's Ebola outbreak, which has infected at least 54 people and killed 39, agency officials said during an Oct. 12 call. During the Clinician Outreach and Communication Activity Call, officials said the CDC is shoring up domestic preparedness efforts,...
Pfizer invests $35M in biotech company
Pfizer has made a $35 million investment — through its Pfizer "Breakthrough Growth Initiative" — in autoimmune disease treatment biotechnology company Anokion. Anokion plans to use some of the capital to fund the second phase of its KAN-101 drug candidate for the treatment of celiac disease. Pfizer will work with Anokion to support the clinical development of KAN-101, according to an Oct. 18 Anokion news release.
65% of hospitals have published 'robust' negotiated rates, report says
Health technology company Turquoise Health published its first "Price Transparency Impact Report" Oct. 18, which found that nearly 5,000 hospitals and 80 insurance carriers have posted negotiated rates. The report tracks the healthcare industry's progress to date on price transparency compliance and provides a road map of achieving industry wide...
Florida hospital nurse contracted monkeypox from needlestick, CDC says
A Florida hospital nurse was exposed to monkeypox through a needlestick in July, representing the nation's first confirmed case from a healthcare exposure, the CDC said Oct. 17. The emergency department nurse was exposed July 12 when recapping a needle that was used to pierce a lesion on a patient...
Biden to lay out plan to complete emergency oil sales, support U.S. production
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will announce a plan on Wednesday to sell off the last portion of his release from the nation's emergency oil reserve by year's end, and detail a strategy to refill the stockpile when prices drop, a senior administration official said.
Sutter Health settles improper billing allegations for $13M
Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health, and its affiliate Sutter Bay Hospitals, will pay more than $13 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by improperly billing for lab tests, the Justice Department said Oct. 17. Prosecutors alleged that Sutter Health billed the U.S. for urine toxicology specimens...
J&J weighs workforce cuts before consumer health business spinoff
Johnson & Johnson might trim its workforce because of financial pressures and its plans to spin off its consumer health business in 2023, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 18. J&J CFO Joseph Wolk told the Journal various jobs could be affected but it wouldn't be a big layoff. "We're...
1.3 million Americans ration insulin due to costs, Harvard study finds
Of the 6 million American adults diagnosed with diabetes, 1.3 million ration their insulin use, a Harvard study found, and it may be because of rising insulin costs in the U.S. Out-of-pocket costs for insulin will be capped at $35 per month starting in 2023 because of the Inflation Reduction...
Viewpoint: Investments beyond travel staff needed to fix nursing shortage
Travel nursing is not a sustainable solution to the nursing shortage, Bloomberg editors argue in an Oct. 18 editorial. They propose the U.S. instead invest in education programs for foreign and domestic talent. Travel nurses have historically been seen as a solution to staffing shortages, according to Bloomberg. During the...
Medtronic heartware devices: 2 updates
Medtronic, a medtech company based in Ireland, reported two recent updates to its heart devices:. 1. Medtronic wins 1st FDA approval for conduction system pacing. The FDA awarded Medtronic the first and only approval for a conduction system pacing device with an extended label Oct. 17. The conduction system pacing...
COVID-19 ages organs, compilation of studies finds
Recent research shows COVID-19 may age organs, according to a series of studies compiled by Ziyad Al-Aly, MD, director of the Clinical Epidemiology Center at Washington University in St. Louis and the chief of research and education service at Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System. The studies on long...
Cedars-Sinai joins $31M investment for firm aiming to treat muscular dystrophy, cancer
Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai joined a $31 million funding round for Vita Therapeutics, a company that uses genetics to develop new cellular therapies to treat muscular dystrophy and cancer. The investment will be used to advance new treatments for limb-girdle and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, the company said. The series B funding...
The processes 5 healthcare CEOs are taking and leaving as the year ends
The COVID-19 pandemic has had significant effects on hospital and health system operations, finances and staffing. As organizations continue to grapple with these effects, CEOs must rethink existing processes while looking toward the future. This means potentially starting something new to improve and innovate medical care, as well as stopping, halting or quitting approaches that may no longer work best amid today's challenges.
Medicare Oncology Care Model doesn't deter novel cancer treatments, study finds
A JAMA Network Open study found participating in Medicare's Oncology Care Model was not associated with decreased prescribing of novel cancer therapies. Medicare's Oncology Care Model was implemented in 2016 as an alternative payment model that tied performance-based payments to cost and quality goals for oncology practices. Many were concerned the model would potentially disincentivize oncologists from prescribing novel therapies.
Walmart to sell over-the-counter hearing aids for $199
National retailers began selling over-the-counter hearing aids Oct. 17, about three months after President Joe Biden signed an executive order telling HHS to speed up the years-in-the-making promise. The Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act was passed in 2017, but enforcement of the act was dormant for about five years. Following the...
Why big health systems are moving to Epic
Two large health systems — Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare and Houston-based Memorial Hermann — recently switched their EHRs from Oracle Cerner to Epic, continuing a trend of bigger hospital groups moving to the Verona, Wis.-based software giant. Several health system CIOs and other IT leaders told Becker's the reasons...
US COVID-19 cases to rise by end of October, Mayo forecasts
While COVID-19 cases have been falling for more than three months, modeling from Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic suggests this trend will reverse by the end of October. As of Oct. 16, the nation's daily case average was 37,649, marking a 19 percent decrease in the last 14 days, according to HHS data tracked by The New York Times. Mayo's forecast suggests daily average cases will jump 11.4 percent from 33,893.3 cases on Oct. 14 to 37,747 by Oct. 28.
