Phoenix, AZ

NBC Sports

Delly, Okpala, Moneke make Kings' opening night roster

The Kings' opening night roster for the 2022-23 NBA season is set. On Saturday, the Kings announced who would be on the squad for their season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Forwards KZ Okpala, Chima Moneke and guard Matthew Dellavedova made the cut...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans waive Cheatham, Martin, Plowden, and Smart

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived Zylan Cheatham, Kelan Martin, Daeqwon Plowden, and Javonte Smart. Cheatham, 6-5, 220, averaged 1.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in four preseason games with New Orleans. Cheatham has appeared in five NBA games with New Orleans and Utah, holding averages of 2.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Sacramento Kings finalize roster, waive Sam Merrill

KZ Okpala is no surprise after a strong preseason that saw him start 3 of 4 games. Moneke was featured heavily in the rotation in the last two preseason games, and it seemed likely that he was making the roster. It is the first time the UC Davis alum has made an NBA roster.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Hoops Rumors

Knicks Sign James Akinjo To Exhibit 10 Deal

The Knicks have signed free agent guard James Akinjo to a contract, the team announced today in a press release. It’s an Exhibit 10 deal, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic (Twitter link). Akinjo, 21, went undrafted this June after finishing up his college career at Baylor. He...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lakers Nation

Jeanie Buss Explains Why Lakers Extended Rob Pelinka’s Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers extended vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka’s contract in the offseason, a surprising decision considering the failures of the 2021-22 campaign. Pelinka took responsibility for the poor roster construction that derailed the Lakers’ season, promising to help the team regain a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah Jazz

Although the Utah Jazz finished with a respectable 49-33 record last season, the Jazz ended up losing in the first round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. The Jazz did not have any picks in this year's NBA Draft, so the assumption was that the organization was going to stay put with their core and make another playoff run this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

