Los Angeles Lakers Could Land DeMar DeRozan And Alex Caruso For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks
This trade would send DeMar DeRozan to the Lakers and Russell Westbrook to the Bulls.
Chicago Bulls Sign Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother To Two-Way Contract
Kostas Antetokounmpo, the brother of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, has had his training camp deal with the Chicago Bulls converted to a two-way contract for the 2022-23 NBA season.
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers Expected To Re-Open Trade Talks For Russell Westbrook
Lakers will try and trade Russell Westbrook again throughout the upcoming season.
NBC Sports
Delly, Okpala, Moneke make Kings' opening night roster
The Kings' opening night roster for the 2022-23 NBA season is set. On Saturday, the Kings announced who would be on the squad for their season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Forwards KZ Okpala, Chima Moneke and guard Matthew Dellavedova made the cut...
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans waive Cheatham, Martin, Plowden, and Smart
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived Zylan Cheatham, Kelan Martin, Daeqwon Plowden, and Javonte Smart. Cheatham, 6-5, 220, averaged 1.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in four preseason games with New Orleans. Cheatham has appeared in five NBA games with New Orleans and Utah, holding averages of 2.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
Yardbarker
Sacramento Kings finalize roster, waive Sam Merrill
KZ Okpala is no surprise after a strong preseason that saw him start 3 of 4 games. Moneke was featured heavily in the rotation in the last two preseason games, and it seemed likely that he was making the roster. It is the first time the UC Davis alum has made an NBA roster.
'A lot has changed in two years': Is championship window closing on Phoenix Suns?
The Phoenix Suns still are championship contenders. Through a difficult offseason starting with the findings of the Robert Sarver investigation, they still have a formidable squad led by arguably the NBA’s top backcourt in Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Deandre Ayton is a walking double-double with All-Star talent. Mikal...
Knicks Sign James Akinjo To Exhibit 10 Deal
The Knicks have signed free agent guard James Akinjo to a contract, the team announced today in a press release. It’s an Exhibit 10 deal, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic (Twitter link). Akinjo, 21, went undrafted this June after finishing up his college career at Baylor. He...
This Kings-Hornets-Lakers Trade Features Harrison Barnes
The 2022-23 NBA season may be an odd one. This year, teams may not have the same motivations that they usually do. Yes, we are talking about Victor Wembanyama. It’s difficult to discuss the upcoming season without mentioning his name. His upcoming entry into the 2023 NBA Draft will inform plenty of decision-making this season.
Jeanie Buss Explains Why Lakers Extended Rob Pelinka’s Contract
The Los Angeles Lakers extended vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka’s contract in the offseason, a surprising decision considering the failures of the 2021-22 campaign. Pelinka took responsibility for the poor roster construction that derailed the Lakers’ season, promising to help the team regain a...
2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah Jazz
Although the Utah Jazz finished with a respectable 49-33 record last season, the Jazz ended up losing in the first round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. The Jazz did not have any picks in this year's NBA Draft, so the assumption was that the organization was going to stay put with their core and make another playoff run this season.
