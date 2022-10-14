Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Crypto News Today: Big Eyes Coin Continues Presale Dominance As Ethereum and BNB Battle It Out For The Best NFT Blockchain
NFTs have gained immense popularity since the introduction of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection by Yuga Labs. Since then, NFT adoption has grown, with different blockchains offering an NFT marketplace from which you can purchase your beloved NFTs. Ethereum (ETH) and BNB (BNB) host recognised NFT marketplaces that...
zycrypto.com
The Girles Token Project Achieved A Successful Pre-Sale Of Over $1.2 Million
Powered by the Ethereum blockchain, the Girles Metaverse project is making headlines already. The recently launched NFT-based P2E platform has raised over $1.2 Million in the equally new public presale of its token (the Girles Token). While plans are underway to provide 15 investment options, the Girles Token remains the...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Wallet MetaMask Adds Instant Bank-to-Crypto Transfers
Crypto wallet MetaMask is making it easier for users to turn their fiat into crypto through an integration with fintech firm Sardine, MetaMask parent company ConsenSys announced this week. MetaMask users will now be able to fund their crypto wallets via bank transfers instantly, instead of having to wait for...
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: SundaeSwap Calls Hydra Demo ‘Important Milestone’ in Cardano’s ‘Scaling Journey’
On Friday (October 14), SundaeSwap Labs, the startup behind the highly popular Cardano-powered decentralized exchange and automated liquidity provision protocol SundaeSwap, announced that they had reached an important milestone. SundaeSwap is backed by cFund (“an early-stage sector agnostic venture firm in the Blockchain industry anchored by IOHK and managed by...
Researchers Say It'll Be Impossible to Control a Super-Intelligent AI
The idea of artificial intelligence overthrowing humankind has been talked about for decades, and in 2021, scientists delivered their verdict on whether we'd be able to control a high-level computer super-intelligence. The answer? Almost definitely not. The catch is that controlling a super-intelligence far beyond human comprehension would require a...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Merge ‘Sets Precedent for Further Change’: StarkWare President Ben-Sasson
StarkWare's President Eli Ben-Sasson said last month’s merge event was like “watching the Webb Telescope unfold,” comparing Ethereum’s historic upgrade with the launch of the largest optical telescope in space. It was “inspiring to see a complex process executed seamlessly when so many steps could’ve gone...
dailycoin.com
U.S. MetaMask Users Can Now Instantly Buy Crypto from Their Bank Accounts
MetaMask, the crypto wallet by ConsenSys that’s become a go-to for many, has launched a new feature that enables users in the United States to buy crypto directly from their bank accounts. U.S. Users to Buy Crypto from Bank Accounts. In an effort to diversify payments options for its...
blockchainmagazine.net
Top 7 NFT Applications to Take Into Account in 2022
The term “NFT,” short for “non-fungible token,” refers to a blockchain record that is inextricably linked to a physical object or digital asset and has unambiguous ownership information thanks to smart contract technology. NFT applications can be purchased, sold, traded, or transferred. The popularity of non-fungible...
u.today
Polygon Co-founder: Blockchains Do Not Solve Any New Problems
Sandeep Nailwal debunked one of the most toxic narratives of adamant blockchain sceptics: the Web3 revolution is not designed to solve "new" problems only. No "imaginary" use cases for blockchains: Sandeep Nailwal. Today, Oct. 15, 2022, the Polygon (MATIC) founder took to Twitter to share his views on the way...
dailycoin.com
Security Token Issuance: Top 7 Alternative STO Launchpads to Consider in 2022
One of the most popular methods employed by crypto projects looking to go public is the issuance of cryptocurrency security tokens. Unlike initial coin offerings (ICOs), which do not grant any rights or obligations, and instead provide access to a specific network, platform, or service; tokens offered as part of an STO are financial securities backed by something tangible, such as the company’s assets, profits, or revenue, which equally provide legal rights such as voting and revenue distribution.
dailycoin.com
Cross Chain Bridges: What Are They, and Why Are They Important in DeFi?
Blockchains are primarily made to operate as standalone systems that offer an unchanging digital ledger used to record transactions across many computers so that the record cannot be altered, including other features, such as support for smart contracts. However, innovation in blockchain technology has gone further to provide a system...
boundingintocrypto.com
Invest In Oryen Network, Ethereum Classic, Cosmos And Decentraland And You Can Be Rich
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. High Risk – High Reward. That’s what the cryptocurrency market is all about. There’s no denying that some of the best cryptos have garnered millions for investors. And at the same time, many have lost significant amounts trying to get rich. While generating massive returns in crypto is possible, proper research is the key to achieving maximum gains. Below are some sought-after cryptos that can actually make you rich within a long time horizon!
boundingintocrypto.com
NFT domain remains prominent; Opensea launched on Avalanche
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. While cryptocurrencies have been suffering, the blockchain industry as a whole has also taken a blow in terms of growth. Various projects and organizations even had to close shop due to financial distress, caused by the bearish sentiments. However, this may not be the same for every blockchain-based organization. Infact, the growth of NFT marketplaces remains prominent, as Opensea launched on Avalanche.
cryptonewsz.com
Onomy hybrid DEX’s expansion to Shimmer’s stablecoin unlocks Web3’s growth
Onomy is greatly excited and takes immense pleasure in making its formal announcement that they are in the due process of connecting its Hybrid DEX, all bridges, and its collection of stablecoins, onto the Shimmer network. However, this will, in the opinion of the team at Onomy, pave the way to successfully reach the more spread-out IOTA ecosystem, which in turn will start the process of gaining access to distant stars nestled in the boundaries of the on-chain multiverse.
astaga.com
Bitcoin’s Lightning Capacity Soars, U.S. Plays Big Role
One of many largest Bitcoin Lightning Community (LN) node operators, River Monetary, just lately posted a report on this second-layer fee answer. Beforehand conceived as an experiment utilized by savvy BTC holders, the LN is rapidly turning into a key element on this blockchain’s ecosystem and its potential ticket into the mainstream.
kalkinemedia.com
China's tech manipulation poses a global threat: UK spy chief
UK spy chief has recently claimed that China is manipulating technologies, which could pose a grave threat to global security. The comments by the UK spy chief come as China is about to introduce its virtual currency, "Digital Yuan". UK spy chief has recently claimed that China is manipulating technologies...
financefeeds.com
Crypto prime brokerage FPG integrates algo trading strategies from ML Tech
“Institutional investors are looking for new sources of uncorrelated alpha in crypto markets.”. Crypto prime brokerage platform Floating Point Group (FPG) has partnered with ML Tech, a non-custodial investment management and trading platform, to provide access and monitoring of ML Tech’s Algorithmic Trading Strategies from within FlowVault. FlowVault is...
marktechpost.com
Top Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Text to Image Generators
An AI image generator is a tool that makes it feasible to generate images from text. Artificial intelligence is used to decipher text and provide a corresponding picture. Based on your description, an AI picture generator will create a unique image. Save the image and utilize it as you see...
bitcoinist.com
Top Public Companies Are Betting Big On Blockchain Technology
Blockchain technology is now so big that companies can no longer ignore it and some have already started taking the lead in integrating the technology into their businesses. The top companies around the world are currently betting big on the market, and according to a new report, a good chunk of the top 100 countries worldwide are already using blockchain technology.
dailycoin.com
MakerDAO (MKR) Revenue Crashes 86% Amid Weak Loan Demand and Dwindling Liquidations
MakerDAO, the governing body behind decentralized lending protocol Maker, recorded a 86% drop in revenue in the third quarter of 2022 due to weak loan demand and few liquidations. “Johnny_TVL”, a Messari analyst and the Co-Author of the ‘State of Maker Q3 2022‘ report, posted a tweet which highlighted that...
Comments / 0