The Best School District in Every State
Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between – show that there is no […]
As rural homelessness increases, HUD aims money at helping people without access to shelters
The Department of Housing and Urban Development has opened up millions of dollars in funding for groups serving unhoused people in rural areas — an unprecedented move by the agency, say housing advocates. People living in cars, parks, and on the street at night, which the agency labels unsheltered...
Virginia Student Walkout Draws Attention To ‘Devastating Levels Of Discrimination’ Among Black Trans Population
Black transgender people face some of the highest levels of discrimination of all transgender people. The post Virginia Student Walkout Draws Attention To ‘Devastating Levels Of Discrimination’ Among Black Trans Population appeared first on NewsOne.
The Best Private High Schools in America
Outside of the home, few aspects have a more meaningful impact on a child’s development and his or her future than the schools they attend. Still, for the vast majority of children in the U.S., school enrollment is largely a matter of circumstance rather than choice. Over 90% of the 54 million students in grades […]
How did the COVID-19 pandemic change America, according to new Census data?
The American Community Survey (ACS), administered by the US Census Bureau, is the most comprehensive annual survey about the country’s population and housing information. It is used to distribute $675 billion every year, from allocating school lunch funds to planning emergency service coverage. Due to low response rates, the...
Which states have the least and most crime?
For decades, the crime rate in the US has trended downward, and the latest data is no different. In 2020, the overall crime rate for the nation was 6.2% lower than in 2019. However, violent crime rose 4.7% in 2020. And while crime is down over time nationally, at the state level, the reality can be different.
calbizjournal.com
World’s Great Mathematicians On Decades of Abysmal Math Results in U.S. Schools
Californians have witnessed many foundational pillars of society come under siege by fringe activism. They shouldn’t be too surprised that now even eternal, ubiquitous, infinite, and perfect mathematics is the next target in the crosshairs. It’s only the chic excuses for decades of abysmal math results in U.S. schools...
How do non-English-speaking Americans vote?
About 8.3% of the US speaks English less than “very well,” according to the US Census Bureau. These Americans face greater challenges participating in the electoral process. Section 203 of the Voting Rights Act (VRA) was added in 1975 to increase voting accessibility for non-English speakers that have...
Are the number of major natural disasters increasing?
In the last 40 years, the US experienced more than four times the number of natural disasters. Not only are natural disasters occurring more frequently, but the average cost and death toll from each is up as well. The National Centers for Environmental Information has kept track of natural weather...
Which states have been hit the hardest by flooding?
Floods are the most common and costly natural disaster in the US. They are responsible for devastating coastal communities and inland areas alike. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) estimates that at least 10% of the nation’s land area is currently at risk for flooding, directly impacting about 13 million Americans. While flooding can occur anywhere in the US, Gulf Coast states get hit the most often and the hardest compared to others.
How have abortion laws changed since the Dobbs ruling?
On June 24, 2022 — the day the court issued its ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade—at least eight states carried out total or near-total abortion bans. With no constitutional right to an abortion, there were no restrictions on how individual states could regulate the procedure. Since the...
How frequent are heat waves in the US?
Nine of the 10 warmest years on record for the 48 contiguous states have occurred since 1998, resulting in more intense heat waves each year.[1] In the last decade, the number of extreme heat days rose, with rates in some states five times higher than 40 years ago. Due to what’s known as the urban heat island effect, this increase is magnified in urban areas, where over 80% of Americans live.
How many people in prisons died of COVID-19?
The COVID-19 pandemic was responsible for thousands of deaths in its first year. But the death rate was even higher for incarcerated people in state and federal prisons. From March 2020 to February 2021, nearly 2,500 incarcerated people in state and federal prisons died of COVID-19, according to data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics.[1] This translates to a death rate[2] of about 1.5 deaths per 1,000 incarcerated people from the virus. By comparison, the CDC estimates a death rate of about 1.25 deaths per 1,000 people for the total US population in 2021, making the death rate 20% higher for incarcerated people than it was for average Americans.
Can people with felony convictions vote?
The right to vote in the US relies on two requirements, being a citizen and being older than 18. And while it might be harder or easier to register to vote or cast a ballot depending on the state, there’s only one way someone can lose the right to vote entirely, and that’s through a felony conviction.
hereisoregon.com
Oregon’s largest Mandarin preschool: Chinese immigrants preserve culture through early education
In her preschool class at Goodtime Chinese School, Caroline Wang and her classmates perform the children’s sing-along with accompanying motions, “头 肩膀 膝盖 脚, 膝盖 脚.” Head, shoulders, knees and toes, knees and toes. The 4-year-old’s bedazzled sneakers...
Despite 'defunding' claims, police funding has increased in many US cities
LOS ANGELES — In Los Angeles, the county sheriff says local residents are in danger because "defunding has consequences" -- even though his agency's budget is up more than $250 million since 2019. Sheriff Alex Villanueva is not alone in suggesting to voters that crime is up because Democrats...
theedadvocate.org
Scholarships for Hispanic and Latino/a Students
Many Hispanic and Latino/a students find it quite challenging to cover their college expenses. However, there are various grants, scholarships, and financial aid that these students can leverage to realize their academic dreams. This article will guide you through all these financial aids. Statistics estimate that by 2026, the number...
