As a gateway to the Cedar Falls College Hill area, Seerley Boulevard is known for the crabapple trees that line the street. After many years, these trees have reached the end of their lives. To help revitalize the street, the College Hill neighborhood and friends of Hugh Pettersen raised funds to purchase new royal raindrop crabapple trees for the boulevard.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO