biocompare.com
Extremely Reliable and Clean MPO Antibody
Results Summary Extremely reliable, no backround at all. Figure 1: mouse neutrophils, stimulated with S. aureus, and MPO released into the SN overtime was compared to the total in unstimulated cell pellets.
biocompare.com
Reliable and Cost Effective CD8 Antibody
The antibody works well and is reliable between different batches. We use other fluorochrome versions of the antibody and the FITC one is similarly bright as the PE/APC versions. In addition, our titration experiments show that less volume is required to achieve similar results, thus making it more cost-effective.
