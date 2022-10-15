Read full article on original website
Related
Brendan Fraser Says Tom Cruise’s ‘Mummy’ Reboot Flopped Because It Was Too ‘Terrifying and Scary’
Not a fan. Brendan Fraser, who starred in the original Mummy franchise, has a theory why Tom Cruise’s film remake wasn’t as successful. “It is hard to make that movie,” the Whale star, 53, told Variety in an interview published on Wednesday, October 12. “The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn’t see in that film, was fun.”
Pierce Brosnan says he lost 'Batman' role to Michael Keaton after 'stupid' comment about the character's costume
"Black Adam" star Pierce Brosnan said on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that the "best man" eventually got the part.
Collider
Tom Cruise Will Be the First Civilian to Perform a Spacewalk for His Upcoming Film
Did we really think that three-time Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning action star Tom Cruise would rest on his high-speed laurels following the massive, record-breaking success of Paramount's sequel Top Gun: Maverick? No, but we didn't expect him to set his sights on space next. According to BBC News, Universal Pictures' chairman Donna Langley is eyeing Paramount's crown for box-office topping cinematic experiences with optimistic intentions to have Cruise strolling among the stars.
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
First look at Netflix's new psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh
If Don't Worry Darling just didn't give you enough of your Florence Pugh fix, then you're in luck - she'll be back sooner than you think in a brand new Netflix thriller. The psychological drama, set in 1862 in the Irish Midlands, is an adaption on the best selling novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue, the author of Room, so you just know it's going to be good.
Popculture
Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
Sorry, Keanu Reeves Fans, The John Wick Actor Has Exited A Big Upcoming Project
It’s been revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is no longer attached to a highly-anticipated project.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
msn.com
Margot Robbie addresses Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in Joker sequel
Margot Robbie has said she feels "so happy" that Lady Gaga is taking on the role of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à deux. MTV News' Josh Horowitz recently asked the actress – who played the anarchic supervillain across three movies between 2016 and 2021 – if it feels weird or cool that someone so famous will deliver a fresh interpretation of her beloved Harley.
ComicBook
Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
netflixjunkie.com
‘The Winchesters’ Star Jensen Ackles Once Desired to Play a Role Opposite of Henry Cavill
For an actor to play one of the iconic heroes in Marvel or DC is a dream come true. And when you get to star opposite one of the biggest stars, it just gets better. Such was the wish of The Winchester star Jensen Ackles. The CW mainstay had once expressed his wish to star opposite Henry Cavill.
ComicBook
Black Adam on Track to Become Dwayne Johnson's Biggest Box Office Opening Ever
All eyes are on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's upcoming DC Comics movie Black Adam, which now stands as the great hope for rekindling a larger DC Films Universe for Warner Bros. Discovery. Analysts have been trying to predict whether or not Black Adam could reach the coveted billion-dollar mark at the global box office – which is far from a certainty for the DC brand. Well, Warner Bros. and The Rock will be happy to hear that current projections place Black Adam on track to be Dwayne Johnson's biggest movie opening ever!
Popculture
Brendan Fraser Teases Hope for New 'The Mummy' Sequel With Subtle Shade at Tom Cruise
Brendan Fraser is the latest star on the cusp of a career renaissance thanks to his upcoming drama The Whale, but he is looking to get back to the franchise that made him a star. In a new Variety interview, Fraser said he would be interested in playing adventurer Rick O'Connell again in a new Mummy movie if possible. He also explained why he thinks Tom Cruise's 2017 Mummy movie bombed.
Complex
‘Spawn’ Reboot Led by Jamie Foxx Taps ‘Joker’ and ‘Captain America 4’ Screenwriters
Fans received a crucial update on the much-anticipated Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx. According to the Hollywood Reporter, three new writers have been tapped to pen the script based on the Todd McFarlane-created comic. The additions are Malcolm Spellman of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, Scott Silver (DC’s Joker, 8 Mile, The Fighter—all three of which won Oscars), and up-and-comer Matt Mixon, who wrote and directed the 2016 documentary Yesterday Was Everything.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans — and even likely Jackman, 53 — assumed that would be his last time playing the character.
Halloween Killin’ It! Jamie Lee Curtis’ Net Worth Is To Die For — From Scream Queen to ‘Scream Queens’!
Jamie Lee Curtis may be one of the most beloved and best-known actresses in Hollywood now, but that wasn’t always the case. Born to famous parents—fellow scream queen and movie icon Janet Leigh and acting legend Tony Curtis—she has been able to break away to make a name of her own. From her breakout role in 1978’s Halloween to her reprisal of that same role in 2022’s Halloween Ends, we need to know about Jamie Lee Curtis’ net worth!
iheart.com
REPORT: Henry Cavill Back As Superman...Because The Rock Demanded It
Possible spoilers for upcoming DC superhero movies. You've been warned -- turn back now if you don't want to know. With that out of the way, word is circulating that Henry Cavill has signed back on to play Superman. The Marvelvision podcast dropped the info on two recent episodes. The show, hosted by brothers Devin and Derek Faraci, primarily covers the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows. They kick off the episodes with a rundown of breaking superhero movie and TV news. Devin says he has heard from a reliable industry source that Cavill returns to the DCEU as Superman in a Black Adam post-credits scene. Since these since these episodes went up, tons of fan sites are reporting leaks confirming this scenario, and the buzz on Twitter has "Cavill Superman", "Cavill Black Adam", etc. trending.
ComicBook
Keanu Reeves Returns as Constantine in New Fan Art for the DC Comics Sequel
Warner Bros. and DC Comics have been trying to decide how to move forward with the DC Extended Universe, and they have outsourced producers like J.J. Abrams. Abrams has been developing several DC Comics projects from the Justice League Dark lineup of characters and even a Black Superman project that was written by Ta-Nehesi Coates. Since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger of the latter has been up in the air because the studio wants to focus on Henry Cavill's version of the character. They also decided to change their minds on creating a new Constantine and announced a sequel to the 2005 film starring Keanu Reeves. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows the actor returning to the character.
netflixjunkie.com
Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill to Return as Superman, Confirms Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Viewers were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. The superhero film turned out to be a big hit and grossed about $700 million. People loved the exhilarating action and the handsome Henry Cavill trying to protect the people of earth. After the first adaptation, the actor has been seen in many DC movies.
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0