ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
piedmontexedra.com

Piedmont boys water polo beats Bishop O’Dowd

George Stein scored three goals to help lead Piedmont to a 12-7 win over Bishop O’Dowd at Mills College on Oct. 11. The win lifted the Highlanders’ record to 15-4 on the season. Finn Burke got Piedmont off to a quick start, scoring two goals in the opening...
PIEDMONT, CA
SFGate

All In | Clayton Valley Football Heats Up After Doubling Down

Despite Slow Start To 2022, Clayton Valley Football Stayed Committed To A Spread Offense And Is Now Among East Bay’s Hottest Teams •. Sometimes to truly take a step forward, you have to take a leap of faith no matter the results. That’s exactly what Clayton Valley football coach...
CONCORD, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Local with Lisa | The Last Mile

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) Insights, stories and interviews about homeownership and living in the East Bay. From a Piedmont native, Emmy award-winning television journalist-turned-home matchmaker, part-time radio anchor, UCLA graduate, wife and mother of 3. While most people know about San Quentin State Prison, they probably haven’t heard of a...
SAN QUENTIN, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Peninsula educator badly injured in Tahoe mountain biking accident

BURLINGAME, Calif. - A Burlingame High School assistant principal was seriously injured in a mountain biking accident near Lake Tahoe a few weeks ago. Dominic Bigue suffered a ‘life-altering’ injury while out riding on Oct. 1, according to a GoFundMe post created by Nick and Beth Rogers. He was airlifted to a trauma center in Reno after the crash, they said.
BURLINGAME, CA
piedmontexedra.com

1162 Trestle Glen Road, Oakland

$2,150,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 2,488 SqFt | Now Showing | Anian Pettit Tunney and Adrienne Krumins, GrubbCo. Located in the heart of Crocker Highland this sophisticated Mediterranean home features elegant original details, an easy floor plan for todays living and great outdoor space. The gracious foyer opens to a spacious light-filled LR & DR w/ gorgeous coved walls of windows. With tall ceilings and newly refinished hardwood floors throughout 1162 Trestle Glen Rd offers a fantastic kitchen/family room which opens to the newly built deck & gardens with vegetable beds!
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Victim killed in shooting near UC Berkeley campus was seminary student from San Diego

BERKELEY -- The Berkeley seminary school where the young man who died in last weekend's fatal shooting on Telegraph Avenue was studying announced a vigil was being held for the victim in San Lorenzo Thursday evening.A press release issued by the Pacific School of Religion said that the man who died, identified by authorities earlier this week as 29-year-old Isamaeli Semaia Mataafa, was a student at the school's Master of Divinity program. "The entire Pacific School of Religion community grieves deeply for the sudden and tragic death of Isamaeli (Eli) Mata'afa," the release read.  He began his studies at the school in the...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area native loses everything during Hurricane Ian

Christine Bellport grew up in Lafayette, and moved to San Carlos Beach, Florida just months before Hurricane Ian slammed through the area. She lost everything. KTVU's Frank Mallicoat spoke with the former Bay Area resident and news anchor.
LAFAYETTE, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Oakland Symphony launches new season and a cycle of guest conductors

As the Oakland Symphony launches its new season Friday night in the art deco splendor of the Paramount Theater, the entire organization will be venturing forth on a quest. Guest conductor Ankush Kumar Bahl, leading the orchestra through a concert anchored by Hector Berlioz’s epic masterpiece “Symphonie fantastique,” will be the first in a line of six candidates throughout the season auditioning to replace the late and much beloved Michael Morgan as music director.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Overturned truck blocks lanes on CA-24 in Orinda

ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — A crash has caused a truck to overturn, resulting in a “severe” traffic alert Sunday afternoon on eastbound CA-24, according to a 511 traffic alert. As of 2:40, the left and center lanes of the highway are blocked. The incident happened in the area west of Wilder Road in Orinda. All […]
ORINDA, CA
KRON4 News

The Loma Prieta Earthquake remembered 33 years later

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oct. 17, 1989 — a date many in the Bay Area will never forget. Monday marks 33 years since the Loma Prieta Earthquake shook the region, killing more than 60 people and injuring more than 3,000 others. The Loma Prieta Earthquake caused billions of dollars in damage to the region. But […]
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy