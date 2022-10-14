Read full article on original website
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 Jobs
Concerts Happening In Pittsburg This Week (10/17 - (10/23)
Fremont Rated the Safest City in California
Meet 'Pan Solo,' a 6-foot bread replica of the 'Star Wars' hero created by a California bakery.
Dogue is the New San Francisco Restaurant That Caters to Canines
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont boys water polo beats Bishop O’Dowd
George Stein scored three goals to help lead Piedmont to a 12-7 win over Bishop O’Dowd at Mills College on Oct. 11. The win lifted the Highlanders’ record to 15-4 on the season. Finn Burke got Piedmont off to a quick start, scoring two goals in the opening...
SFGate
All In | Clayton Valley Football Heats Up After Doubling Down
Despite Slow Start To 2022, Clayton Valley Football Stayed Committed To A Spread Offense And Is Now Among East Bay’s Hottest Teams •. Sometimes to truly take a step forward, you have to take a leap of faith no matter the results. That’s exactly what Clayton Valley football coach...
piedmontexedra.com
Local with Lisa | The Last Mile
SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) Insights, stories and interviews about homeownership and living in the East Bay. From a Piedmont native, Emmy award-winning television journalist-turned-home matchmaker, part-time radio anchor, UCLA graduate, wife and mother of 3. While most people know about San Quentin State Prison, they probably haven’t heard of a...
KTVU FOX 2
Peninsula educator badly injured in Tahoe mountain biking accident
BURLINGAME, Calif. - A Burlingame High School assistant principal was seriously injured in a mountain biking accident near Lake Tahoe a few weeks ago. Dominic Bigue suffered a ‘life-altering’ injury while out riding on Oct. 1, according to a GoFundMe post created by Nick and Beth Rogers. He was airlifted to a trauma center in Reno after the crash, they said.
Ukrainian teen cheerleader navigating high school in San Jose honored during Senior Night
"From one side, she's happy that she's here," 17-year-old Victoria Balakshyna's aunt translated. "And sometimes she feels guilty that she's here and some people stayed there, like her dad. But at the same time, she understands that her dad is happy that she's in safe and she can enjoy life."
A new Calif. parks program led me to the hidden Murray Ranch barn near this Bay Area coast
The park describes the barn's condition as "arrested decay."
piedmontexedra.com
1162 Trestle Glen Road, Oakland
$2,150,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 2,488 SqFt | Now Showing | Anian Pettit Tunney and Adrienne Krumins, GrubbCo. Located in the heart of Crocker Highland this sophisticated Mediterranean home features elegant original details, an easy floor plan for todays living and great outdoor space. The gracious foyer opens to a spacious light-filled LR & DR w/ gorgeous coved walls of windows. With tall ceilings and newly refinished hardwood floors throughout 1162 Trestle Glen Rd offers a fantastic kitchen/family room which opens to the newly built deck & gardens with vegetable beds!
Victim killed in shooting near UC Berkeley campus was seminary student from San Diego
BERKELEY -- The Berkeley seminary school where the young man who died in last weekend's fatal shooting on Telegraph Avenue was studying announced a vigil was being held for the victim in San Lorenzo Thursday evening.A press release issued by the Pacific School of Religion said that the man who died, identified by authorities earlier this week as 29-year-old Isamaeli Semaia Mataafa, was a student at the school's Master of Divinity program. "The entire Pacific School of Religion community grieves deeply for the sudden and tragic death of Isamaeli (Eli) Mata'afa," the release read. He began his studies at the school in the...
EXCLUSIVE: Servers dressed as Power Rangers at Oakland restaurant save woman being attacked
The whole incident was documented in a now-viral series of Tweets by a woman who was having dinner.
Eater
The Tijuana-Style Taco Pop-Up That’s Earned a Cult Following in the East Bay
The first thing you’ll notice driving past Tacos Mi Reynita: there’s a line, and it’s always long. That’s how it’s been since day one for this popular East Oakland pop-up that emerged onto the taco scene a year and a half ago. The reason? Despite...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area native loses everything during Hurricane Ian
Christine Bellport grew up in Lafayette, and moved to San Carlos Beach, Florida just months before Hurricane Ian slammed through the area. She lost everything. KTVU's Frank Mallicoat spoke with the former Bay Area resident and news anchor.
piedmontexedra.com
Oakland Symphony launches new season and a cycle of guest conductors
As the Oakland Symphony launches its new season Friday night in the art deco splendor of the Paramount Theater, the entire organization will be venturing forth on a quest. Guest conductor Ankush Kumar Bahl, leading the orchestra through a concert anchored by Hector Berlioz’s epic masterpiece “Symphonie fantastique,” will be the first in a line of six candidates throughout the season auditioning to replace the late and much beloved Michael Morgan as music director.
NBC Bay Area
Gang Members Arrested in Connection With Auto Burglaries Throughout Bay Area
Two gang members have been arrested in connection with a series of auto burglaries throughout the Bay Area, according to a spokesperson for the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. James Barker, 33, and Exrill Wilson, 39, were arrested Thursday. Warrants had been obtained for both for 38 counts of auto...
Overturned truck blocks lanes on CA-24 in Orinda
ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — A crash has caused a truck to overturn, resulting in a “severe” traffic alert Sunday afternoon on eastbound CA-24, according to a 511 traffic alert. As of 2:40, the left and center lanes of the highway are blocked. The incident happened in the area west of Wilder Road in Orinda. All […]
Winning lottery ticket in $494 Mega Millions game is sold in Bay Area, officials say
A San Jose lottery player matched all six numbers in the $494 Mega Millions jackpot.
The story behind Casa Sanchez Foods: how one ingenious idea led to the tortilla chip
You probably have eaten tortilla chips and salsas from Casa Sanchez Foods but do you know their story?
Historic Burr House on one of the largest parcels of land in San Francisco is for sale
It was built as a wedding present in 1875 from a former SF mayor to his son.
The Loma Prieta Earthquake remembered 33 years later
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oct. 17, 1989 — a date many in the Bay Area will never forget. Monday marks 33 years since the Loma Prieta Earthquake shook the region, killing more than 60 people and injuring more than 3,000 others. The Loma Prieta Earthquake caused billions of dollars in damage to the region. But […]
‘Swamp gas’ overtakes small Bay Area town, sparks hundreds of complaints
Unfortunately, "Sugar Town" is not smelling so sweet.
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 Jobs
HelloFresh, the Berlin-based meal kit provider, has announced plans to close their production facility in Richmond, CA. The move will eliminate approximately 600 jobs for Bay Area-based employees.
