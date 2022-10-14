BERKELEY -- The Berkeley seminary school where the young man who died in last weekend's fatal shooting on Telegraph Avenue was studying announced a vigil was being held for the victim in San Lorenzo Thursday evening.A press release issued by the Pacific School of Religion said that the man who died, identified by authorities earlier this week as 29-year-old Isamaeli Semaia Mataafa, was a student at the school's Master of Divinity program. "The entire Pacific School of Religion community grieves deeply for the sudden and tragic death of Isamaeli (Eli) Mata'afa," the release read. He began his studies at the school in the...

