Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
Concerts Happening In Pittsburg This Week (10/17 - (10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Meet 'Pan Solo,' a 6-foot bread replica of the 'Star Wars' hero created by a California bakery.Zoran BogdanovicSan Francisco, CA
Dogue is the New San Francisco Restaurant That Caters to CaninesAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
Related
piedmontexedra.com
City to hold first-ever wildfire evacuation drill on Nov. 5
On Saturday, November 5, the City of Piedmont will hold our first-ever wildfire evacuation drill. Residents in the Maxwelton neighborhood above Moraga will practice evacuating their homes, while the rest of the city is invited to participate with an at-home preparedness activity. Afterwards, come to Community Hall at 711 Highland Avenue at 10 a.m. for an event debrief, where you’ll have the opportunity to share observations from your experience, ask questions, and speak directly with emergency responders.
piedmontexedra.com
Letter to the Editor | Ruchi Medhekar will bring key expertise to School Board
We write to urge Piedmont residents to vote for Ruchi Medhekar for PUSD School Board. Ruchi’s extensive service to the Piedmont community and Piedmont schools over the years makes her incredibly well-qualified and exemplifies her dedication to our town. Ruchi’s commitment to academic excellence and strong collaboration skills can be seen from her years of volunteerism, including serving as room parent to vice president and then president of the Beach Parents Organization, to the Tri-School Site Council, the Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) Committee, and to the district’s Budget Advisory Committee. If that wasn’t enough, Ruchi also serves on the Board of the Piedmont Education Foundation and the Piedmont Recreation Commission. Ruchi is the PUSD board member that we very much need.
piedmontexedra.com
14 Muir Avenue, Piedmont
$6,000,000 | 5 Beds | 4.5 Baths | 3,940 SqFt | Showing by Appointment | Jane Strauch, GrubbCo. One of the most spectacular homes in the sought-after Muir Avenue neighborhood of Piedmont is available for the most discerning buyer. Under the direction of William Holland, Architect and Master builder, Nick Ozier, the multi-million-dollar renovation showcases the perfect blend of grand scale classic architecture and design, meticulously cultivated with a sophisticated blend of the finest materials, updated infrastructure and contemporary comforts both indoors and outdoors.
piedmontexedra.com
1162 Trestle Glen Road, Oakland
$2,150,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 2,488 SqFt | Now Showing | Anian Pettit Tunney and Adrienne Krumins, GrubbCo. Located in the heart of Crocker Highland this sophisticated Mediterranean home features elegant original details, an easy floor plan for todays living and great outdoor space. The gracious foyer opens to a spacious light-filled LR & DR w/ gorgeous coved walls of windows. With tall ceilings and newly refinished hardwood floors throughout 1162 Trestle Glen Rd offers a fantastic kitchen/family room which opens to the newly built deck & gardens with vegetable beds!
piedmontexedra.com
Local with Lisa | The Last Mile
SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) Insights, stories and interviews about homeownership and living in the East Bay. From a Piedmont native, Emmy award-winning television journalist-turned-home matchmaker, part-time radio anchor, UCLA graduate, wife and mother of 3. While most people know about San Quentin State Prison, they probably haven’t heard of a...
piedmontexedra.com
Commentary | Three simple steps could save your life in a wildfire emergency
Many Piedmonters vividly remember the 1991 Tunnel Fire in the Oakland hills, which killed 25 people and destroyed more than 2,500 homes. While Piedmont escaped the devastation twenty-six years ago, the threat remains today, even more present now because of climate change, which has made wildfires more frequent and destructive than before.
piedmontexedra.com
A New Perspective: Tough market or tough love? | Real Estate Insights
Looking at the numbers for home sales in Piedmont, the answer is — BOTH. The personal stories of one Realtor’s battles and triumphs in the highly-competitive Bay Area Real Estate Market, seeking to illuminate and humanize the very real ups-and-downs of homeownership. “Why scare Buyers?” the email said....
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont girls tennis beats Bishop O’Dowd, Berkeley
The Highlanders defeated visiting Bishop O’Dowd on Oct. 11, 4-3, to take control of the West Alameda County Conference standings. Piedmont coach Jim Landes said the team cannot rest on its laurels. “We will be playing all the Foothill teams: BOD, Berkeley, CV (Castro Valley) and Alameda again,” he...
piedmontexedra.com
Oakland Symphony launches new season and a cycle of guest conductors
As the Oakland Symphony launches its new season Friday night in the art deco splendor of the Paramount Theater, the entire organization will be venturing forth on a quest. Guest conductor Ankush Kumar Bahl, leading the orchestra through a concert anchored by Hector Berlioz’s epic masterpiece “Symphonie fantastique,” will be the first in a line of six candidates throughout the season auditioning to replace the late and much beloved Michael Morgan as music director.
piedmontexedra.com
Who’s that Good Dog?
Adoption story: Moo comes all the way from West Virginia. Likes: His best friend, Coco Blue, our cat. Loves cheese and running in the dog park daily. Dislikes: Taking his flea and tick medicine monthly. Interesting facts: Moo is a friendly, social guy. He misses our daughter Alyssa now that...
Comments / 0