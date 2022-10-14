We write to urge Piedmont residents to vote for Ruchi Medhekar for PUSD School Board. Ruchi’s extensive service to the Piedmont community and Piedmont schools over the years makes her incredibly well-qualified and exemplifies her dedication to our town. Ruchi’s commitment to academic excellence and strong collaboration skills can be seen from her years of volunteerism, including serving as room parent to vice president and then president of the Beach Parents Organization, to the Tri-School Site Council, the Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) Committee, and to the district’s Budget Advisory Committee. If that wasn’t enough, Ruchi also serves on the Board of the Piedmont Education Foundation and the Piedmont Recreation Commission. Ruchi is the PUSD board member that we very much need.

PIEDMONT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO