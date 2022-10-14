Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
Concerts Happening In Pittsburg This Week (10/17 - (10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Fremont Rated the Safest City in CaliforniaAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Meet 'Pan Solo,' a 6-foot bread replica of the 'Star Wars' hero created by a California bakery.Zoran BogdanovicSan Francisco, CA
Dogue is the New San Francisco Restaurant That Caters to CaninesAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont boys water polo beats Bishop O’Dowd
George Stein scored three goals to help lead Piedmont to a 12-7 win over Bishop O’Dowd at Mills College on Oct. 11. The win lifted the Highlanders’ record to 15-4 on the season. Finn Burke got Piedmont off to a quick start, scoring two goals in the opening...
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont girls tennis beats Bishop O’Dowd, Berkeley
The Highlanders defeated visiting Bishop O’Dowd on Oct. 11, 4-3, to take control of the West Alameda County Conference standings. Piedmont coach Jim Landes said the team cannot rest on its laurels. “We will be playing all the Foothill teams: BOD, Berkeley, CV (Castro Valley) and Alameda again,” he...
SFGate
All In | Clayton Valley Football Heats Up After Doubling Down
Despite Slow Start To 2022, Clayton Valley Football Stayed Committed To A Spread Offense And Is Now Among East Bay’s Hottest Teams •. Sometimes to truly take a step forward, you have to take a leap of faith no matter the results. That’s exactly what Clayton Valley football coach...
thecomeback.com
NCAA football coach punches out window, injures two fans
Two Fresno State Bulldogs fans attending Saturday’s 17-10 win over the San Jose State Spartans got an unexpected surprise when they were showered by broken glass caused by a staffer punching out a coaching box window in frustration. Mercury News reporter Jesús Cano detailed the scene:. “Q2: Chevan...
sfstandard.com
‘I Was Watching My Guys Play From a Hospital Bed’: Sacred Heart Cathedral Wide Receiver Stars a Year After Missing Rivalry Game With Broken Arm
With the St. Ignatius defense dedicated to covering Jerry Mixon Jr. and RL Miller, the opportunity arose for Sacred Heart Cathedral wide receiver Mikey Calonico to have one of the biggest games of his career as the Fightin’ Irish beat the Wildcats 10-0 in front of 10,000 fans. His...
KTVU FOX 2
Peninsula educator badly injured in Tahoe mountain biking accident
BURLINGAME, Calif. - A Burlingame High School assistant principal was seriously injured in a mountain biking accident near Lake Tahoe a few weeks ago. Dominic Bigue suffered a ‘life-altering’ injury while out riding on Oct. 1, according to a GoFundMe post created by Nick and Beth Rogers. He was airlifted to a trauma center in Reno after the crash, they said.
One dead after solo vehicle collision in Brentwood
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — One man has died after a single-vehicle collision in north Brentwood, according to a press release from Brentwood Police Department. Around 7:21 a.m., officers with BPD were called to the scene of a overturned vehicle near Grant Street and Fairview Avenue. After officers arrived, they found the driver alone in the […]
news24-680.com
Rollover Injury Crash Closes Crow Canyon Road In San Ramon Saturday
A serious injury crash closed Crow Canyon Road at Deerwood Saturday, officials giving no estimated time for the roadway to re-open. The crash was reported at approximately 1:30 p.m. San Ramon PD’s major traffic accident investigation team are at the scene, Due to the severity of injuries sustained in this...
Woman and boy shot Friday night in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG -- A woman and preteen boy were shot in Pittsburg Friday night, according to police. The shooting took place around 9 p.m. in the area of Davi and Civic avenues in Pittsburg.Officers said the woman was struck "multiple times" and was airlifted to a hospital.The boy was was shot but sustained non-life-threatening injuries according to police. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses but police have no suspect as of 10:30 p.m.
KTVU FOX 2
Winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Bay Area
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Someone in the Bay Area may be a new multi-millionaire. One of two winning lottery tickets for the almost $500 million jackpot was announced Friday night. Lottery officials said the ticket was bought in San Jose. The Mega Millions ticket matches all six numbers. Here are...
At-risk teen girl reported missing in Union City
UPDATE: The missing girl has been found, according to a police alert sent at 7:44 p.m. UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A teen girl is reported missing Friday afternoon, the Union City Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. Angelica Caron, 16, was last seen around 11:06 a.m. near Corum Court and Royal Ann Drive. […]
‘Heartbroken:’ Community reacts to Pittsburg shooting that injured a mother, boy
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A mother and her eight-year-old boy are in stable condition after the two were chased down and shot Friday night in Pittsburg. It happened near the police station and city hall. Investigators say this was the result of domestic violence. Bassam Ahmed was behind the register at Parkside Parket in Pittsburg […]
piedmontexedra.com
City to hold first-ever wildfire evacuation drill on Nov. 5
On Saturday, November 5, the City of Piedmont will hold our first-ever wildfire evacuation drill. Residents in the Maxwelton neighborhood above Moraga will practice evacuating their homes, while the rest of the city is invited to participate with an at-home preparedness activity. Afterwards, come to Community Hall at 711 Highland Avenue at 10 a.m. for an event debrief, where you’ll have the opportunity to share observations from your experience, ask questions, and speak directly with emergency responders.
1 Person Severely Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Ramon (San Ramon, CA)
According to the San Ramon Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in San Ramon. The officials stated that the crash happened at Deerwood Road at around 4:30 p.m. The officials reported that multiple vehicles were involved in the collision which led to the closure of the westbound lanes of Crow Canyon Road.
eastcountytoday.net
Updated: Brentwood Police Investigating Fatal Crash on Fairview Ave
At approximently 7:30 am Sunday, the Brentwood Police Department responded to a vehicle crash at Fairview at Grant Street in the city of Brentwood. Upon arrival, they located a vehicle on its side with a person trapped inside and not breathing. They requested a medical helicopter as Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters were still responding.
eastcountytoday.net
Update: 8-Year-Old and Adult Female Shot in Pittsburg Friday Night
On Friday, October 14th at 9:06 PM, Pittsburg Police officers responded to the area of Davi Avenue and Civic Avenue for a report of a shooting that just occurred in the City of Pittsburg. When officers arrived they located a mother and her 8-year-old boy that were both suffering from...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area native loses everything during Hurricane Ian
Christine Bellport grew up in Lafayette, and moved to San Carlos Beach, Florida just months before Hurricane Ian slammed through the area. She lost everything. KTVU's Frank Mallicoat spoke with the former Bay Area resident and news anchor.
Gunman at large following Walnut Creek Saturday night shooting
WALNUT CREEK -- Walnut Creek police are looking for the suspect responsible for a Saturday-night shooting that left one person in John Muir Hospital with non-threatening gunshot injuries.Police received multiple 911 calls at 11:20 p.m. regarding shots fired in the 2700 block of Hutchinson Ct. Police contacted the victim at the hospital, where they were already seeking treatment, according to the Walnut Creek police department's Facebook page.Police say it's still an active investigation so only limited information can be released at this time but investigators believe it was an isolated incident between the involved parties.Anyone with information about regarding this incident can call detective Gerstner at gerstner@walnutcreekpd.com
The Loma Prieta Earthquake remembered 33 years later
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oct. 17, 1989 — a date many in the Bay Area will never forget. Monday marks 33 years since the Loma Prieta Earthquake shook the region, killing more than 60 people and injuring more than 3,000 others. The Loma Prieta Earthquake caused billions of dollars in damage to the region. But […]
Visitor rescued after tumbling down cliff overlooking Golden Gate Bridge
SAUSALITO -- An early morning visitor to the Marin Headlands escaped serious injury after tumbling down a 150-foot cliff overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge.Southern Marin Fire District officials posted on Facebook that the incident took place at around 5:11 a.m. Crews from both Southern Marin Fire District and Marin County Fire responded to Battery Spencer in the Marin Highlands to a call reporting the fall.The first arriving unit made contact with the victim, who was conscious. The crews then set up a rope system and were able to rescue the victim without further incident.The victim had minor injuries and was transported by Medic-4 to Marin General Hospital."Southern Marin Fire District would like to remind residents, community members & tourists to please stay away from the cliffs' edge," fire officials posted. "Pay attention to warning signs. They are there for a reason."The retired artillery base, once part of the fortifications protecting San Francisco Bay, was built in the late 1800s and now is a popular tourist spot for photographs and selfies.
