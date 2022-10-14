EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Community College is pleased to celebrate their new mural series featuring amazing works by Eugene’s community of artists, including Kari Johnson, Pattrick Price, and Rachel Wolfe-Goldsmith. Faculty from the Visual, Media, and Performing Arts at LCC will also have work on display for the public to view. A reception, with tour to follow, will be held Thursday, October 20, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the Lane Community College art galleries, building 11, main campus, 4000 E. 30th Ave., Eugene.

