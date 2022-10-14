Read full article on original website
Related
Consumer Reports.org
USDA Proposes Declaring Salmonella an Adulterant in Chicken
The Department of Agriculture released a proposal on Friday to lower the number of people who become ill with salmonella from eating chicken, turkey, or other poultry. One major step the agency suggests is to label salmonella as an adulterant in poultry in certain cases, which are still to be determined. That would mean contaminated meat could not be legally sold and it would make it easier for the agency to order recalls of contaminated products.
USDA proposes new framework to control Salmonella
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Department of Agriculture introduced on Friday new proposed regulatory framework for a new strategy to control Salmonella contamination in poultry and to reduce foodborne illnesses connected to the products. The proposed framework rolled out by the department's Food Safety and Inspection Service consists of three...
USDA Plans Major Reforms to Curb Salmonella in Poultry
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. After decades of failing to reduce the incidence of one of the most common foodborne illnesses, the U.S. government may finally change the way it regulates salmonella contamination in chicken and turkey.
Fighting food poisoning: Sweeping poultry changes proposed
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday proposed sweeping changes in the way chicken and turkey meat is processed that are intended to reduce illnesses from food contamination but could require meat companies to make extensive changes to their operations. Despite decades of efforts...
More Than 87,000 Pounds of Bacon, Pork, Sausage, and More Have Been Recalled — Here’s What to Know
For those of you planning to take on tailgating season by throwing some meat on the grill, you may want to give your cut of choice a second thought. While we’ve already had to deal with a recall on more than 4,000 pounds of sausage and a public health alert issued for both chicken tenders and ground beef in the last month, meat lovers now have a new issue to worry about — and it involves multiple products.
RECALL: 64 meat products affected by listeria concern
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Over 60 ready-to-eat meat products sold by one company in Illinois are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made the announcement on September 24, saying that 64 products sold by Behrmann Meat and Processing, Inc. are affected by the recall.
Popculture
Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination
Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
Urgent beef recall: 22,000 pounds were recalled so check your fridge now
Milk is generally very nutritional, as long as the person drinking it doesn’t suffer from milk allergies or lactose sensitivities. That’s why products with a milk-based ingredient not listed on the label will be recalled once buyers or manufacturers discover the mistake. Such is the case with a brand new beef recall concerning more than 22,000 pounds of frozen Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef products.
Popculture
Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled
Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
foodsafetynews.com
USDA has future plans to consider whether Salmonella in chicken should be dealt with
The USDA is beginning to consider whether or not to consider if Salmonella in poultry should be considered a problem. The department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) today announced that it is “considering a regulatory framework” for a new strategy that would allow the agency to consider controlling Salmonella in poultry products. The goal, if things move forward, is to reduce human illnesses.
The Disturbing Reason Ready To Eat Meats Are Being Recalled
It's safe to say most Americans are feeling steady pressure to make up for the exorbitant cost of living in the United States. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index rose 8.3% in the last year. Bluecrew recently conducted a survey reporting that 57% of respondents are looking for ways to increase their incomes instead of or in addition to their everyday jobs.
Lifehacker
Throw Out These Recalled Cheeses From More Than 20 Popular Brands, FDA Says
Because no cheese is worth the risk of a Listeria infection. Bad news for fans of soft cheeses: Brie and camembert products from more than 20 brands sold across the United States and Mexico are part of a massive recall over concerns that the cheeses are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here’s what to know.
Listeria outbreak leads to recall of cheeses sold at a dozen retailers
CNN — Old Europe Cheese, Inc., based in Benton Harbor, Michigan, is issuing a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheeses because of a possible outbreak of listeria, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. Affected cheeses were sold at about a dozen major retailers in the...
Popculture
Raisin Recall Issued
ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. has recalled raisins sold all over the U.S. because they contained undeclared sulfites. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
New trend has teens dumping out milk in grocery stores
The latest environmentalist trend is here: pouring out milk in grocery stores. All across the United Kingdom, teenagers concerned about the environment are doing "milk pours." The new trend involves going into grocery stores, picking up cartons of cow-produced milk, and pouring out their contents, according to the animal rights group Animal Rebellion.
Buying beef from Michigan farmers can be big undertaking: Here's what to know
Buying beef in bulk — a whole, half- or quarter-cow — from a local farmer is a big undertaking. It's also a big investment. There's a lot to consider before you leap into buying beef this way. Before you get started — and this is crucial — ask yourself if you have room...
Hy-Vee Pulling Certain Cheese Products From Shelves Due To National Recall
Apparently bad cheese does exists. Hy-Vee announced that it is pulling specific items from its shelves and for good reason. The manufacturer of these products says that some of its items could contain Listeria and Hy-Vee officials want you to either throw away these products or return them for a full refund.
Over 60 Meat Products Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
If you purchased ready-to-eat meat products recently, it's time to check the labels. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday that over 60 ready-to-eat meat products had been recalled due to possible listeria contamination. The affected products were sold by the Illinois-based...
The Daily South
Ground Beef Packaging: What's The Difference?
You've likely noticed that ground beef is sold in several types of packaging at your local grocer depending on the brand. Does it matter what type of packaging is used for ground beef for safety and preservation? We asked Lisa Robinson, VP of global food safety at public health, Ecolab, who says that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves all food packaging materials, all of which must be formulated in compliance with the agency's requirements. She says manufacturers of new packaging materials have to petition the FDA and provide data showing the material is safe to use if it hasn't already been regulated for its proposed use. That means any type of ground beef packaging you come across has gone through rigorous approval and research to ensure it is safe.
Pork fritter product recalled due to discovery of ‘hard pieces of plastic’
AdvancePierre Foods Inc. recalled more than 4,000 pounds of pork loin steak fritter product that could be contaminated with foreign materials, specifically, hard pieces of plastic.
Comments / 0