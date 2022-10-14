Read full article on original website
Carolyn D. Mello, 77
Carolyn D. (Patten) Mello, 77, of Wareham passed away peacefully on Monday, October 17, 2022. She was the wife of the late Frank Mello. Born in Cheltenham, England, she was the eldest child of the late Robert and Phyllis (Guest) Patten. She was raised in Bangor, Maine, and then lived in Mattapoisett and Rochester for many years before moving to Wareham in 2013.
Elizabeth Corbitt, 93
MARION – Elizabeth (Migala) Corbitt, 93, died Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Sippican Healthcare Center in Marion. She was the daughter of the late John and Sophie (Grudzien) Migala. Born in Southbridge, she lived there for many years before moving to Wareham 30 years ago. Mrs. Corbitt worked as a manager for home health services, a flight attendant for Capital Airlines, and in administration for Old Sturbridge Village.
Paula J. Paulino, 71
MATTAPOISETT – Paula J. Paulino, 71, of Mattapoisett died unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Charlton Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. Born in Cambridge, daughter of Albert Tirrell and the late Joan (Tierney) Tirrell, Paula lived in Brighton, Framingham, and Ashland, MA, before retiring to Mattapoisett.
The Jim Robitaille Three at the Marion Art Center
Https://www.marionartcenter.org/events/jim-robitaille-three-111822/. Guitarist and award winning composer, Jim Robitaille, has performed and or recorded and shared the bill with Dave Liebman, Karl Berger, Bob Moses, Joe Beck, Gerry Gibbs, Santi Debriano, Julian Lage, Esperanza Spalding, Oscar Stagnaro, Kate McGarry, Pop singer Billy Gilman and the Dizzy Gillespie Alumni All-Stars, and has appeared on 30 recordings as a leader and sideman including “To Music”, and “A View From Within” on WCS with the Jim Robitaille Group featuring NEA Jazz master Dave Liebman. His latest release on WCS with the Jim Robitaille Trio is called Space Cycles. His television and live performances include: The BET Jazz Channel, The Time Warner Music Choice Jazz Channel, PBS Television, The Baird Auditorium at the Smithsonian Institute’s Museum of Natural History, Washington, D.C, The Bearsville Theatre, Woodstock, N.Y, The Deerhead Inn, Delaware Gap, PA, The Wang Center, Boston, MA, The Knitting Factory and Smoke in New York, and tours in the UD, Canada, Europe, and the West Indies. Awards include The 9th Annual Thelonious Monk International Jazz Composers Competition, The 2002 Great American Song Contest First Place Instrumental Category, and The 2002 Great American Song Contest Outstanding Achievement in Songwriting Award, The 2011 Assets For Artists Grant, The Julius Hemphill Jazz Composers Alliance Competition, and The International Songwriting Contest. Jim is an international clinician, an applied jazz guitar instructor, small jazz ensemble, and guitar ensemble director, and founder and director of the Performance Jam Session Series on the Jazz Faculty at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.
Wareham welcomes new Director of Council on Aging
Sharon Rice says she’s no stranger to being involved in the local community— especially with seniors. With previous experience as the Assistant Director of the Attleboro Council on Aging and the Director of Parks and Recreation in Norton, Rice explained that she’s well aware of the positive impact that a strong sense of community brings.
Books under review to be banned at ORR following complaints
Books relating to race and LGBTQ issues are under review to be banned from libraries at Old Rochester Regional High School and middle school following complaints, sparking controversy in the Tri-town. “In recent weeks there has been discussion in our school community regarding how books are selected for our school...
Upcoming events with the Buzzard’s Bay Coalition
The Buzzard’s Bay Coalition has events planned in the Tri-town. Whether it’s a Thanksgiving 5k or a more leisurely walk through the woods, there are plenty of ways to get out in nature. On Sunday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m., join a guided hike in Tinkhamtown Woodlands. The...
Research study findings presented with Marion Historical Commission
MARION – On Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m., Rick DaSilva, board member of the Sippican Historical Society and former faculty member and history teacher at Tabor Academy, will summarize the findings of the recent research study prepared for the Marion Historical Commission. This will take place at the...
Banned book controversy discussed by school committee
Parents, students and members of the community packed the media room at Old Rochester Junior High School to speak out against potentially banning certain books from school libraries. The books came under review after complaints were filed about them, said Superintendent Mike Nelson. According to 17-year-old Alia Cusolito, a junior...
Hometown to hollywood: Geena Davis reflects on Wareham roots
Wareham native Geena Davis has become an internationally recognized actor and two-time Oscar winner. But unlike some stars who leave their hometowns and never look back, Wareham remains her home, at least for some of her time. She and her brother Dan still own her childhood house, which she finds...
Mattapoisett man uninjured in Boston rollover crash
BOSTON — A 67-year-old Mattapoisett man was uninjured in an early-morning tractor-trailer rollover crash, State Police reported. According to police, first responders arrived at the scene under the Boston University Bridge on Storrow Drive around 2 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The unnamed Mattapoisett man was “alert and walking...
Friends of Marion COA Annual Meeting
The Annual Meeting of the Friends of Marion Council on Aging (FMCOA) will be held at 5:00 pm on Thursday, October 20 at the Benjamin D. Cushing Community Center, 465 Mill Street, (Route 6), Marion. Following the meeting, light refreshments will be served. It will be a time to reflect on the past year’s accomplishments and to assess future needs. We continue to promote the emotional wellbeing of the Marion community by proving financial support for programs, activities and needs for our ever-growing Marion Council on Aging. Funds are raised through fundraising efforts, membership dues, sponsorships and/or corporate gifts.
Rochester approves first retail cannabis operation
ROCHESTER – The town of Rochester has signed its first agreement with a retail cannabis company. Megan’s Organic Market, a marijuana retail company based in San Luis Obispo, Calif., plans to open their operation on an undeveloped lot in the Rochester Crossroads development, directly adjacent to Interstate 495 near the Wareham line.
Wareham Land Trust looking for trail volunteers
Wareham Land Trust announces its second volunteer trail workday as part of its new bimonthly Trail Day initiative. Volunteers will improve trails by cutting back overgrown vegetation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Douglas S. Westgate Conservation Area. Parking is located at 29 Papermill Road,...
McGrail to step down in November, interim town administrator named
MARION — Marion Town Administrator James McGrail will step down from his position on Friday, Nov. 11 after taking a job as Middleboro’s new Town Manager. “My time in Marion has been some of the most fulfilling in my life, and I will forever appreciate the opportunity the town gave me to serve in this important role,” said McGrail during an Oct. 18 Select Board meeting. “Working with you and the other board members has been some of the most rewarding and challenging work I have ever done.”
Southcoast Health Announces New Chief of General Surgery
Jorge Huaco Cateriano, has accepted the position of Chief of General Surgery at Southcoast Health, officials announced. Huaco will succeed Victor Pricolo, who has retired after more than a decade in the role. His new role as Chief of General Surgery at Southcoast Health will include oversight of all general...
Wareham High School announces award recipients
Wareham High School is pleased to announce the following award recipients:. Antoine Crosson, Class of 2024 - September Student of The Month Award. Alton McCane, Class of 2023 - September Scotty Monteiro Jr. Foundation Scotty Award.
Marion Community Garden makes proposal for location
MARION – After a six month search, there may be a location for a community garden. On Tuesday, November 1 at 6:15 p.m., the Select Board will hear a request to allow the northernmost tip of the Benjamin Cushing Community Center to be used as a new community garden. This triangular area is about 25,000 square feet and is presently used as an outdoor temporary storage area.
Marion DPW project nears final design stages
MARION — A new proposed building to house Marion’s Department of Public Works is nearing the final stages of its design, said Marion Town Administrator James McGrail. Voters at Marion’s May Town Meeting voted to approve the project, which would see a new building constructed to replace a “dilapidated” DPW facility. A total cost of $4.456 million was approved for the project. Free cash will cover $1.5 million, with $3 million to be borrowed.
Voters weigh in on hot topics at next week’s Town Meeting
From the fate of the Decas school to social consumption of marijuana, voting residents of Wareham will soon weigh in at this year’s Fall Town Meeting. The meeting will be held at the Wareham Elementary School, 63 Minot Ave, on Monday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. Here’s a look...
