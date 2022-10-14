Https://www.marionartcenter.org/events/jim-robitaille-three-111822/. Guitarist and award winning composer, Jim Robitaille, has performed and or recorded and shared the bill with Dave Liebman, Karl Berger, Bob Moses, Joe Beck, Gerry Gibbs, Santi Debriano, Julian Lage, Esperanza Spalding, Oscar Stagnaro, Kate McGarry, Pop singer Billy Gilman and the Dizzy Gillespie Alumni All-Stars, and has appeared on 30 recordings as a leader and sideman including “To Music”, and “A View From Within” on WCS with the Jim Robitaille Group featuring NEA Jazz master Dave Liebman. His latest release on WCS with the Jim Robitaille Trio is called Space Cycles. His television and live performances include: The BET Jazz Channel, The Time Warner Music Choice Jazz Channel, PBS Television, The Baird Auditorium at the Smithsonian Institute’s Museum of Natural History, Washington, D.C, The Bearsville Theatre, Woodstock, N.Y, The Deerhead Inn, Delaware Gap, PA, The Wang Center, Boston, MA, The Knitting Factory and Smoke in New York, and tours in the UD, Canada, Europe, and the West Indies. Awards include The 9th Annual Thelonious Monk International Jazz Composers Competition, The 2002 Great American Song Contest First Place Instrumental Category, and The 2002 Great American Song Contest Outstanding Achievement in Songwriting Award, The 2011 Assets For Artists Grant, The Julius Hemphill Jazz Composers Alliance Competition, and The International Songwriting Contest. Jim is an international clinician, an applied jazz guitar instructor, small jazz ensemble, and guitar ensemble director, and founder and director of the Performance Jam Session Series on the Jazz Faculty at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.

