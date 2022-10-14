Read full article on original website
Fremont Rated the Safest City in California
A living icon - Elton John's celebration at Levi's Stadium
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen Stitt
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose State
Daily Californian
Building for death
In San Jose, California, one of the few tourist attractions you can visit is a house. A particularly large one — the Winchester Mystery House — which supposedly hosts 150 rooms, 40 bedrooms, 2 ballrooms and over 45 fireplaces. Should you go, you’ll perhaps note some of the oddities: upside-down columns, stairs that ascend to ceilings or doors that open to three-story drops.
EXCLUSIVE: Servers dressed as Power Rangers at Oakland restaurant save woman being attacked
The whole incident was documented in a now-viral series of Tweets by a woman who was having dinner.
48hills.org
‘We Were Hyphy’ goes dumb on the Bay’s immortal musical movement
In the late 1990s and early-to-mid 2000s, the Bay Area felt like a different planet. Before the arrival of gentrified tech money, before social media, before it was standard to simply Google a word to find out its definition, you simply had to be present as a participant to know what it was like here. And for those who lived the life during that time, there is no shortage of stories to be shared.
sfstandard.com
From Ghost Cows to Spectral Baths, 5 Haunted San Francisco Destinations to Visit this Halloween
While tangles of polyester cobwebs and piles of plastic bones may serve as fun and freaky decor at the checkout counter of your local pumpkin patch, there are many far more terrifying attractions to explore in San Francisco. If you dare to look beneath the city’s colorful candy coating, that is.
7 Gorgeous Places To See Fall Foliage In the Bay Area
Fall foliage is truly a sight to behold. Familiar shades of green give way to red, orange, yellow, and brown during an incredible seasonal display. We might not have the vast color-changing forests that the East Coast loves to brag about, but here are a few excellent local spots to enjoy this seasonal show. The San Francisco Botanical Garden is one of the best and most convenient places to catch fall colors in SF. This sprawling green space contains 8,000+ plants across 55 acres with several areas that truly shine in Autumn. The Moon Viewing Garden is the best place to catch a glimpse of these golden leaves, but every corner of this little oasis is worth a visit. Admission is free for SF residents. Location: 1199 9th Avenue The Japanese Tea Garden in Golden Gate Park is one of the most tranquil and picturesque areas in San Francisco and is host to a dazzling display of fall color. Take time to stroll along the numerous koi ponds, visit the newly-restored pagoda, and grab a drink at their traditional tea house. Admission is free to SF residents.
15 seconds that changed the San Francisco Bay Area: Devastation of the 1989 quake remembered
The San Francisco Bay Area was celebrating on October 17, 1989, as both home teams faced off against each other in Game 3 of the World Series. The mood lasted until 5:04 p.m. when the Loma Prieta earthquake, a 6.5 magnitude, shook for 15 seconds and changed the Bay Area forever.
7x7.com
5 Most Beautiful Live Music Venues in the Bay Area
You don’t (and shouldn’t!) choose live music based on the beauty of the venue in which it will be playing. But there’s no denying that atmosphere counts. Watching an artist you love burn the stage to the ground is all the better when that stage is intricately Art Deco or framed by vineyards. From Berkeley’s historic amphitheater, The Greek, to San Francisco’s Jazz Age music and movie halls, these are the Bay Area’s most beautiful venues for seeing a show.
NBC Bay Area
Loma Prieta: Looking Back on the Earthquake 33 Years Later
The Loma Prieta Earthquake jolted the Bay Area and beyond 33 years ago Monday, shaking buildings from their foundations, flattening a stretch of freeway in Oakland and dislodging a section of the Bay Bridge. Take a look back at the devastating earthquake below. When and where was the Loma Prieta...
sfstandard.com
Where Were You When? Barbara Rodgers Remembers 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake
On Oct. 17, 1989, the San Francisco Bay Area was buzzing about baseball: The A’s and the Giants were facing off against one another in Game 3 of the World Series. Dubbed “The Battle of the Bay,” the championship pitted Northern California’s two Major League Baseball teams against one another in a matchup split between the Oakland Coliseum and Candlestick Park.
SFist
Sunday Links: In Some '90s Nostalgia, Toys 'R' Us Has Returned to the Bay Area
This weekend, Macy’s stores across SF and San Jose are debuting new Toys 'R' Us pop-ups. The Toys 'R' Us shop inside of Macy’s Union Square is on the second floor of the store, stretching 8,000 square feet; the Macy’s Valley Fair location has a 7,000 square foot Toys 'R' Us pop-up and is located on the lower level; it's unclear how long these pop-ups will be hosted (or if they'll become permanent fixtures in participating Macy's locations), but it's understood they'll at least be up for the holiday season. [KRON4]
Stolen French bulldog puppy retrieved by Daly City police
Numerous French bulldogs have been stolen across the San Francisco Bay Area this year. But for one fortunate Frenchie, police found the puppy and returned it safely to the rightful owner.
downtowncampbell.com
2022 Oktoberfest in Campbell
Photos from the first day of Oktoberfest in Campbell 2022. Oktoberfest in Campbell starts early in the day with a Fun Run at Campbell Park that includes a Kid's Dash, a 10K, and then a 5K. 2022 was the first year the Oktoberfest Fun Runs were held in person since...
Toys ‘R’ Us comes back to the Bay Area
If you've been missing Toys "R" Us, you are in luck, as Macy's stores across the Bay Area will be debuting new shops in San Francisco and San Jose on Saturday, according to a press release from Macy's.
How do you discuss homelessness with family? We want to hear from you
Homelessness is a fact of life in San Francisco and the Bay Area at large, as the region remains one of the most expensive places in the world to live. But what do conversations about it sound like in your own home? The Examiner wants to hear from you as part of our latest reader survey, which you can also access at the bottom of this article. Bay Area homelessness’...
SF unveils new ‘San FranDISCO’ roller rink in Civic Center
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A new pop-up roller rink, called San FranDISCO, made its big debut in San Francisco’s Civic Center Saturday. Mayor London Breed announced the opening of the new 5,000-square-foot roller rink, on Fulton Plaza. The pop-up rink will showcase the best of roller skating culture, featuring music from live deejays, disco balls […]
These San Francisco restaurants are going to close. The owners just don’t know when.
While some restaurant owners found their next lily pad to land on, others continue to struggle to figure out what's next.
When to observe this week's meteor shower in the Bay Area
This shower peaks during mid-October, according to the NASA website. This year, the meteors will be peaking on Friday although they can be spotted starting end of September through the end of November.
Food Beast
'PHOZILLA', Is This the Most Ultimate Bowl of Pho?
Pho lovers need to be put on notice about the tantalizing monstrosity that is The PHOZILLA. This ultra aggressive bowl of pho is ready and able to dominate any type of hunger and craving by way of its hefty build. Could this be the greatest bowl of pho on Earth?...
Frustrated SF residents arm themselves with bats, tasers after opening of drug sobering center
"More troublemakers settling in, feeling comfortable doing their drugs, pissing and sh**ting in the street blocking the sidewalks." Some San Francisco residents say they have seen an increased presence of drug use, violence and crime on the streets since SOMA Rise opened in June.
'Birdseed Lady' speaks out on excessive piles of seeds dumped around SF neighborhood
"I am not denying that I had birdseed. But I'm denying that I had done it recently," said Chevarria. "I'm a very compassionate woman. I love animals. I love nature."
