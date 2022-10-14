ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor, TX

RIBBON CUTTING OCTOBER 26 FOR DOAK PARK PROJECT

The City of Taylor Parks and Recreation Department would like to invite the community to a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the recent completion of the Doak Park Project on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 1:30 p.m. in Doak Park, 200 S. Doak St. The Doak Park Project along with Taylor...
TAYLOR, TX

