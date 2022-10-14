Read full article on original website
How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?
Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...
Record-breaking battery enables 10 minute charging for electric cars
Scientists have invented a new type of battery that makes it possible to charge electric vehicles in less than 10 minutes.The innovative design for lithium-ion batteries involves a “record-breaking combination” of shorter charge time and more energy acquired for longer travel range, according to the Penn State University researchers who came up with it.“The need for smaller, faster-charging batteries is greater than ever,” said Professor Chao-Yang Wang from Penn State University, who led the research. “There are simply not enough batteries and critical raw materials, especially those produced domestically, to meet anticipated demand.”The fast-charging technology makes it possible for...
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
makeuseof.com
Do Electric Cars Need Different Tires Compared to a Regular Car?
One problem that many first-time EV owners run into is maintenance. While EVs are very similar to traditional vehicles, they also have significant differences, and one example of this is the type of tires they require. So do electric vehicles require special tires, and if so, how are they different?
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
electrek.co
Tesla is running into issues building battery cells at Gigafactory Berlin
Tesla is reportedly running into problems establishing battery cell production at Gigafactory Berlin, and it is moving battery manufacturing equipment to Texas. For over two years now, Tesla has been working to build its own battery cells with a new 4680 format. The plan is critical to the company’s long-term growth as it powers its next generation of electric vehicles using a new structural battery pack architecture.
3 Hybrid SUVs That Get Over 600 Miles of Driving Range
Hybrid SUVs provide great value for the money. These three hybrid SUVs get over 600 miles of driving range. The post 3 Hybrid SUVs That Get Over 600 Miles of Driving Range appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Here’s where the new US EV ‘Battery Belt’ is forming – and why
Since the beginning of 2021, more than 15 new US lithium-ion battery gigafactories or expansions have been announced in a region becoming known as the Battery Belt. Combined, these facilities represent a potential investment of at least $40 billion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. All but one gigafactory exceeds 10 GWh of capacity, and the largest will exceed 40 GWh.
Federal Regulators Want to Limit Speeds in Your Car
Find out why federal regulators think they'll be able to limit speeds in all new vehicles. The post Federal Regulators Want to Limit Speeds in Your Car appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Patent Reveals an EV Charging Method Inspired by Aviation
Ford recently filed a new patent. This Ford patent reveals a unique EV charging method inspired by aviation. The post Ford Patent Reveals an EV Charging Method Inspired by Aviation appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TechCrunch
Li-Cycle opens battery recycling plant in Alabama
The Toronto-based company, which also operates plants in Gilbert, Arizona and Rochester, New York, can now process up to 10,000 tons of manufacturing scrap and end-of-life batteries per year, the equivalent of approximately 20,000 EVs annually. The latest facility is located in the southeastern U.S. to support the growing battery...
$5.6 Million Settlement Agreed For Polluting Hemi V8 Engines In Jeep Grand Cherokee, Dodge Durango, and Ram 1500 Models
The FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) US unit that sits under the Stellantis Group is set to hand over $5.6 million following a California investigation into violations of air quality regulations. Years after the Dieselgate saga, it appears that some automakers are still flouting emissions regulations. Over 30,000 vehicles are involved...
Tree Hugger
17-Year-Old Designs Greener Motor That Could Revolutionize EVs
When I started my video call with Robert Sansone, I had to offer a disclaimer: While I write regularly about the experience of driving electric vehicles, and about policies that promote them, my expertise stops when you pop the hood and look at what actually drives them. That disclaimer was...
Tesla Is 'Solution To The Economy': Cathie Wood Says There's No Stopping Trend To Electric Vehicles
Tesla Inc TSLA bull Cathie Wood is back with supporting statements for the electric vehicle company being one of the most innovative companies in the world. What Happened: A month after saying her confidence in Tesla couldn’t be higher, Ark Invest CEO Wood is back with another take on how Tesla is changing the world.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Electric Propulsion Comes to ARFF in the Form of the Striker Volterra
Aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) firefighters now have an electric option in an ARFF truck with the introduction of the Oshkosh Striker® Volterra™. It’s a close cousin to Pierce Manufacturing’s Volterra Type 1 pumper but with a Scania engine; onboard batteries; and an electro-mechanical transmission that deliver a lot more zip to the vehicle’s acceleration capabilities, even while negotiating 90 degree turns on taxiways to get to the location of an incident quickly and safely.
businesspartnermagazine.com
Is a Dealership Warranty a Scam?
A warranty is an insurance policy for your car. It protects you from having to pay for repairs or replacements if something goes wrong with your car. But are dealership warranties a scam? Let’s find out. What is a Car Warranty?. A car warranty is an insurance policy for...
