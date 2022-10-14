Read full article on original website
Related
Dallas Cowboys Reveal Dak Prescott's Status For Game vs. Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys have listed quarterback Dak Prescott as questionable for Sunday's primetime game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games with a broken thumb on his throwing hand. Earlier this afternoon, head coach Mike McCarthy said Dak is expected to throw before Sunday...
Back to Dak? Cowboys QB future clarifies after loss to Eagles
PHILADELPHIA — Initially CeeDee Lamb said he was "not telling nobody nothing," but in a quieter moment of the Dallas Cowboys' postgame locker room, the receiver's phrasing was telling. "Cooper [Rush] did everything and exceeded all expectations, don't get me wrong," Lamb told Yahoo Sports, speaking in clear past...
Dallas Cowboys schedule: Jared Goff and Detriot Lions visit in Week 7
Dallas Cowboys schedule: Week 7 Date Game Time TV Info Sun, Oct. 23 vs Lions 1:00 PM CBS Lions @
Watch Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns discuss facing the Patriots
BEREA, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, Greg Newsome II and other Browns discuss their rematch with the Patriots Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Both teams are 2-3, and both are expected to run the ball a lot. The Browns lost 45-7 to the...
Woody Paige: Red zone numbers say Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett, Russell Wilson must find "Gold Zone"
The promised land from the 20-yard line to the goal line, termed the Gold Zone by Nathaniel Hackett, is the Broncos’ pyrite. The Broncos are headed in a deplorable direction to the NFL’s lowest Red Zone touchdown percentage in 20 years. In 14 advances to the 20 and...
Yardbarker
Rams' Jalen Ramsey: Leave Panicking to Social Media
The Los Angeles Rams (2-3) have no wins over the past two weeks, they have potentially no running back ... if things got worse, their pets' heads might be falling off. Jalen Ramsey's not too worried about it. The star defender's final comments before the Rams battle the Carolina Panthers...
Rams inactives: Donald, Kupp and Higbee all active vs. Panthers
The Rams listed five players as questionable to play in Week 6 against the Panthers, including Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee. Sean McVay said he expected all three of them to play Sunday, and all three are indeed active. That’s good news for the Rams, who have been...
Barkley, 'Inside the NBA' crew agree to contract extensions
Charles Barkley will not be leaving TNT or the “Inside the NBA” crew for the foreseeable future. Barkley has signed a 10-year extension with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, which owns TNT. Barkley’s agreement coincides with contract renewals for host Ernie Johnson and analysts Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal. Barkley has been with TNT since retiring as a player in 2000. He had floated the idea of doing commentary for Saudi-funded LIV Golf this past summer. “We’re all a big family — Ernie, Kenny and Shaquille are brothers to me — and I wouldn’t still be here if it wasn’t for them and all the amazing people who work on our show,” Barkley said in a statement. “I’m not gonna lie, though, this is a life-altering deal ... and I’m blessed to be able to do live television for a living.”
NBA・
News4Jax.com
News4JAGs predictions: Jaguars will get back on track with sweep of the Colts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are struggling. Can Jacksonville (2-3) get back on track after consecutive losses and win a pivotal AFC South game in Indianapolis (2-2-1) on Sunday?. Justin Barney. Season record: 1-4 Terrible season of predictions for me. I’ll get it turned around this week. I said...
Comments / 0