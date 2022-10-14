Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Your Radio Place
Standards-based Report Cards Introduced at Cambridge Elementary Schools
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – When report cards are shared with elementary school parents at the end of the first grading period in mid-October, there will be significant changes. Cambridge City School District is moving to a standards-based report card for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. The new grade card...
Your Radio Place
Talk of the Town: Teacher of the Month
Sean Fennel is joined by Morgan Hoisky, the Teacher of The Month to discuss her role at John Glenn High School and the ways she impacts the lives of her students everyday.
Your Radio Place
Relay For Life planned on October 22 at Muskingum University
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Muskingum University students will be participating in the 2022 Relay For Life. Organizers are inviting the New Concord community to join the fundraiser on Saturday, October 22 at Sherman Field on the university campus. To participate, you can create a team, make a donation or...
whbc.com
Carrollton Schools Leader Placed on Paid Leave
CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An investigation begins in the Carrollton Exempted Village School District. This, after Superintendent Dr Dave Quattrochi was placed on paid administrative leave on Monday. The school board tells JordanMillerNews that they will meet Wednesday morning to name an interim superintendent and OK...
Your Radio Place
Sylvia Bowen recognized for 20 years on Ohio Hills Health Centers board in Barnesville
BARNESVILLE, Ohio – Ohio Hills Health Centers in Barnesville recognized one of its own recently. Sylvia Bowen was recognized and awarded a plaque for her over 20 years of distinguished service, leadership, and valued counsel while serving on the Board of Directors for Ohio Hills Health Centers. Bowen recently...
Your Radio Place
Issue 1 “Public Safety” Statewide Bus Tour Starts Thursday in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Starting Wednesday morning at 10 o’clock, Prosecutor Ron Welch will be speaking on behalf of the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office in support of the Issue 1. The ballot issue is supported by a bipartisan coalition of Ohio leaders aiming to restore the priority of...
Your Radio Place
Watt Center presents ‘All Aboard: A Railroad Trip through Coal Country’
BARNESVILLE – The Watt Center for History and the Arts in Barnesville is presenting local historian Dave Adair on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. Through photographs, Dave will take us from Cambridge to Bellaire to explore the many communities and coal mines along the way. Your “ticket” is a $5 donation at the door. Children 12 and under will be admitted free of charge.
cleveland19.com
Stark County high school student dies in car accident
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Canton Central Catholic High School was killed in a car accident Sunday evening, according to school officials. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Jacob Brown. “Our community is very sad to have to share the news of the loss of Jacob....
Your Radio Place
Zanesville is preparing for its Veterans Day Parade in November
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Zanesville is now preparing to honor local residents who served our country. Veterans Day is Friday, November 11 and the city is planning for the Muskingum County Veterans Day Parade for Saturday November 12. High school marching bands Veteran’s groups, emergency vehicles, 4-H clubs and others will be in the parade and organizers are still looking for additional bands, old cars, floats or anything and anybody that wants to be in the Parade.
New video sheds light on plane crash in Marietta, Ohio
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s a video one aviation expert said could play a key role in determining exactly what led to the fatal crash. The video shows […]
Your Radio Place
Terri Jean Powell, 56 of Zanesville
Terri Powell, 56 of Zanesville, passed away on October 18, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. She was born on July 4, 1966, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of Terri Moore and Renee (Bare) Kidwell. Terri took pride in her Native American culture. She was a member of the Alcoholic Anonymous, completing 6 years of sobriety. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to the movies and spending time with her children.
horseandrider.com
Ohio Horse Confirmed to Have EEE
On Oct. 17, the Ohio State Department of Agriculture confirmed a horse at a private facility in Holmes County positive for Eastern equine encephalitis. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and disseminate verified equine disease reports. The EDCC is an independent nonprofit organization that is supported by industry donations in order to provide open access to infectious disease information.
wtuz.com
Dover Excited for Major Property Development Interest
Nick McWilliams reporting – The city of Dover is gearing up for a large-scale development of a property on its farthest northern border. Interim Mayor Shane Gunnoe discussed what he called “exciting” news for the city, although it remains in its early planning phases. The location is...
WHIZ
Muskingum County Veterans Day Parade
ZANESVILLE, OH- Zanesville will honor those who fought in order to protect our Nation this November. A Veteran’s Day Parade will take place in downtown Zanesville. There will be be emergency vehicles, 4-H clubs, high school marching bands and Veteran’s groups. Commander of the American Legion and the President of the Muskingum County Veterans Council Eddie Grimes says they’re still looking for participants to take part in the program.
Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified
UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
WHIZ
Comic-Con and Cosplay Event Coming to Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System holds many events for people of all ages to improve and appreciate their literacy. Youth Services Manager Haley Shaw announced an upcoming event at the John McIntire Library that allows readers to express appreciation for their comic heroes by dressing the part.
West Virginia man dies in Ohio plane crash,1 other dead
Police in Ohio have released the names of the two people that died in a plane crash on Tuesday. The occupants of the plane have been identified as Eric S. Seevers, 45, Parkersburg, W.Va., and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, Orient. The crash of the 1974 Beechcraft Air King E90 in Marietta, Ohio, was reported about 7:15 […]
Your Radio Place
Several Groups Including One From Belmont County Are Asking EPA to Revoke Ohio’s Authority to Regulate Fracking Waste Wells
BELMONT COUNTY (AP)- More than two dozen citizen, environmental and faith groups want the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to revoke Ohio’s authority to regulate fracking waste. In a new petition, the groups say the Ohio Department of Natural Resources hasn’t complied with federal Safe Drinking Water Act requirements, or...
Your Radio Place
Former downtown Zanesville historical building to be remodeled with a $1.1 million investment
ZANESVILLE, Ohio -A downtown Zanesville revitalization project designed to foster small business growth and economic development is one step closer to reality. The Downtown Exchange LLC, in collaboration with multiple other agencies and the City of Zanesville, has announced an investment of over $1.1 million to redevelop a building in downtown Zanesville to create a mixed-use marketplace and co-working space.
Plane crashes in Ohio
A plane crashed in Marietta Ohio around 7:00 AM. The crash happened in the area on State Route 7 between Interstate 77 and Browns Road. The airplane is a Beechcraft 90 airplane, according to the Marietta Times. The plane is expected to hold six-ten passengers but officials told the news outlet they don’t know how […]
Comments / 0