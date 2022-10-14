CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Halloween is quickly approaching and that means trick-or-treaters will be hitting the streets, but not just kids in cute costumes, their parents as well. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging drivers to be vigilant especially at night because trick-or-treaters may run out into traffic or walk in undesignated areas instead of places like cross walks. It is recommended if you are going to be walking around when the sun goes down, to wear reflective or bright clothing so you will be visible to drivers.

