Your Radio Place
Zanesville is preparing for its Veterans Day Parade in November
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Zanesville is now preparing to honor local residents who served our country. Veterans Day is Friday, November 11 and the city is planning for the Muskingum County Veterans Day Parade for Saturday November 12. High school marching bands Veteran’s groups, emergency vehicles, 4-H clubs and others will be in the parade and organizers are still looking for additional bands, old cars, floats or anything and anybody that wants to be in the Parade.
Terri Jean Powell, 56 of Zanesville
Terri Powell, 56 of Zanesville, passed away on October 18, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. She was born on July 4, 1966, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of Terri Moore and Renee (Bare) Kidwell. Terri took pride in her Native American culture. She was a member of the Alcoholic Anonymous, completing 6 years of sobriety. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to the movies and spending time with her children.
Watt Center presents ‘All Aboard: A Railroad Trip through Coal Country’
BARNESVILLE – The Watt Center for History and the Arts in Barnesville is presenting local historian Dave Adair on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. Through photographs, Dave will take us from Cambridge to Bellaire to explore the many communities and coal mines along the way. Your “ticket” is a $5 donation at the door. Children 12 and under will be admitted free of charge.
Relay For Life planned on October 22 at Muskingum University
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Muskingum University students will be participating in the 2022 Relay For Life. Organizers are inviting the New Concord community to join the fundraiser on Saturday, October 22 at Sherman Field on the university campus. To participate, you can create a team, make a donation or...
Former downtown Zanesville historical building to be remodeled with a $1.1 million investment
ZANESVILLE, Ohio -A downtown Zanesville revitalization project designed to foster small business growth and economic development is one step closer to reality. The Downtown Exchange LLC, in collaboration with multiple other agencies and the City of Zanesville, has announced an investment of over $1.1 million to redevelop a building in downtown Zanesville to create a mixed-use marketplace and co-working space.
Issue 1 “Public Safety” Statewide Bus Tour Starts Thursday in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Starting Wednesday morning at 10 o’clock, Prosecutor Ron Welch will be speaking on behalf of the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office in support of the Issue 1. The ballot issue is supported by a bipartisan coalition of Ohio leaders aiming to restore the priority of...
Putnam Hill Park Overlook in Zanesville to be closed starting Wednesday
ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The overlook and associated parking lot in Putnam Hill Park will be closed starting Wednesday morning ( October 19) and will continue until Friday afternoon. Weather permitting, the project will allow for detailed survey work of the area which will be completed at a later time.
Standards-based Report Cards Introduced at Cambridge Elementary Schools
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – When report cards are shared with elementary school parents at the end of the first grading period in mid-October, there will be significant changes. Cambridge City School District is moving to a standards-based report card for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. The new grade card...
Talk of the Town: Teacher of the Month
Sean Fennel is joined by Morgan Hoisky, the Teacher of The Month to discuss her role at John Glenn High School and the ways she impacts the lives of her students everyday.
Man sentenced to decade in prison for drunken driving crash with children he denied knowing in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Saalih Muhammad, 38, of Cleveland, appeared in front of Judge Mark Fleegle in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court Monday to answer charges related to a July traffic crash on Interstate 70. Following the hearing, he was sentenced to 10-years in prison. On the day of his...
Sylvia Bowen recognized for 20 years on Ohio Hills Health Centers board in Barnesville
BARNESVILLE, Ohio – Ohio Hills Health Centers in Barnesville recognized one of its own recently. Sylvia Bowen was recognized and awarded a plaque for her over 20 years of distinguished service, leadership, and valued counsel while serving on the Board of Directors for Ohio Hills Health Centers. Bowen recently...
Cambridge Volleyball Team Defeats Martins Ferry in Five Sets
It took five sets, but the Cambridge High School volleyball team defeated Martins Ferry 3-2 in the first-round of East District Division II playoffs on Monday. After four long sets, the Bobcats’ Kylie Taylor took matters into her own hands reeling off an unprecedented 15 serves in a row to give Cambridge the 15-0 fifth set victory and the match.
Ohio State Highway Patrol reports a Plane Crash in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ohio –The Ohio State Highway Patrol has reported a plane crash earlier this morning in Marietta. According to the Marietta Police, the plane crashed into a parking lot on Pike street near the Marietta and Washington County line. Police say plane that crashed was a commuter plane. In a tweet posted to Twitter by OSHP, they were advising residents to avoid SR 7 between I-77 and Browns Road. According to ODOT SR 7 has since been reopened.There are no further details at this time.
Guernsey County Commissioners Discuss Ways to Reduce Liability Risk
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio -The Guernsey County Commissioners met with representatives from the Guernsey Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) along with Guernsey County Prosecutor, Lindsey Angler and representatives from W.B. Green and Company regarding hunting. permits for the District’s Moore Memorial Woods. Moore Memorial Woods is a 78-acre tract of...
Lady Cats Down Philo in Double-OT
The Cambridge High School girls’ soccer team had to play into the second overtime, but the result was worth the extra time as the Lady Cats defeated Philo 3-2 in Division II East District sectional playoff action Monday night at McFarland Stadium. Destiny Garcia scored two goals in the...
Village of New Concord to Conduct Leaf Pick up from October 21 until December 1st
NEW CONCORD, Ohio — The operations crew in New Concord will conduct leaf pickup in the Village from October 21 until December 1. The village is asking to please rake your leaves to the curb. Operations crews will assess the leaf situation daily.
Coshocton County Man arrested Following a Search Warrant
COSHOCTON, Ohio — One man from Coshocton county is in police custody following a search warrant at his residence. According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, they retrieved a large amount of suspected drugs as well as money. The man’s name has not been released as criminal charges are still pending.
Several Groups Including One From Belmont County Are Asking EPA to Revoke Ohio’s Authority to Regulate Fracking Waste Wells
BELMONT COUNTY (AP)- More than two dozen citizen, environmental and faith groups want the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to revoke Ohio’s authority to regulate fracking waste. In a new petition, the groups say the Ohio Department of Natural Resources hasn’t complied with federal Safe Drinking Water Act requirements, or...
