Look: Nick Saban's Comment About Tennessee Fans Going Viral
In just a few hours, the biggest game of the college football weekend will take place from Knoxville. No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in what promises to be a shootout. Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is expected to make his return to the starting lineup as well. Before...
Last Tennessee quarterback to beat Alabama has seen enough: ‘It’s sickening’
Erik Ainge, the last Tennessee quarterback to beat Alabama, is tired of waiting for another Vols victory and is ready to celebrate at Neyland Stadium Saturday.
Nick Saban Sends Clear Message After Alabama's Stunning Loss
Nick Saban has a lot of work to do following Alabama's stunning 52-49 loss to the Volunteers of Tennessee on Saturday night. After the game, though, Saban didn't speak poorly on his players while speaking with the media. Saban recognizes his team needs to learn from its experience on Saturday...
College Football World Was Shocked By Nick Saban's Decision
It's not being talked about much, but Nick Saban blew it at the end of regulation last night, right?. Alabama lost to Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide missed a game-winning field goal attempt, but left serious time left on the clock, allowing the Volunteers to get in position for a game-winning kick.
Two local high schools finish football game after being interrupted by gunshots last September
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “What are the biggest thing is we get a chance to finish A game that was interrupted because of some unfortunate accident “ said Michael Youngblood, Thomson High School head football coach. It’s an anticipated game against Laney and Thomson high school, both teams are finishing up where they left off in September, […]
Lane Kiffin Had Message For Tennessee Fans This Morning
The biggest game of the college football weekend takes place in Knoxville, Tennessee later this afternoon. No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in what promises to be a shootout. ESPN's College GameDay was back in Knoxville ahead of the matchup and had a few interesting guests. One of which...
Nick Saban loses it on player, is all Alabama fans after Tide special teams blunder
Nick Saban lost it on Saturday after a special teams blunder put No. 3 Alabama even further in a hole against No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday. With 12:42 left in the first half and the Vols leading 21-10, the Tide forced a rare punting situation. On fourth and 3 from...
It's Official: Georgia Tech Has Their Man
The search to name a replacement for former Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury ended late Friday afternoon when J Batt was named as the new Tech athletic director. Batt is departing the role of executive deputy director of Athletics, chief operating officer, and chief revenue officer at the University of Alabama and will join Georgia Tech on Oct. 24.
Look: Here's How Peyton Manning Celebrated The Tennessee Win
Peyton Manning was the happiest person on the field at Neyland Stadium Saturday night. The Tennessee legend was in Knoxville on Saturday to catch his Volunteers host the Crimson Tide of Alabama. He chose the right time to visit. The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers beat No. 3 Alabama 52-49 after...
Josh Heupel Has 3-Letter Message After Beating Nick Saban
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel picked up the single greatest win of his entire coaching career yesterday, leading the Vols to a historic upset over the Alabama Crimson Tide. It was a historic performance for the Vols, who became the first team to score 52 points against the Crimson Tide since Nick Saban took over. The win prompted the tens of thousands at Neyland Stadium to storm the field for the first time since 1998 - their last national championship season.
High school football scores for Week 9: Vote for your Player of the Week
The Friday Frenzy crew will be in Northern Kentucky for Highlands at Covington Catholic, but there will be plenty of coverage for other teams across the Tri-State.
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
College Football World Calling For Major Coach To Be Fired
Should the Marcus Freeman era already be coming to an end?. That feels extreme - and it's not going to happen this soon - but that's what some fans are suggesting following yet another brutal loss by Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish were upset by the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday...
Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama
All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
Tennessee's Likely Punishment For Field Storm Revealed
As magical of a moment as Vols fans storming the field at Neyland Stadium after Tennessee beat Alabama was, that magic comes at a price. And it'll probably range in the five- to six-figure range. Per Keith Farmer of Saturday Down South, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) is going to levy...
Four-star committed elsewhere back on Michigan's campus
Per TMI's own Brice Marich, West Bloomfield (MI) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain was back on Michigan's campus on Saturday for the team's 41-17 win over Penn State. Davis-Swain, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame, has now been to two Michigan games so far this season as the Wolverines continue to keep tabs on the in-state standout.
College Football World Reacts To Controversial Call On Tennessee
It wouldn't be a primetime SEC football matchup without a little controversy. In Saturday's game between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee, a questionable defensive pass interference call bailed the Crimson Tide out of a long third-and-goal attempt and resulted in an eventual score. The college football world reacted...
Paul Finebaum Believes Nick Saban Is At 'Dangerous' Point
Alabama suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday night against Tennessee. The Crimson Tide battled back after being down by as many as 18 but lost late in the fourth quarter by three, 52-49. They're now 6-1 heading into next Saturday's game against the Bulldogs of Mississippi State.
A look at where Lou Holtz ranked Tennessee following Alabama win
Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) defeated Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC), 52-49, at Neyland Stadium in Week 7. The Vols have recorded four top 25 wins during the 2022 season under second-year head coach Josh Heupel. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky...
Look: Nick Saban Furious After Alabama Player's Error
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has never been one to forgive careless mistakes. During Saturday's marquee matchup against the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers, one of Saban's players muffed a punt that set up the opposition for yet another touchdown — extending Tennessee's lead to 28-10. Saban was visibly furious...
