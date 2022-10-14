Bronson officials greenlit $4.9M to build East Anchorage nav center without Assembly approval

Read full article on original website
Avid Archer in AK
2d ago
Well at least when its done, they can be over there and not rummaging through the neighborhoods or hanging out downtown.
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Israel Keyes, a Cunningly Serial KillerSam H ArnoldAnchorage, AK
New Show, ‘Alaska Daily’, Shines Spotlight on Missing Native Alaskans. Is it Enough?Alaska Media News NetworkAlaska State
Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative GuideThe Daily ScoopAnchorage, AK
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers seek person of interest in Soldotna
Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights. Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights. Rain will return to Anchorage overnight; but will taper off on Sunday. A more normal week lies ahead.
alaskabeacon.com
A two-year drive successfully renames two Southcentral Alaska mountains
The federal Board of Geographic Names has renamed two mountains near Anchorage after a two-year push by the founder of an anti-suicide group. Thursday’s unanimous vote by the board means North Suicide Peak and South Suicide Peak will now be officially known as North Yuyanq’ Ch’ex and South Yuyanq’ Ch’ex, respectively.
alaskasnewssource.com
A day of demolition at the Fourth Avenue Theatre
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The demolition of the Fourth Avenue Theatre began in early August, but on Thursday, city workers were finally making a lot of noise and progress. “This seems to be the first day that you can really see demolition, I’m sure there’s been a lot going on that we couldn’t see,” Brent Howell, a longtime Anchorage resident, said.
Alaska Lawmakers Erupt After Old White Guy Says Natives Should be ‘Sent Home’
An assembly meeting in Alaska turned into a racial debacle when a community member used the public comments portion to espouse his racist views that Indigenous Americans should go “home,” prompting a local lawmaker to call out the man’s bigoted “nonsense.”On Oct. 11, the Anchorage assembly held a regular meeting to discuss everyday issues, like proposed ordinances and licenses in the city. More than four-and-a-half hours in, however, a white man in a collared shirt stood up to casually argue for Alaskan Natives to be kicked out of Anchorage.The man, who identified himself as David Lazer, started by complaining about...
alaskalandmine.com
Investigation finds House candidate Jennie Armstrong ineligible to hold legislative office
Jennie Armstrong, a Democrat running for the open West Anchorage House seat, is not eligible to hold legislative office in Alaska, according to an investigation by the Alaska Landmine. The investigation found she lacked the constitutionally-required minimum three years of residency in the state when she registered to be a candidate. Article II, Section 2 of the Alaska Constitution states:
alaskasnewssource.com
In Depth Alaska: COLA increase and what it means for Alaskans
Blood Bank of Alaska is in need of O Positive and O Negative blood. The Blood Bank of Alaska said they are seeing fewer donors at a time when they are in critical need of O Positive and O Negative blood. Feeding the hungry, one sandwich at a time: Anchorage...
alaskasnewssource.com
Company touts benefits of micro nuclear reactors for rural Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans looking for clean, safe energy sources should consider nuclear power, according to a company that is working on developing a micro nuclear reactor it says will be particularly suited for rural Alaska. Westinghouse Electric President Eddie Saab made a presentation Friday in front of Word...
alaskasnewssource.com
An Anchorage man is making sandwiches to feed the homeless
Blood Bank of Alaska is in need of O Positive and O Negative blood. The Blood Bank of Alaska said they are seeing fewer donors at a time when they are in critical need of O Positive and O Negative blood. Feeding the hungry, one sandwich at a time: Anchorage...
kinyradio.com
Catholic Social Services Alaska, UAF receive new grant funding from USDA
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday $1.4 million in grants coming to two Alaskan organizations, as part of a program to bolster underserved communities. Funding is made possible through two key USDA programs, one being USDA’s 2501 Program and the American Rescue Plan Technical Assistance...
alaskasnewssource.com
Ben Stevens dies at 63
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ben Stevens, a former chief of staff to the governor and son of a prominent Alaskan politician, died Thursday, according to ConocoPhillips Alaska, where he worked. He was 63 years old. Alaska State Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that they received a report that a...
alaskasnewssource.com
A return to "normal" Fall weather
Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights. Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights. Rain will return to Anchorage overnight; but will taper off on Sunday. A more normal week lies ahead.
aircargonews.net
Alaska Air Cargo pulls off sky high beer hop
Alaska Air Cargo said it has delivered the industry’s first and biggest fresh hops run to breweries in Maui and Anchorage within 24 hours of harvest. The airline delivered more than 1,200 pounds of fresh hops – made from fresh-plucked, undried hops that are typically rushed straight from the fields to the breweries – to Maui Brewing Co. in Hawaii and 49th State Brewing in Alaska.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage woman missing a week after Turnagain walk
An Anchorage woman has been missing for a week from the city’s Turnagain neighborhood, as police and her family look for her. Faith Rasmussen was last seen Oct. 5 near her home in the 3600 block of Carleton Avenue, near Turnagain Elementary School, according to police, who declined to answer questions about the case as it remains an active investigation.
alaskapublic.org
Vibe-check: U.S. House candidates’ campaign headquarters
We often judge political campaigns by the money they raise and the image they project in their ads. We thought up another measure: What’s the ambience at their campaign headquarters?. Channeling Architectural Digest, we went to check out the vibe at the Anchorage headquarters of the three main U.S....
bizneworleans.com
Audubon Zoo Welcomes 2 New Bear Cubs
NEW ORLEANS — From the Audubon Nature Institute:. Two young black bear cubs are the newest residents at Audubon Zoo. The two cubs arrived in New Orleans following a long trek from their temporary home at Alaska Zoo in Anchorage, Alaska. The two sisters were rescued by Alaska Department...
alaskasnewssource.com
Cyclist in critical condition after run-in with car in Northeast Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A cyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Thursday evening in Northeast Anchorage. Anchorage police swing shift officers responded to the intersection of Bragaw Street and Debarr Road shortly after 6 p.m. after a report of a biker being hit by a Suburban. Police say the man was biking south on Bragaw when he entered the crosswalk.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla rollover crash leaves driver dead
Many residents of Hooper Bay are staying at emergency shelters or with family members. Some lost their homes, and some homes were damaged. Together, the community is rebuilding. State officials warn poultry owners of spike in avian flu cases. Updated: 3 hours ago. This is the first year the state...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights
Rain will return to Anchorage overnight; but will taper off on Sunday. A more normal week lies ahead.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Blood Bank faces critical need for O-positive, O-negative blood
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the past 10 years, Hope Aldrighette has visited a blood bank every few months. “I’ve donated four gallons at this point, that’s kind of crazy,” Aldrighette said. During each visit when she donates blood, blood banks are able to collect enough blood...
alaskapublic.org
After Mat-Su bathroom ban, community fundraises for all-gender high school restroom
Community members in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough are fundraising for an all-gender restroom at Colony High School in Palmer. The effort comes after the borough school board voted last month to ban transgender students from using bathrooms that match their gender identity. Under the school district’s current policy, transgender students have...
Comments / 6