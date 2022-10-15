Read full article on original website
Cold weather forecast across US as tropical system expected to become a storm
Frigid weather is forecast across the U.S. over the coming days, with flurries expected in the Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes, as well as storms in the Southwest.
BBC
Japan storm: Nine million people told to evacuate as super typhoon Nanmadol hits
Nine million people have been told to evacuate their homes as Japan is battered by one of the worst typhoons the country has ever seen. The super typhoon Nanmadol has killed two people and injured almost 90. It hit Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands, on Sunday morning,...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms, Winter Snow Expected as Cold Front Crashes Through Northeast US
In just a few days, when a strong cold front rips across the northeastern United States, a volatile weather pattern could increase the possibility of winter-time snowfall to summer-like heavy thunderstorms. First Frost of the Season. The first frost of the season for some more southerly places occurred on Sunday...
rsvplive.ie
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
The mighty Columbus Day storm of 1962 could happen again
The strongest non-tropical wind storm ever to hit the lower 48 in American history occurred 60 years ago on October 12th, 1962. This historic storm clobbered much of the west coast including the Puget Sound region as the storm hugged the coastline just offshore as it quickly tracked from Northern California up the coast to Vancouver Island.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snow potential up north this weekend
October is one of the biggest transition months of the year for Wisconsin weather and this weekend is no exception. Along with falling temperatures, the chance for snow will move through northern Wisconsin and especially in parts of Canada Friday night, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 8. Low pressure moving through the Great Lakes region will allow for colder arctic air to plunge farther south and drop much of the region into below-average temperatures.
natureworldnews.com
The Pacific Northwest Is Experiencing Summer-like Conditions Due to a High Pressure System That Raised Temperatures
More clouds are now moving into western New England, bringing humidity with them and laying the stage for showers on Monday. The Pacific Northwest, which is known for its dismal, damp weather for much of the year, is experiencing summer-like weather as a high-pressure system raises temperatures and alerts first responders to fires, as per NBC News.
natureworldnews.com
NOAA Issued Geomagnetic Storm Warning That Will Produce Aurora in Parts of Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon
NOAA's Space Weather Forecast Center (SWPC) has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for tomorrow, predicting a moderate, potentially disruptive event; the strong geomagnetic storm could also produce atypical Northern Lights or aurora, with the glowing phenomenon in the night sky possible as far south as Pennsylvania, Iowa, and Oregon. Geomagnetic...
Tropical Storm Karl heads to Mexico as storms move towards the East
Tropical Storm Karl heads to Mexico as rain and storms move towards the East. CNN meteorologist Britley Ritz has the forecast.
WGNtv.com
What is the definition of “Indian Summer”?
I have heard many definitions of “Indian Summer”, but is there a single good definition?. No single definition exists because “Indian Summer” means different things to different people. Indian Summer is generally accepted as a period of a week to ten days in length, often when tree leaves are changing color or falling, in late October or early November. However, there are no fixed dates of occurrence.
Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
Cold weather forecast to move over Northeast, bringing heavy rain
More wet weather is forecast for the Gulf Coast and Southeast as a strong cold front shifts over the Missippi and Tennessee valleys and brings rain to the Northeast.
Couple on a hike discover huge mammoth bone uncovered by storm
Western Alaska got hit with a major storm last month, as strong winds, driving rain and a powerful storm surge left coastal communities with heavy damage. The storm also revealed a prehistoric relic from the far north’s long-forgotten past.A couple from a small community outside Nome were on a hike after the storm when they discovered a gigantic mammoth bone, the remains of a gigantic animal from thousands of years ago.“We were walking maybe about 75 yards apart and she tells me she found a bone,” Joseph Nassuk, the husband, told KTUU News in Alaska.“And I asked her if...
Rain and storm threat head towards the Northeast
After an active day yesterday, the rain and storm threat heads towards to the Northeast. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
Rain storms have gotten more intense across most of the US
Too much rain too quickly can lead to flooding. Pexels/PixabayWarmer temperatures help air to hold more moisture, which can create wetter storms.
Saltwater Creeps up the Mississippi River Amid Lowest Levels in Years
Water levels in the Mississippi River are dipping dangerously low, the lowest they’ve been in decades. Now, saltwater is creeping into the river, which threatens the river’s supply of safe drinking water. The saltwater is rushing in from the Gulf of Mexico to fill the gaps caused by low water levels, according to a report from FOX Weather.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Storms to Hit the Northeast US Ahead of Approaching Cold Front
Severe storms have been forecasted to strike the Northeast United States ahead of a looming cold front by the end of the week, according to US meteorologists. The adverse weather will hit some of the major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, including those from Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and to New York City, where urban flash flooding could occur.
natureworldnews.com
Meteorologists Monitor Tropical Storm Karl in the Gulf of Mexico
A recent weather update showed that meteorologists have been monitoring the development of a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico. Residents and communities near the Gulf of Mexico should be alert to the potential impacts of the tropical storm. Based on the latest from the National Hurricane Center, the...
The Weather Channel
One Dead After Southeastern Australia Floods From Heavy Rains
One man is reported dead, found in floodwaters. Area rivers overflowed their banks, inundating buildings. Over 4,500 homes were without power. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Flooding in southeastern Australia, including the city of Melbourne, has...
