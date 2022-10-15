ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

MyNorthwest

The mighty Columbus Day storm of 1962 could happen again

The strongest non-tropical wind storm ever to hit the lower 48 in American history occurred 60 years ago on October 12th, 1962. This historic storm clobbered much of the west coast including the Puget Sound region as the storm hugged the coastline just offshore as it quickly tracked from Northern California up the coast to Vancouver Island.
OREGON STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snow potential up north this weekend

October is one of the biggest transition months of the year for Wisconsin weather and this weekend is no exception. Along with falling temperatures, the chance for snow will move through northern Wisconsin and especially in parts of Canada Friday night, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 8. Low pressure moving through the Great Lakes region will allow for colder arctic air to plunge farther south and drop much of the region into below-average temperatures.
WISCONSIN STATE
natureworldnews.com

The Pacific Northwest Is Experiencing Summer-like Conditions Due to a High Pressure System That Raised Temperatures

More clouds are now moving into western New England, bringing humidity with them and laying the stage for showers on Monday. The Pacific Northwest, which is known for its dismal, damp weather for much of the year, is experiencing summer-like weather as a high-pressure system raises temperatures and alerts first responders to fires, as per NBC News.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

NOAA Issued Geomagnetic Storm Warning That Will Produce Aurora in Parts of Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon

NOAA's Space Weather Forecast Center (SWPC) has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for tomorrow, predicting a moderate, potentially disruptive event; the strong geomagnetic storm could also produce atypical Northern Lights or aurora, with the glowing phenomenon in the night sky possible as far south as Pennsylvania, Iowa, and Oregon. Geomagnetic...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGNtv.com

What is the definition of “Indian Summer”?

I have heard many definitions of “Indian Summer”, but is there a single good definition?. No single definition exists because “Indian Summer” means different things to different people. Indian Summer is generally accepted as a period of a week to ten days in length, often when tree leaves are changing color or falling, in late October or early November. However, there are no fixed dates of occurrence.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Couple on a hike discover huge mammoth bone uncovered by storm

Western Alaska got hit with a major storm last month, as strong winds, driving rain and a powerful storm surge left coastal communities with heavy damage. The storm also revealed a prehistoric relic from the far north’s long-forgotten past.A couple from a small community outside Nome were on a hike after the storm when they discovered a gigantic mammoth bone, the remains of a gigantic animal from thousands of years ago.“We were walking maybe about 75 yards apart and she tells me she found a bone,” Joseph Nassuk, the husband, told KTUU News in Alaska.“And I asked her if...
ALASKA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Storms to Hit the Northeast US Ahead of Approaching Cold Front

Severe storms have been forecasted to strike the Northeast United States ahead of a looming cold front by the end of the week, according to US meteorologists. The adverse weather will hit some of the major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, including those from Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and to New York City, where urban flash flooding could occur.
WASHINGTON, DC
natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Monitor Tropical Storm Karl in the Gulf of Mexico

A recent weather update showed that meteorologists have been monitoring the development of a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico. Residents and communities near the Gulf of Mexico should be alert to the potential impacts of the tropical storm. Based on the latest from the National Hurricane Center, the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

One Dead After Southeastern Australia Floods From Heavy Rains

One man is reported dead, found in floodwaters. Area rivers overflowed their banks, inundating buildings. Over 4,500 homes were without power. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Flooding in southeastern Australia, including the city of Melbourne, has...
ENVIRONMENT

