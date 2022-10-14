WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! Big changes are on the horizon after a seasonably warm weekend with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Be alert for a stronger cold frontal passage between next Monday and Tuesday. Few if any raindrops are likely to accompany this front, but the temperature drops it engineers should be quite steep. Expect the 60s for daily highs Tuesday through Thursday. Lows will dip down into the upper 30s and lower 40s for Wednesday and Thursday morning. The season’s first patchy frost is possible so protect any sensitive plants.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO