Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Boondocks Adventure Farm prepares for fall opening
NAKINA, NC (WWAY)– After Ian delaying its original opening dates, a local farm was hard at work on Saturday to put the finishing touches on its fall themed attractions to finally open to the public next weekend. Boondocks Adventure Farm, as well as Panic Attack haunted attraction is located...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do With Kids in Wilmington, NC
Create unforgettable memories with your family by traveling to Wilmington, the county seat of New Hanover County on the southern coast of North Carolina. Wilmington is situated near Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Wrightsville Beach, making it a famous spot for various water sports and activities. Exciting and fun-filled activities...
WECT
Vendors preparing for big crowds at the North Carolina Oyster Festival
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of vendors spent the better part of Friday getting set up for the big crowds this weekend at the North Carolina Oyster Festival. There are lots of unique vendors this year, and they’re hoping to have even better crowds than last year.
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News Oct. 15
As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The...
columbuscountynews.com
Kevin Conner Memorial Run Gallery
It was perfect weather Saturday morning for the Kevin Conner Memorial Run. The event is held annually to honor the local native, a State Trooper who died in the line of duty near Whiteville on Oct. 17, 2018. The 5k and one-mile events took participants from the Whiteville City Hall...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ironman brings thousands from around the world to Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a race that tests grit, power, and determination. The half Ironman brought more than 22 hundred athletes from 27 countries to the Cape Fear. Trent Hayden is President of the Cape Fear Tri Club. “Just to see all the amazing people do it...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
First Leland brewery opens for business
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Wrightsville Beach Brewery expands to Leland and will soon be serving beer on tap. According to owner Jud Watkins, his staff is trained and ready to serve customers. Brunswick Beer & Cider is Leland’s first brewery and is located on South Dickinson Drive. The establishment...
WECT
Plans submitted for proposed hotel at Mayfaire
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted for a hotel at the Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington. A developer submitted a proposal Thursday to the City of Wilmington for an Element by Marriott hotel. The hotel would be located at 1055 International Drive across from The Fresh Market. The...
WECT
Front St., Walnut St. intersection to close for improvement
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that the intersection of Front St. and Walnut St. will close on Oct. 17 to allow for improvement work. Per the announcement, the closure is part of the Front Street Improvement Project. Presently, the block of Front St. between Grace and Walnut streets is currently closed for this project. Front St. between Chestnut and Grace streets, as well as the intersection of Front and Grace streets, is now open to vehicles and pedestrians.
‘This is long overdue’: New Corpsmen Memorial unveiled at Lejeune Memorial Gardens
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Lejeune Memorial Gardens has a new addition that will pay tribute to Navy Corpsmen. Just past the Vietnam Veteran Memorial is the newly unveiled Corpsmen Memorial. A ceremony for the unveiling of the memorial was held on Wednesday. “We’ve been at this for a number of years, but who could ever imagine […]
columbuscountynews.com
940-Year-Old Canoe Found at Lake Waccamaw
Members of Fort Fisher State Historic Site staff assisted the N.C. Underwater Archeology team and members of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe in loading up a 940-year-old canoe that was found nearly intact at Lake Waccamaw. To make dugout canoes, American Indians would roll large logs into the lake to identify...
foxwilmington.com
Navassa manufacturer finds success in new facility but falls short of job creation deadline
NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) – Three years ago, Brunswick County entered into an agreement to grant Pacon Manufacturing $700,000 for the company to bring 238 jobs to the region. Now, the county has applied for a second extension after Pacon fell 19 jobs short of the agreement’s requirements. But...
borderbelt.org
As developers move in, Columbus County debates preservation and progress
Jessica Inman McPherson watched as construction crews cleared a 44-acre tract of land that has served families like hers for generations. McPherson, 34, grew up in the Antioch Church Road community in Columbus County. Now she and her husband are raising a family of their own in the area, where they tend to cows and goats at their farm.
WECT
Doctors seeing RSV cases early this year
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Every year doctors and medical workers see seasonal illnesses like the flu but this year, one such seasonal illness is getting an early start. RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus isn’t uncommon, and it presents in the colder months but according to Doctor David Priest of Novant Health, the virus is showing up unusually early.
whqr.org
After collecting hundreds of dollars on free-parking days, Wilmington acknowledges ‘challenges’ with messaging
While beach towns rake in serious parking revenue on summer holidays, the City of Wilmington has traditionally made it a point to offer free parking on those days — in large part to help incentivize bringing residents and tourists alike to downtown businesses. But during the Fourth of July...
WECT
Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to Duke Energy, power has been fully restored for customers in southeastern North Carolina. As of 4:38 p.m., the outage had been reduced to under 300 customers according to Duke Energy. An hour later, power has been restored to all but a few customers. The Wilmington Police Department also announced on Facebook that power has been restored.
columbuscountynews.com
One Seriously Injured in Chadbourn Shooting
One victim was airlifted to New Hanover Regional after a shooting in Chadbourn Thursday afternoon. Chief Ken Elliot of the Chadbourn Police said the victim was shot around 4:25 p.m. in a vacant lot in the 500 block of South Wilkes Street. The victim was transported to Columbus Regional by private vehicle, then transferred to the Wilmington hospital.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: wrapping up a phenomenal weekend, cold air arrives early this week
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! Big changes are on the horizon after a seasonably warm weekend with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Be alert for a stronger cold frontal passage between next Monday and Tuesday. Few if any raindrops are likely to accompany this front, but the temperature drops it engineers should be quite steep. Expect the 60s for daily highs Tuesday through Thursday. Lows will dip down into the upper 30s and lower 40s for Wednesday and Thursday morning. The season’s first patchy frost is possible so protect any sensitive plants.
WECT
Wilmington police arrest two in connection to drug busts
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested two people in connection to drug busts on October 11 and October 13. “On Tuesday, October 11th the Wilmington Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of N. 11th Street. After detaining everyone inside, officers conducted a search and seized just over 27 grams of cocaine, 1.5 grams of ecstasy, a handgun, and nearly $3,000 in cash,” stated the WPD in a release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Emergency Management Director Ed Conrow suspended
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Emergency Management Director Ed Conrow has been suspended. Few details are available at this time, but according to a spokesperson for the county, Conrow’s suspension began on October 6th. No other details have been released regarding the nature of the suspension, or whether it is a paid or unpaid one.
Comments / 1