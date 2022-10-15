ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carscoops

2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Has No Trouble Hitting 200 MPH

The new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 is not to be underestimated, as this recent review from AutoTopNL reveals. Powering the flagship Mercedes roadster is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that is good for 577 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Mercedes claims the car can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.6 seconds and a 196 mph (315 km/h) top speed but as this reviewer discovered, it is actually faster than the German automaker claims.
Ars Technica

The one people in America will buy: The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

DENVER, Colo.—Mercedes-Benz isn't really hanging around when it comes to new electric vehicles, all launched under the new Mercedes-EQ sub-brand. It has electrified its popular little crossover, the GLB, to create the EQB, which does everything the gas-powered car does, but much more efficiently. But it has also built an entirely new EV-specific platform called EVA2, for larger, more premium Mercedes EVs. The first of those hit the road last year—its flagship EQS sedan—followed by a slightly smaller, slightly cheaper follow-up called the EQE sedan.
Carscoops

Deep Purple Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro Laden With Carbon Looks Near Perfect

A particularly bold 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R Pro has just hit the used car market and is one of the best-looking examples that we’ve come across. The supercar has been listed up for sale on Bring a Trailer with ~9,000 miles (~14,481 km) under its belt and comes at no reserve with a battery tender, a VMI report, manufacturer’s literature, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Arizona title.
Carscoops

Unofficial Polestar S-E Crossover Coupe Study Would Make For A Pugnacious Flagship

This story contains independent illustrations of a fictional Polestar S-E Concept crossover made by car designer Zhiheng Guo that are neither related to nor endorsed by Polestar. Polestar has transformed itself from the little-known performance division of Volvo into a leader in the electric vehicle space and following the launch...
Carscoops

Porsche 944 Turbo RS Rendered With Modern Parts From The 911 GT3 RS Needs To Be Made

This story includes independent renderings of a fictional Porsche 944 Turbo RS made by Khyzyl Saleem. They are neither related to nor endorsed by Porsche. The restomod business is booming, but there are still plenty of interesting models from the past that have yet to be modernized and make a great case for it. Among those is the Porsche 944 which got a digital makeover by independent artist Khyzyl Saleem, featuring a body parts inspired by the brand-new Porsche 911 GT3 RS.
Engadget

Mercedes-Benz' EQE SUV is its first electric crossover to get the AMG treatment

As part of its ambitious electric vehicle plans, Mercedes has taken the wraps off its latest model, the EQE SUV — along with a bonus high-performance AMG version. Highlights of the new models include slippery aerodynamics, a large 90.6 kWh battery and very quick 0-62MPH times on the AMG model.
Carscoops

MINI Brings Back Manual Gearbox Into Some Of Its Two-Door 2023 Hardtop Models

Starting in November of this year, MINI buyers will have the chance to add a manual transmission to some models. The standalone option isn’t the only change coming to production though. New paint finishes and changes to new Special Edition cars are coming too. Mini says that supply chain...
Carscoops

BYD’s ATTO 3 Electric SUV Scores A 5-Star Rating In Latest Euro NCAP Safety Tests

Euro NCAP published the safety ratings for ten new models, with eight of them achieving the highest score of five stars and two of them getting four stars. Among the top performers are the Mercedes-Benz EQE, the BMW X1 and 2-Series Active Tourer, the Mazda CX-60, the BYD ATTO 3, the mildly updated VW Golf, as well as the Seat Ibiza and Arona. The Citroen C5 X and Mobilize Limo missed the top rating, getting four stars.
Truth About Cars

Mercedes-AMG C 63 Appears as a 671hp Plug-in Hybrid for 2024

Affalterbach rather backed itself into a corner with the C 63 – at least in terms of its powerplant. For ages, the octopot racket was a key part of the package, meaning any replacement featuring less than eight cylinders would need to blow the doors off itself in order to avoid derisive looks from the cognoscenti.
Carscoops

Utterly Gorgeous Milano Vision GT Is The Next Italian V8 Supercar The World Needs

No, this isn’t an exciting new mid-engined supercar from Ferrari but instead comes from the mind of talented designer Alexander Imnadze Baldini and is dubbed the Milano Vision GT. Rather than trying to conceive a new supercar from an existing car manufacturer, the designer decided to create the vehicle...
Carscoops

The Sights And Sounds Of The New 2023 BMW M2 Coupe

The jury is still out on the design of the 2023 BMW M2 but we remain confident that it will be a very exciting car to drive and a fitting performance successor to the old model. Now, we have our first chance to see it on the move. This freshly-released...
MotorAuthority

The Lotus Evija is now the world's most powerful production car

The Lotus Evija is now in production, and the final specs are even wilder than what Lotus originally promised. The electric hypercar was confirmed on Friday with a combined output from its four-motor powertrain of 2,011 hp, making it the most powerful car in production. The setup is also said to deliver 1,256 lb-ft of torque.
Carscoops

Can We Fix The New 2023 BMW M2 With A Bumper That Doesn’t Look Inspired By A Dumbbell?

This story includes renderings of alternative BMW M2 bumper designs created by Thanos Pappas for CarScoops that are neither related to nor endorsed by BMW. The all-new BMW M2 debuted earlier this week and as with most modern designs from the Bavarian automaker, it caused a bit of a controversy in our comments section. Our reader’s criticism was focused on the front bumper, so we decided to try and fix it while staying true to the BMW design language.
