Read full article on original website
Related
Science Daily
New tool reveals what happens in the brain when we learn
Scientists at Scripps Research have developed a new tool to monitor brain plasticity -- the way our brains remodel and physically adapt as we learn and experience things, from watching a movie to learning a new song or language. Their approach, which measures the proteins produced by individual types of brain cells, has the potential to both answer basic questions about how the brain works, and shed light on numerous brain diseases in which plasticity goes awry.
Science Daily
Can obesity and stress influence appetite? New study shows it's all in your head
In a series of experiments using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to measure brain activity across networks in the brain, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers looked at how stress might increase appetite in obese and lean adults. The researchers found that stress impacts the brain's responses to food, and that both lean and obese adults react to food cues in areas of the brain associated with reward and cognitive control.
Science Daily
Our brains use quantum computation
Scientists from Trinity believe our brains could use quantum computation after adapting an idea developed to prove the existence of quantum gravity to explore the human brain and its workings. The discovery may shed light on consciousness, the workings of which remain scientifically difficult to understand and explain. Quantum brain processes could also explain why we can still outperform supercomputers when it comes to unforeseen circumstances, decision making, or learning something new.
Science Daily
Hands in people with diabetes more often affected by trigger finger
Locked fingers, known as trigger finger, are more common among people with diabetes than in the general population. A study led by Lund University in Sweden shows that the risk of being affected increases in the case of high blood sugar. The study has been published in Diabetes Care. Trigger...
Science Daily
Hitting the snooze button? You're far from alone, study shows
A study by researchers at the University of Notre Dame is painting a clearer picture of our tendency to hit the snooze button -- and if you delayed getting out of bed this morning, you're certainly not alone. The study, published in the journal SLEEP, found that 57 percent of...
Science Daily
Individualized fingerprints from sleep brainwaves provide a powerful new tool for understanding disease
A team led by researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, in close collaboration with investigators at Mass General Hospital and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center has developed a powerful computational tool for understanding brain health and disease, providing an enhanced way of characterizing the activity of the brain during sleep. The researchers devised a new method that extracts tens of thousands of electrical events from the brainwaves of a sleeping person. Information from these waveforms is then used to create a picture of brain activity that seems to act like a fingerprint -- unique for each person and consistent from one night to the next. They then used their approach to identify new potential biomarkers in the brain activity of people with schizophrenia. Their findings are published in the journal, SLEEP. Postdoctoral fellow, Patrick Stokes, PhD, was the first author on the study and the senior author was Michael Prerau, PhD, associate neuroscientist and the director of the Neurophysiological Signal Processing Core in the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders at the Brigham.
Science Daily
Forgetting is natural, but learning how to learn can slow it down
Whether you're trying to ace a test or pick up a new hobby, Iowa State Psychology Professor Shana Carpenter says combining two strategies -- spacing and retrieval practice -- is key to success. Carpenter is the lead author of a paper in Nature Reviews Psychology that examined more than 100...
Science Daily
Weight change in early Parkinson's may be tied to changes in thinking skills
People who gain or lose weight soon after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease may be more likely to have changes in their thinking skills than people who maintain their weight, according to a study published in the October 19, 2022, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
Science Daily
New research paves way for innovative theory of cognitive processing
A team of scientists from the Krembil Brain Institute, part of the University Health Network in Toronto, and Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, has developed the first computer model predicting the role of cortical glial cells in cognition. The paper was published today in the journal Proceedings of the...
Science Daily
To be less sedentary, you may need a more active friend
A newly developed mathematical model incorporates the influence of social interactions on community exercise trends, suggesting that interacting with moderately active people could influence sedentary people to become more active. Ensela Mema of Kean University in Union, New Jersey, and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on October 19, 2022.
Science Daily
Model calculates energetics of piercing fangs, claws and other biological weapons
Researchers have created a model that can calculate the energetics involved when one organism stabs another with its fangs, thorns, spines or other puncturing parts. Because the model can be applied to a variety of organisms, it will help scientists study and compare many types of biological puncturing tools, researchers said. It also will help engineers develop new systems to efficiently pierce materials or resist being pierced.
Science Daily
Engineers record neurons to pinpoint synaptic links
It's a mystery how human thoughts and dreams emerge from electrical pulses in the brain's estimated 100 trillion synapses, and Rice University neuroengineer Chong Xie dreams of changing that by creating a system that can record all the electrical activity in a living brain. In a recently published study in...
Science Daily
Molecular structure of one of the most important receptors in the immune system unraveled
The surface of B cells is covered with antigen receptors with which they recognize invading pathogens such as bacteria and viruses. When a B cell receptor binds to an antigen, that is, to a foreign structure, the B cell is activated and triggers the production of antibodies. Antibodies are essential for our survival and protect us against severe diseases from infections with pathogens such as COVID-19. Vaccinations have a protective effect as they activate antigen receptors, thereby triggering an immune response. An international team of researchers from the Cluster of Excellence CIBSS of the University of Freiburg and Harvard Medical School, USA, has now published the exact molecular structure of an IgM-type B cell receptor. Their findings indicate that the receptor on the surface of the B cell interacts with further receptors, thus controlling its signal transduction. The study was published in the journal Nature.
Science Daily
Broken symmetry in the roughness of elastic interfaces
A large class of problems in non-equilibrium statistical physics deal with driven dynamics of elastic interfaces in random media. Examples include stress-driven propagation of crack fronts in disordered solids, motion of domain walls driven by applied magnetic fields in disordered ferromagnets, and dynamics of fluid fronts invading a porous medium, e.g., when coffee spilled on the table is absorbed by the tablecloth.
Science Daily
Patients believe in psychotherapy more when practitioners demonstrate warmth and competence
Therapy is a collaborative process informed not just by a practitioner's expertise but also by the patient's expectations about that expertise and how likely they are to benefit from it. Research in Clinical Psychological Science suggests that therapists who demonstrate both warmth and competence can shape those expectations by inspiring more positive beliefs about the effectiveness of therapy.
Science Daily
New research rewrites the evolutionary story of gills
Gills are best known for helping most fish species breathe underwater. But less well known is the fact gills regulate the salt and pH balance of fishes' blood, a vital role played by the kidneys in other animals. Collectively known as ion regulation, this lesser-known gill function has been traditionally thought to have evolved in tandem with breathing.
Science Daily
Cardiovascular disease risks the same in both sexes
For men and women, the risk factors for cardiovascular disease are largely the same, an extensive global study involving University of Gothenburg researchers shows. The study, now published in The Lancet, includes participants in both high-income and medium- and low-income countries. Cardiovascular disease is more widespread in the latter. The data were taken from the Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiological (PURE) Study.
Science Daily
The Black Death shaped the evolution of immunity genes, setting the course for how we respond to disease today
An international team of scientists who analyzed centuries-old DNA from victims and survivors of the Black Death pandemic has identified key genetic differences that determined who lived and who died, and how those aspects of our immune systems have continued to evolve since that time. Researchers from McMaster University, the...
Science Daily
New machine-learning technique for classifying key immune cells has implications for a suite of diseases
Researchers from Trinity College Dublin have developed a new, machine learning-based technique to accurately classify the state of macrophages, which are key immune cells. Classifying macrophages is important because they can modify their behaviour and act as pro- or anti-inflammatory agents in the immune response. As a result, the work has a suite of implications for research and has the potential to one day make major societal impact.
Science Daily
Novel PET imaging agent detects earliest signs of Alzheimer's disease
A new highly selective PET imaging agent can detect the presence of overexpressed monoamine oxidase-B (MAO-B) in cognitively unimpaired individuals with high beta amyloid (Ab) -- one of the earliest signs of Alzheimer's disease -- according to research published in the October issue of The Journal of Nuclear Medicine. The radiotracer, 18F-SMBT-1, allows for a better understanding of the role of inflammation in Alzheimer's disease, which can enable more accurate staging and prognosis at earlier stages.
Comments / 0