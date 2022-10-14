Read full article on original website
The Auto Chanel
Nissan Versa Release
Publisher's Note: This Release Is Published as a Service for Our Readers With No Charge for The Issuing Car Maker. Most standard safety technology in its class2 for peace of mind. Stands out with refreshed front-end styling and sporty SR grade. Class-exclusive features, including available Intelligent Cruise Control3, wireless phone...
Carscoops
Honda Civic del Sol Mashup Dresses Like A Hypercar Thanks To Wide-Body Long-Tail Conversion
Over the years, we have seen plenty of hypercar replicas based on mainstream models, but a Honda-based build from Georgia stands out from the crowd. The reason for that is its radical widebody long-tail conversion, making it look like a mid-engined monster. The one-off was created by a US bodyshop...
Carscoops
$5K Challenge: Find Us The Best Used AWD Winter Beaters For Sale Right Now
Winter is coming and it has no mercy for your daily driver. If you’re one of the millions who live in a region that experiences freezing temperatures then you might be in the market for a winter beater. With that in mind, we’re hoping that as a Carscoops community we can find the best all-wheel drive winter beaters for $5,000 or less. With that kind of budget, what would you buy?
Carscoops
Check Out The BMW 1-Series And 2-Series In Slick Individual Colors
BMW Individual’s palette of colors allow buyers of the brand’s models to select a color that matches their personality and style. To showcase what BMW Individual can do, the car manufacturer has showcased a handful of 1-Series and 2-Series models adorned in a host of eye-catching shades. The...
Own The Road in This 11k-Mile Buick Limited Selling at The Raleigh Classic
Style is the name of the game for this automobile. While Buick is typically recognized is a luxury brand above all else, there is one thing that you might not even think about when going to purchase one. Simply put, these autos are really intimidating to anyone not familiar with the dominating styling and expressive facias. For decades this has been one of the best parts of the brand overall which is exactly why the cars have been used and everything from mafia films to crime shows. This particular vehicle is a great example of just that as you might expect some billionaire tycoon or high-level investigator behind the wheel. Now you can feel like a true mob boss by purchasing this 1976 Buick limited.
Mind-blowing exoskeleton for your legs lets you walk with superhuman speed – and ‘halves the energy you need to move’
AN EXOSKELETON project has demonstrated the ability to save the wearer considerable energy while walking with the robotic boots on. The goal is to serve people with mobility impairments with customized physical assistance powered by machine learning. The project is led by the Stanford Biomechatronics Laboratory, one of the premiere...
The Toyota Highlander Hybrid Can Do Almost Anything The Sequoia Can—And Costs 1 Corolla Less
The humble Highlander may be the best deal in the Toyota lineup The post The Toyota Highlander Hybrid Can Do Almost Anything The Sequoia Can—And Costs 1 Corolla Less appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Reasons the 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody Is the Trim to Get
Choosing the right 2022 Dodge Challenger trim level is tough since there are 11 to choose from. Here are a few reasons that the R/T Scat Pack Widebody could be your best choice. The post 5 Reasons the 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody Is the Trim to Get appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Five Barn Finds On The Same Day
A true treasure for car people everywhere. Some of you might’ve had the opportunity to pick yourself up a bona fide barn find at some point in your lives. From old Camaros without a powertrain to practically brand new muscle cars stored and forgotten about for decades, these are some pretty wild opportunities especially for car enthusiasts. That’s exactly what this particular car guy stumbled upon while he was searching for his next project. However, there is one thing that sets his search apart from other Youtubers who document their extravagant finds.
'My car is now adrift': Cargo ship fire imperils thousands of luxury cars
A cargo ship carrying thousands of luxury cars is abandoned in the middle of the Atlantic ocean after a fire forced the crew to escape.
Carscoops
Deep Purple Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro Laden With Carbon Looks Near Perfect
A particularly bold 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R Pro has just hit the used car market and is one of the best-looking examples that we’ve come across. The supercar has been listed up for sale on Bring a Trailer with ~9,000 miles (~14,481 km) under its belt and comes at no reserve with a battery tender, a VMI report, manufacturer’s literature, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Arizona title.
A Fully Loaded 2023 Toyota Corolla Still Gets You a New Car Under $30,000
Regardless of how you spec a Corolla, it will have three things - a comfortable interior, excellent reliability, and a reasonable price. Even if you check all of the boxes, you’re still getting a new car for under $30K. The post A Fully Loaded 2023 Toyota Corolla Still Gets You a New Car Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
The Sights And Sounds Of The New 2023 BMW M2 Coupe
The jury is still out on the design of the 2023 BMW M2 but we remain confident that it will be a very exciting car to drive and a fitting performance successor to the old model. Now, we have our first chance to see it on the move. This freshly-released...
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Cost?
The 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series III Obsidian is the most expensive. Here's its price and what you'll get for your money. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Low-Mileage 2005 MG XPower SVR Is A Rare Kind Of Sportscar
MG will soon make a return in the sportscar segment, hoping to repeat the success of its iconic roadsters. However, there is a sporty model from MG’s past that didn’t sell in big numbers: the XPower SV/SVR. A low-mileage example of the model that combined British design with Italian production and an American-sourced V8 is offered for sale in London, UK, as one of the rarest sportscars of the modern era.
What Colors Does the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Come In?
The Toyota Highlander Hybrid offers plenty of value for the money. What colors does the 2023 Highlander Hybrid come in? The post What Colors Does the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Come In? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Makes The New Mustang Difficult To Tune
Boy the 2024 Ford Mustang sure looks impressive, especially considering Ford has decided to make it almost impossible to tune. That’s right, much like how the C8 Corvette is one tough cookie to crack, the new pony car will be almost impossible to hack, if you’re to believe a recent report from Fox News.
Carscoops
2023 Peugeot 408 Coupe Crossover Lands In Paris To Banish Boring Family Cars
We’ve updated this article with live images of the new Peugeot 408 from its world premiere at the Paris Motor Show that runs Oct 17-23, 2022. Check out our complete coverage of the show here. Peugeot has jumped on the hottest design trend of the moment to create the...
Carscoops
Jeep Avenger 4×4 Is A Chunkier Tough Concept Based On The New Baby EV
Jeep threw in a an added bonus when launching the 2023 Avenger baby SUV at today’s Paris Motor Show, taking us all by surprise by unveiling a tough-looking Avenger 4×4 alongside it. Billed as a concept, the show car will evolve into a production variant of the Avenger “in the future,” the company says.
Ford’s 6.0-Liter F-250 Diesel Engine Has Major Flaws
Plenty of lawsuits over Ford's 6.0-liter diesel engine in F-250 and F-350 trucks means know what you're getting and how to fix it. The post Ford’s 6.0-Liter F-250 Diesel Engine Has Major Flaws appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
