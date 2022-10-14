ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
The Auto Chanel

Nissan Versa Release

Publisher's Note: This Release Is Published as a Service for Our Readers With No Charge for The Issuing Car Maker. Most standard safety technology in its class2 for peace of mind. Stands out with refreshed front-end styling and sporty SR grade. Class-exclusive features, including available Intelligent Cruise Control3, wireless phone...
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

$5K Challenge: Find Us The Best Used AWD Winter Beaters For Sale Right Now

Winter is coming and it has no mercy for your daily driver. If you’re one of the millions who live in a region that experiences freezing temperatures then you might be in the market for a winter beater. With that in mind, we’re hoping that as a Carscoops community we can find the best all-wheel drive winter beaters for $5,000 or less. With that kind of budget, what would you buy?
CARS
Carscoops

Check Out The BMW 1-Series And 2-Series In Slick Individual Colors

BMW Individual’s palette of colors allow buyers of the brand’s models to select a color that matches their personality and style. To showcase what BMW Individual can do, the car manufacturer has showcased a handful of 1-Series and 2-Series models adorned in a host of eye-catching shades. The...
CARS
Motorious

Own The Road in This 11k-Mile Buick Limited Selling at The Raleigh Classic

Style is the name of the game for this automobile. While Buick is typically recognized is a luxury brand above all else, there is one thing that you might not even think about when going to purchase one. Simply put, these autos are really intimidating to anyone not familiar with the dominating styling and expressive facias. For decades this has been one of the best parts of the brand overall which is exactly why the cars have been used and everything from mafia films to crime shows. This particular vehicle is a great example of just that as you might expect some billionaire tycoon or high-level investigator behind the wheel. Now you can feel like a true mob boss by purchasing this 1976 Buick limited.
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
The US Sun

Mind-blowing exoskeleton for your legs lets you walk with superhuman speed – and ‘halves the energy you need to move’

AN EXOSKELETON project has demonstrated the ability to save the wearer considerable energy while walking with the robotic boots on. The goal is to serve people with mobility impairments with customized physical assistance powered by machine learning. The project is led by the Stanford Biomechatronics Laboratory, one of the premiere...
ENGINEERING
Motorious

Five Barn Finds On The Same Day

A true treasure for car people everywhere. Some of you might’ve had the opportunity to pick yourself up a bona fide barn find at some point in your lives. From old Camaros without a powertrain to practically brand new muscle cars stored and forgotten about for decades, these are some pretty wild opportunities especially for car enthusiasts. That’s exactly what this particular car guy stumbled upon while he was searching for his next project. However, there is one thing that sets his search apart from other Youtubers who document their extravagant finds.
CARS
Carscoops

Deep Purple Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro Laden With Carbon Looks Near Perfect

A particularly bold 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R Pro has just hit the used car market and is one of the best-looking examples that we’ve come across. The supercar has been listed up for sale on Bring a Trailer with ~9,000 miles (~14,481 km) under its belt and comes at no reserve with a battery tender, a VMI report, manufacturer’s literature, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Arizona title.
CARS
Carscoops

The Sights And Sounds Of The New 2023 BMW M2 Coupe

The jury is still out on the design of the 2023 BMW M2 but we remain confident that it will be a very exciting car to drive and a fitting performance successor to the old model. Now, we have our first chance to see it on the move. This freshly-released...
CARS
Carscoops

Low-Mileage 2005 MG XPower SVR Is A Rare Kind Of Sportscar

MG will soon make a return in the sportscar segment, hoping to repeat the success of its iconic roadsters. However, there is a sporty model from MG’s past that didn’t sell in big numbers: the XPower SV/SVR. A low-mileage example of the model that combined British design with Italian production and an American-sourced V8 is offered for sale in London, UK, as one of the rarest sportscars of the modern era.
CARS
Motorious

Ford Makes The New Mustang Difficult To Tune

Boy the 2024 Ford Mustang sure looks impressive, especially considering Ford has decided to make it almost impossible to tune. That’s right, much like how the C8 Corvette is one tough cookie to crack, the new pony car will be almost impossible to hack, if you’re to believe a recent report from Fox News.
CARS
Carscoops

Jeep Avenger 4×4 Is A Chunkier Tough Concept Based On The New Baby EV

Jeep threw in a an added bonus when launching the 2023 Avenger baby SUV at today’s Paris Motor Show, taking us all by surprise by unveiling a tough-looking Avenger 4×4 alongside it. Billed as a concept, the show car will evolve into a production variant of the Avenger “in the future,” the company says.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy